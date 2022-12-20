ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

rajah.com

Rhea Ripley And Dominik Mysterio Shows Up At Rey Mysterio’s House On Christmas Eve

WWE recently released a video, where it was shown that The Judgment Day is not done targeting WWE and Lucha Libre legend Rey Mysterio as Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio suddenly showed up at Rey's house on Christmas Eve, but this time the WWE legend was prepared as he called the police, who arrested Rey Mysterio's son Dominik, with an angry Ripley screaming at his side.
rajah.com

Paul London Reveals His Time In Lucha Underground Is His Fondest Time In Wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Paul London recently took part in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, where he talked about topics such as how his time in Lucha Underground is his fondest time in wrestling. Paul London said:. "That was not bad [time in Lucha Underground]. That’s my fondest time...
rajah.com

Latest Impact Wrestling Highlights (Video)

Highlights from the latest episode of IMPACT On AXS TV are now available on the official YouTube channel of Impact Wrestling. Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw reunite to challenge Death Dollz for the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles. Mike Bailey takes on Yuya Uemura in a ferocious, fast-paced contest. After...
rajah.com

Deonna Purrazzo Talks About Meeting Santino Marella, Hart Dungeon

Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared as a guest on the Counted Out with Mike and Tyler podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling star spoke about meeting Santino Marella for the first time, as well as how she wishes she was born in Canada so she could have trained at the legendary Hart Dungeon.
rajah.com

AEW Couple Buy's First Home Together (Photo)

An All Elite Wrestling couple are officially homeowners. In a post on Twitter, Sammy Guevara announced that he and his wife Tay Melo purchased a new home over the weekend:
rajah.com

Best Of WWE: Forever Flair: Ric Flair’s Defining Matches Added To Peacock And The WWE Network

WWE recently announced that a brand-new compilation known as “Best Of WWE: Forever Flair: Ric Flair’s Defining Matches” has been added to Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else. It was also announced that the compilation, which features the career defining matches of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, will be hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and will run for three hours.
rajah.com

Former WWE Champion Will Miss Next Week’s Live Events

A former WWE Champion will have to miss next week’s WWE Holiday Tour events. According to a report from PWInsider, WWE Triple Crown Champion and 2020 Superstar of the Year Drew McIntyre has been pulled from the Madison Square Garden live event on Monday, as well as the other shows that are scheduled for next week, including Raw and Smackdown.
rajah.com

NXT Level Up Highlights (12/23):Myles Borne vs. Charlie Dempsey, More

The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. After leaving jaws aghast by defeating Valentina Feroz with an incredible aerial maneuver, Sol Ruca looks to keep...
rajah.com

Jim Ross Reflects On Goldberg's Arrival In WWE

Were any WWE Superstars opposed to Goldberg's arrival in the company in 2003?. Who better to ask than former WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations Jim Ross?. During the latest recording of Grilling JR, current AEW commentator, analyst, and senior advisor Jim Ross discussed the WWE run of Hall Of Famer Goldberg.
rajah.com

John Cena Hypes December 30th Tag Team Match

The WWE universe will have the chance to see John Cena next Friday. Ahead of his huge tag team clash with the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, John Cena posted on Twitter, where he hyped his appearance on next weeks Smackdown:
rajah.com

Identity Of Cameraman Attacked By Bray Wyatt On WWE Friday Night SmackDown Revealed

The identity of the man who portrayed a WWE cameraman in the Bray Wyatt segment on this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown has been revealed. During the two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program on Friday night, a taped show from last week at AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois, independent pro wrestler JT Energy played the cameraman that was attacked by Wyatt.
ILLINOIS STATE
rajah.com

Deonna Purrazzo Reflects On Significance Of Her Run In WWE NXT, Her Run Thus Far In IMPACT

What does "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo think of her past run in WWE NXT?. How about the current run she is in the midst of with IMPACT Wrestling?. The former IMPACT Knockouts Champion spoke about these topics and her thoughts on IMPACT Wrestling Vice President Scott D'Amore during her recent interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro U.K.

