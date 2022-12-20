Read full article on original website
margatetalk.com
Margate Crime Update: 20K Burglary at Business
Through our joint effort with the Margate Police Department to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Margate’s crime and arrests through Dec. 17, 2022. A 32-year-old male was the victim of Auto Theft on N State Road 7 on 12/15/2022. Burglary Business. H & E Equipment...
PBSO arrests teenager in shooting death of Lake Worth High student
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the fatal shooting of a Lake Worth High School student whose body was found in The Acreage earlier this week, police said Saturday. The student, Emmanuel Castaneda, also 17, who lived in Lantana, was reported missing and possibly endangered Tuesday, having last been seen Dec. 17. His body was discovered Wednesday afternoon near 120th Avenue North and 75th Lane North in The Acreage. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators said then they were treating Castaneda's death as a homicide.
Man shot in parking lot of Delray Beach strip mall
A man was taken to the hospital Friday morning after police said he was shot in the parking lot of a Delray Beach strip mall.
UPDATE: Dad Arrested For Abducting Son From Boca Raton Town Center Mall
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The father of the one-year-old boy abducted from Boca Raton’s Town Center Mall late Thursday night was arrested Friday afternoon by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Vinie Ristick was found in Greenacres with the child who is fine. […]
cbs12.com
Detectives arrest South Florida man for the murder of a man in May
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they have finally found the man who shot and killed a man in May. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday morning, May 3, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on NW 27th Avenue near Fort Lauderdale. Broward Fire Rescue brought the man to a nearby hospital but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
WSVN-TV
Plantation police investigate, breach room in apartment complex
PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police presence was spotted in Plantation. On Friday, SWAT teams, along with police officers, were seen leaving the scene of the crime. The Plantation Inn Plaza, an apartment complex, was the focus of the investigation before authorities left. Police told 7News they were going...
cbs12.com
Shooting in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in the hospital following a dispute in Delray Beach this morning. Around 7:30 a.m., Delray Beach Police went to S. Congress Avenue in reference to a shooting. Police say a man was shot by another man during a dispute between the...
cw34.com
Woman wanted for using stolen EBT card at Dollar General in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies have video of a woman who entered a Dollar General and bought dozens of items with a stolen EBT card. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 17, a woman entered the Dollar General on 2 N Lakeside Drive in Lake Worth Beach.
WSVN-TV
Police investigate shooting inside Plantation motel leaving 1 dead; shooter at large
PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police presence was spotted in Plantation outside of a motel. On Friday, around 6 a.m., SWAT teams and police officers were at the Plantation Inn Motel after they received a call about a shooting. When authorities arrived, one person was found dead on the...
Teenager arrested in death of 17-year-old boy from Lantana
One day after the death of a 17-year-old boy from Lantana, Emmanuel Castaneda, was ruled a homicide, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office said it arrested a 17-year juvenile on first-degree murder charges.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Police looking for lacking, endangered 3-year-old in West Palm Seashore
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are searching for a 3-year-old missing and endangered girl who they say was taken by her mother. Police said Markayla Wright’s mother, 22-year-old Jalicia Elmore, fled with her daughter on Thursday shortly before 5 pm from the 2000 block of N. Australian Ave.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Man Arrested For May Murder of Man Near Fort Lauderdale
Broward Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Friday in the murder of a man in unincorporated Central Broward back in May. William Shackelford, 43, faces a third-degree felony murder charge for an incident that occurred on the morning of Tuesday, May 3 near Fort Lauderdale, BSO says. BSO deputies responded...
WPBF News 25
Riviera Beach police investigating woman shot, hospitalized
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 10th block of East 27th Street Wednesday evening. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Officials did not confirm the exact time the shooting happened. However, they did confirm that a female adult...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
BSO detectives search for attempted kidnapper
Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit are investigating an attempted kidnapping that occurred just before 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, in Pompano Beach. According to detectives, three juvenile females were walking home from the 2700 block of Northeast Ninth Court when a man on a...
WSVN-TV
Passenger in Lamborghini records himself firing gun out of window while on Palmetto Expressway
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man recorded himself unloading a firearm from inside a speeding luxury sports car on a South Florida highway, potentially putting people’s lives at risk, and the startling footage was posted to Instagram. The man in question was a passenger in a Lamborghini when...
WSVN-TV
Police: Man stabbed teens at Fort Lauderdale nightclub after being confronted about groping teen
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives are looking for a man suspected of going on a stabbing spree at a nightclub in Fort Lauderdale. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the incident happened at SWAY Nightclub, located near Southwest Second Avenue and Second Street, Nov, 27. Surveillance video shows the subject...
miamisprings.com
19 year-old charged with Murder
Lucas Cereceda is just 19 years old. An age where most young adults are making key decision on the direction of their life. Some head to college. Others head to the military. While others take on jobs. In the case of Mr. Lucas Cereceda, he’s been charged with 2nd degree...
Death of 17-year-old boy from Lantana ruled as homicide
Two days after the body of a missing 17-year-old boy from Lantana, Emmanuel Castaneda, was found in the Loxahatchee area, the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner officially ruled death as a homicide.
West Palm Beach crash that killed man, 71, leads to DUI charge against driver
WEST PALM BEACH ― A 21-year-old Lake Worth Beach man is facing multiple charges stemming from a March crash that killed a 71-year-old man who was walking along South Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach. West Palm Beach police alleged that Jesus Santizo Sarmiento was driving under the influence...
Click10.com
Suspect pulled from Pembroke Pines pond died, had lengthy criminal past, police say
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A man who jumped into a pond in Pembroke Pines to escape police on Tuesday has died, police say he had a lengthy criminal past. Pembroke Pines police officers said a pursuit came to an end as they pulled a suspect from a pond on Tuesday afternoon north of Pines Boulevard.
