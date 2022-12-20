ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rajah.com

Lexy Nair Announces Her Engagement To The Firm's Big Bill (Photo)

All Elite Wrestling talent and The Firm's own Big Bill will tie the knot soon. In a post on Twitter, AEW interviewer Lexy Nair revealed that herself and Big Bill are now engaged:. Lexy has been with All Elite Wrestling since 2020, while Big Bill, formerly known as W. Morrissey,...
rajah.com

Jimmy Jacobs Reveals Vince McMahon Almost Fired A Writer For Entering His Office Without Knocking

Former WWE creative team writer Jimmy Jacobs recently appeared on the "Insiders" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how when he first arrived in WWE he found out that everybody is so scared of Vince McMahon and that his closest friend, who was also on the writing team, almost got fired because he walked into Vince's office without knocking.
rajah.com

Rhea Ripley And Dominik Mysterio Shows Up At Rey Mysterio’s House On Christmas Eve

WWE recently released a video, where it was shown that The Judgment Day is not done targeting WWE and Lucha Libre legend Rey Mysterio as Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio suddenly showed up at Rey's house on Christmas Eve, but this time the WWE legend was prepared as he called the police, who arrested Rey Mysterio's son Dominik, with an angry Ripley screaming at his side.
rajah.com

Ricky Starks Comments On New Rivalry With Chris Jericho, Regrets He Has About CM Punk

Ricky Starks recently appeared as a guest on the Casual Conversations podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "Absolute" spoke about his new rivalry with Chris Jericho, as well as regrets he has over not having one with CM Punk before his AEW departure happened.
rajah.com

Latest Impact Wrestling Highlights (Video)

Highlights from the latest episode of IMPACT On AXS TV are now available on the official YouTube channel of Impact Wrestling. Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw reunite to challenge Death Dollz for the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles. Mike Bailey takes on Yuya Uemura in a ferocious, fast-paced contest. After...
rajah.com

Jake "The Snake" Roberts Recalls His First Time Meeting Andre The Giant

During the latest recording of The Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer and current All Elite Wrestling manager Jake “The Snake” Roberts recalled his first meeting with Andre The Giant. Featured below are the highlights from the podcast. On an order from Andre:. “I was told to...
rajah.com

Identity Of Cameraman Attacked By Bray Wyatt On WWE Friday Night SmackDown Revealed

The identity of the man who portrayed a WWE cameraman in the Bray Wyatt segment on this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown has been revealed. During the two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program on Friday night, a taped show from last week at AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois, independent pro wrestler JT Energy played the cameraman that was attacked by Wyatt.
rajah.com

KiLynn King Comments On Her First Impact Wrestling Appearance

On this week’s Before the Impact, KiLynn King made her first Impact Wrestling appearance, and battled it out with Taylor Wilde. After the show, King posted on Twitter, where she shared the following message with her fans and followers:. King lost the one on one contest with Wilde, after...
rajah.com

Kurt Angle Believes A Pair Of WWE Hall Of Famers Should Bury The Hatchet

Should WWE Hall Of Famers Ric Flair & Eric Bischoff bury the hatchet?. Olympic Gold Medalist and fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle thinks so!. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where Kurt touches on this topic with his thoughts:. “They just need to hang it up....
rajah.com

Road Dogg Explains Why Jeff Jarrett Is "On Another Level"

Well you better ask WWE Hall Of Famer Brian "Road Dogg" James. During the latest edition of his own Oh... You Didn't Know? podcast, current Senior Vice President of Live Events Brian James sang the praises of All Elite Wrestling's own Jeff Jarrett. Featured below are the highlights from the...
rajah.com

Jimmy Jacobs Reflects On His Release From WWE

During his chat with The Insiders podcast, former WWE creative team member Jimmy Jacobs reflected on his removal from the company in 2017. Featured below are the highlights from the podcast. On The Bullet Club's "invasion" of Monday Night Raw:. “I knew it wasn’t gonna be received well, that’s for...
rajah.com

WWE News: IYO SKY Shares Photo With NJPW Star, On This Day In 2002 (Video)

-- A blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel!. Overnight, WWE shared a retro clip from 2002, featuring Triple H and Scott Steiner:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Damage CTRL member and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY recently posted on Instagram, along with inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI:
rajah.com

Jimmy Jacobs Reveals Navigating Vince McMahon Was The Hardest Part Of Being A WWE Writer

Former WWE creative team writer Jimmy Jacobs recently appeared on AdFreeShows to talk about a variety of topics such as how the hardest part of being a WWE writer was navigating former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Jimmy Jacobs said:. “Navigating Vince (McMahon) was the hardest part, for sure. It’s difficult....

