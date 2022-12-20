ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margate, FL

margatetalk.com

Margate Crime Update: 20K Burglary at Business

Through our joint effort with the Margate Police Department to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Margate’s crime and arrests through Dec. 17, 2022. A 32-year-old male was the victim of Auto Theft on N State Road 7 on 12/15/2022. Burglary Business. H & E Equipment...
MARGATE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

PBSO arrests teenager in shooting death of Lake Worth High student

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the fatal shooting of a Lake Worth High School student whose body was found in The Acreage earlier this week, police said Saturday. The student, Emmanuel Castaneda, also 17, who lived in Lantana, was reported missing and possibly endangered Tuesday, having last been seen Dec. 17. His body was discovered Wednesday afternoon near 120th Avenue North and 75th Lane North in The Acreage. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators said then they were treating Castaneda's death as a homicide.
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

Detectives arrest South Florida man for the murder of a man in May

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they have finally found the man who shot and killed a man in May. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday morning, May 3, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on NW 27th Avenue near Fort Lauderdale. Broward Fire Rescue brought the man to a nearby hospital but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Plantation police investigate, breach room in apartment complex

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police presence was spotted in Plantation. On Friday, SWAT teams, along with police officers, were seen leaving the scene of the crime. The Plantation Inn Plaza, an apartment complex, was the focus of the investigation before authorities left. Police told 7News they were going...
PLANTATION, FL
cbs12.com

Shooting in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in the hospital following a dispute in Delray Beach this morning. Around 7:30 a.m., Delray Beach Police went to S. Congress Avenue in reference to a shooting. Police say a man was shot by another man during a dispute between the...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Riviera Beach police investigating woman shot, hospitalized

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 10th block of East 27th Street Wednesday evening. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Officials did not confirm the exact time the shooting happened. However, they did confirm that a female adult...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

BSO detectives search for attempted kidnapper

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit are investigating an attempted kidnapping that occurred just before 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, in Pompano Beach. According to detectives, three juvenile females were walking home from the 2700 block of Northeast Ninth Court when a man on a...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
miamisprings.com

19 year-old charged with Murder

Lucas Cereceda is just 19 years old. An age where most young adults are making key decision on the direction of their life. Some head to college. Others head to the military. While others take on jobs. In the case of Mr. Lucas Cereceda, he’s been charged with 2nd degree...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL

