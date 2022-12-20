Read full article on original website
rajah.com
Lexy Nair Announces Her Engagement To The Firm's Big Bill (Photo)
All Elite Wrestling talent and The Firm's own Big Bill will tie the knot soon. In a post on Twitter, AEW interviewer Lexy Nair revealed that herself and Big Bill are now engaged:. Lexy has been with All Elite Wrestling since 2020, while Big Bill, formerly known as W. Morrissey,...
rajah.com
Various News: Holiday Edition Of Hey! (EW), WWE Superstar Attends NFL Game (Photo)
-- A WWE Superstar attended a San Francisco 49ers’ game on Saturday. Over the weekend, the official San Francisco 49er's Twitter account shared a photo of multi-time WWE Women's Champion and Damage CTRL leader Bayley, alongside star Tight End George Kittle:. The 49ers defeated the Washington Commanders 37-20. --...
rajah.com
WWE News: Paul Heyman Takes A Shot At Stephen A. Smith, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- The highlights from todays edition of the Smackdown Lowdown have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Emma, Madcap Moss, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Paul Heyman posted on Twitter, where he took a moment to explain why he and...
rajah.com
Jimmy Jacobs Reveals Vince McMahon Almost Fired A Writer For Entering His Office Without Knocking
Former WWE creative team writer Jimmy Jacobs recently appeared on the "Insiders" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how when he first arrived in WWE he found out that everybody is so scared of Vince McMahon and that his closest friend, who was also on the writing team, almost got fired because he walked into Vince's office without knocking.
rajah.com
Rhea Ripley And Dominik Mysterio Shows Up At Rey Mysterio’s House On Christmas Eve
WWE recently released a video, where it was shown that The Judgment Day is not done targeting WWE and Lucha Libre legend Rey Mysterio as Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio suddenly showed up at Rey's house on Christmas Eve, but this time the WWE legend was prepared as he called the police, who arrested Rey Mysterio's son Dominik, with an angry Ripley screaming at his side.
rajah.com
Ricky Starks Comments On New Rivalry With Chris Jericho, Regrets He Has About CM Punk
Ricky Starks recently appeared as a guest on the Casual Conversations podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "Absolute" spoke about his new rivalry with Chris Jericho, as well as regrets he has over not having one with CM Punk before his AEW departure happened.
rajah.com
Latest Impact Wrestling Highlights (Video)
Highlights from the latest episode of IMPACT On AXS TV are now available on the official YouTube channel of Impact Wrestling. Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw reunite to challenge Death Dollz for the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles. Mike Bailey takes on Yuya Uemura in a ferocious, fast-paced contest. After...
rajah.com
Jake "The Snake" Roberts Recalls His First Time Meeting Andre The Giant
During the latest recording of The Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer and current All Elite Wrestling manager Jake “The Snake” Roberts recalled his first meeting with Andre The Giant. Featured below are the highlights from the podcast. On an order from Andre:. “I was told to...
rajah.com
Identity Of Cameraman Attacked By Bray Wyatt On WWE Friday Night SmackDown Revealed
The identity of the man who portrayed a WWE cameraman in the Bray Wyatt segment on this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown has been revealed. During the two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program on Friday night, a taped show from last week at AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois, independent pro wrestler JT Energy played the cameraman that was attacked by Wyatt.
rajah.com
Booker T Thinks Sasha Banks Would Overshadow AEW Women’s Division If She Joined The Company
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how he thinks if former WWE Superstar "The Boss" Sasha Banks were to join All Elite Wrestling, then she would overshadow anything that is going on in their women's division.
rajah.com
KiLynn King Comments On Her First Impact Wrestling Appearance
On this week’s Before the Impact, KiLynn King made her first Impact Wrestling appearance, and battled it out with Taylor Wilde. After the show, King posted on Twitter, where she shared the following message with her fans and followers:. King lost the one on one contest with Wilde, after...
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling Announces "Before The Bell" PPV Pre-Show To Return Ahead Of IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023
"Before The Bell" is coming back in the New Year. Ahead of the first IMPACT Wrestling special premium live event of 2023, the promotion has announced the return of their pay-per-view pre-show, "IMPACT Before The Bell." On Friday, IMPACT announced that "Before The Bell" will return for their IMPACT Hard...
rajah.com
Solo Sikoa Reveals Who Pitched His Recent Tribute To Umaga On WWE RAW
Former WWE NXT North American Champion and top WWE SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa recently spoke with the New York Post on topics such as who pitched the idea of him paying tribute to Umaga on an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. Solo Sikoa said:. "The idea came from Hunter...
rajah.com
Ricochet Suffers Bad Gash On His Head In Miracle On 34th Street Fight On WWE SmackDown (Photos)
Ricochet took his lumps on this week's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The WWE Superstar addressed the injury when he surfaced on social media after Friday night's WWE on FOX program, which was taped last week at the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois. "Six stitches in my...
rajah.com
John Morrison On His Reaction To CM Punk’s Post-AEW All Out Media Scrum Outburst
Former WWE Superstar John Morrison appeared on the Bootleg Universe podcast to talk about a number of topics such as his reaction to former AEW World Champion CM Punk's outburst at the post-All Out media scrum and how there probably were a lot of things going on in his head.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Believes A Pair Of WWE Hall Of Famers Should Bury The Hatchet
Should WWE Hall Of Famers Ric Flair & Eric Bischoff bury the hatchet?. Olympic Gold Medalist and fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle thinks so!. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where Kurt touches on this topic with his thoughts:. “They just need to hang it up....
rajah.com
Road Dogg Explains Why Jeff Jarrett Is "On Another Level"
Well you better ask WWE Hall Of Famer Brian "Road Dogg" James. During the latest edition of his own Oh... You Didn't Know? podcast, current Senior Vice President of Live Events Brian James sang the praises of All Elite Wrestling's own Jeff Jarrett. Featured below are the highlights from the...
rajah.com
Jimmy Jacobs Reflects On His Release From WWE
During his chat with The Insiders podcast, former WWE creative team member Jimmy Jacobs reflected on his removal from the company in 2017. Featured below are the highlights from the podcast. On The Bullet Club's "invasion" of Monday Night Raw:. “I knew it wasn’t gonna be received well, that’s for...
rajah.com
WWE News: IYO SKY Shares Photo With NJPW Star, On This Day In 2002 (Video)
-- A blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel!. Overnight, WWE shared a retro clip from 2002, featuring Triple H and Scott Steiner:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Damage CTRL member and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY recently posted on Instagram, along with inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI:
rajah.com
Jimmy Jacobs Reveals Navigating Vince McMahon Was The Hardest Part Of Being A WWE Writer
Former WWE creative team writer Jimmy Jacobs recently appeared on AdFreeShows to talk about a variety of topics such as how the hardest part of being a WWE writer was navigating former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Jimmy Jacobs said:. “Navigating Vince (McMahon) was the hardest part, for sure. It’s difficult....
