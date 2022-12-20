Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart is now using drones for deliveriesR.A. HeimTampa, FL
Florida witness describes disc-shaped object hovering nearbyRoger MarshKissimmee, FL
5 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Family Dollar Under Fire After Customer Claims She Got "Moldy Food"Bryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
Related
rajah.com
AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash Preview For Tonight's Show From San Antonio, TX. (12/23/2022)
It's Friday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas this evening for their special annual "Holiday Bash" themed episode of AEW Rampage. On tap for the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, which kicks off tonight at...
rajah.com
Rhea Ripley And Dominik Mysterio Shows Up At Rey Mysterio’s House On Christmas Eve
WWE recently released a video, where it was shown that The Judgment Day is not done targeting WWE and Lucha Libre legend Rey Mysterio as Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio suddenly showed up at Rey's house on Christmas Eve, but this time the WWE legend was prepared as he called the police, who arrested Rey Mysterio's son Dominik, with an angry Ripley screaming at his side.
rajah.com
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview For Tonight's Show From Chicago, Ill. (12/23/2022)
WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns tonight. On tap for the second-to-last WWE on FOX blue brand program of 2022 this evening is a jam-packed lineup for what is a taped episode of the show from AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Scheduled for the two-hour show tonight on FOX starting at...
rajah.com
Ricochet Suffers Bad Gash On His Head In Miracle On 34th Street Fight On WWE SmackDown (Photos)
Ricochet took his lumps on this week's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The WWE Superstar addressed the injury when he surfaced on social media after Friday night's WWE on FOX program, which was taped last week at the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois. "Six stitches in my...
rajah.com
Paul London Reveals His Time In Lucha Underground Is His Fondest Time In Wrestling
Former WWE Superstar Paul London recently took part in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, where he talked about topics such as how his time in Lucha Underground is his fondest time in wrestling. Paul London said:. "That was not bad [time in Lucha Underground]. That’s my fondest time...
rajah.com
Evil Uno Talks About Cities In Canada AEW Should Go, Surprised If They Don't Go To Winnipeg
Evil Uno recently spoke with the folks from Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, The Dark Order member spoke about cities in Canada that AEW should go to, as well as how he would be surprised if they don't run shows in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
rajah.com
Latest Impact Wrestling Highlights (Video)
Highlights from the latest episode of IMPACT On AXS TV are now available on the official YouTube channel of Impact Wrestling. Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw reunite to challenge Death Dollz for the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles. Mike Bailey takes on Yuya Uemura in a ferocious, fast-paced contest. After...
rajah.com
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (12/23/2022): AllState Arena, Chicago, Ill.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is back. On tap for the second-to-last WWE on FOX blue brand program of 2022 this evening is a jam-packed lineup for what is a taped episode of the show from AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Scheduled for the two-hour show tonight on FOX starting at...
rajah.com
Deonna Purrazzo Talks About Meeting Santino Marella, Hart Dungeon
Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared as a guest on the Counted Out with Mike and Tyler podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling star spoke about meeting Santino Marella for the first time, as well as how she wishes she was born in Canada so she could have trained at the legendary Hart Dungeon.
rajah.com
AEW Couple Buy's First Home Together (Photo)
An All Elite Wrestling couple are officially homeowners. In a post on Twitter, Sammy Guevara announced that he and his wife Tay Melo purchased a new home over the weekend:
rajah.com
Best Of WWE: Forever Flair: Ric Flair’s Defining Matches Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
WWE recently announced that a brand-new compilation known as “Best Of WWE: Forever Flair: Ric Flair’s Defining Matches” has been added to Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else. It was also announced that the compilation, which features the career defining matches of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, will be hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and will run for three hours.
rajah.com
Former WWE Champion Will Miss Next Week’s Live Events
A former WWE Champion will have to miss next week’s WWE Holiday Tour events. According to a report from PWInsider, WWE Triple Crown Champion and 2020 Superstar of the Year Drew McIntyre has been pulled from the Madison Square Garden live event on Monday, as well as the other shows that are scheduled for next week, including Raw and Smackdown.
rajah.com
NXT Level Up Highlights (12/23):Myles Borne vs. Charlie Dempsey, More
The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. After leaving jaws aghast by defeating Valentina Feroz with an incredible aerial maneuver, Sol Ruca looks to keep...
rajah.com
Jim Ross Reflects On Goldberg's Arrival In WWE
Were any WWE Superstars opposed to Goldberg's arrival in the company in 2003?. Who better to ask than former WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations Jim Ross?. During the latest recording of Grilling JR, current AEW commentator, analyst, and senior advisor Jim Ross discussed the WWE run of Hall Of Famer Goldberg.
rajah.com
Booker T Thinks Sasha Banks Would Overshadow AEW Women’s Division If She Joined The Company
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how he thinks if former WWE Superstar "The Boss" Sasha Banks were to join All Elite Wrestling, then she would overshadow anything that is going on in their women's division.
rajah.com
John Cena Hypes December 30th Tag Team Match
The WWE universe will have the chance to see John Cena next Friday. Ahead of his huge tag team clash with the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, John Cena posted on Twitter, where he hyped his appearance on next weeks Smackdown:
rajah.com
Identity Of Cameraman Attacked By Bray Wyatt On WWE Friday Night SmackDown Revealed
The identity of the man who portrayed a WWE cameraman in the Bray Wyatt segment on this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown has been revealed. During the two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program on Friday night, a taped show from last week at AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois, independent pro wrestler JT Energy played the cameraman that was attacked by Wyatt.
rajah.com
Deonna Purrazzo Reflects On Significance Of Her Run In WWE NXT, Her Run Thus Far In IMPACT
What does "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo think of her past run in WWE NXT?. How about the current run she is in the midst of with IMPACT Wrestling?. The former IMPACT Knockouts Champion spoke about these topics and her thoughts on IMPACT Wrestling Vice President Scott D'Amore during her recent interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro U.K.
rajah.com
Various News: Holiday Edition Of Hey! (EW), WWE Superstar Attends NFL Game (Photo)
-- A WWE Superstar attended a San Francisco 49ers’ game on Saturday. Over the weekend, the official San Francisco 49er's Twitter account shared a photo of multi-time WWE Women's Champion and Damage CTRL leader Bayley, alongside star Tight End George Kittle:. The 49ers defeated the Washington Commanders 37-20. --...
rajah.com
WWE NXT Superstar Ivy Nile Gets Married At Wedding Ceremony In Florida This Week (Videos & Photos)
Congratulations are in order for a women's wrestling star working as part of the talent roster in WWE NXT. Ivy Nile, one-half of the NXT tag-team that includes Tatum Paxley, officially tied the knot at a wedding ceremony in Maitland, Florida this week. Nile married her personal trainer Ari Levy-Melincoff...
Comments / 0