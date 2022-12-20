ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Justin Fields says finding receivers open downfield is easier for him against zone coverages

By John Dillon
 4 days ago
Producing big numbers at the quarterback position in the NFL is not an easy task, and Chicago Bears signal-caller Justin Fields is out to do just that against the Buffalo Bills in Week 16. He has found a tremendous amount of success as a runner this season but is still honing his game to find similar results as a passer.

He was asked by a reporter on Monday at the Bears’ media availability session about how he might be able to find more receivers downfield against the Bills, and Fields broke down the dynamics that he sees against different defensive schemes.

Fields made it clear that one particular situation provides a huge advantage to him relative to getting the ball further downfield because defenders have their eyes on him instead of players in their area.

“I think it happens more in zone coverage where they have eyes towards me,” He explained. “Defenses that play man-on-man, they’re pretty much going to stick to their defender unless they hear the crowd yell or something, and that means that I’m scrambling or somebody else has got the ball. But zone coverages where, you know, have eyes on me or might lose a receiver or something like that, they open the opportunity for keeping my eyes downfield and finding somebody down there.”

The second-year quarterback would do well to capitalize on every opportunity that Buffalo gives him to get the ball past the first-down marker, especially if one of the Bears’ speedy wideouts can make a break for the endzone. The threat that he poses to defenses with his legs is a given at this point, and the Bills may choose to deploy these zone coverages that enable their players to keep an eye out for his improvisational abilities on every down.

Chicago is still searching for their fourth win of the 2022 season, and a win over one of the AFC’s top teams would be an impressive feather in Fields’ cap, especially if he can make some sparks fly downfield in the process.

