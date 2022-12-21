KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians hailed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s wartime visit to the United States as a success, while Russian officials said Thursday that it only fueled the conflict. The U.S. has announced a new $1.8 billion military aid package, including supplies of the Patriot air defense systems, the most powerful such weapons to be delivered to Ukraine yet. Ukraine also stands to receive an additional $44.9 billion in U.S. aid as part of a massive government spending bill the Senate approved Thursday. “We are returning from Washington with good results, with things that will really help,” Zelenskyy said on a video message shared Thursday night on his Telegram account. He thanked President Joe Biden and the U.S. Congress for supporting Ukraine’s fight against Russia. Neither Zelenskyy nor any other Ukrainian authorities have confirmed if he’s already back in Kyiv.

