A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the fatal shooting of a Lake Worth High School student whose body was found in The Acreage earlier this week, police said Saturday. The student, Emmanuel Castaneda, also 17, who lived in Lantana, was reported missing and possibly endangered Tuesday, having last been seen Dec. 17. His body was discovered Wednesday afternoon near 120th Avenue North and 75th Lane North in The Acreage. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators said then they were treating Castaneda's death as a homicide.

LAKE WORTH, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO