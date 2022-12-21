Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Immersive Winter Lantern Light Show Comes to TysonsUplift LoudounTysons, VA
Get in touch to get money for children and adults: Food program for Washington familiesMark StarWashington State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Update: T.J. Maxx Permanently and Unexpectedly Closes Longstanding Location Days Earlier Than AnnouncedJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Related
Retired colonel predicts how Putin will respond to Zelensky's White House visit
Col. Cedric Leighton (Ret.) says that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's planned meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House will send a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin about how united the West is against the invasion.
Biden willing to discuss end to Ukraine war with Putin but says Russian victory is ‘beyond comprehension’
President Joe Biden on Thursday said he would be willing to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin to learn whether he’s willing to end his nearly year-long invasion of Ukraine, but not unilaterally and only after discussions with America’s Nato allies first.Speaking at a news conference alongside French president Emmanuel Macron after a three-hour bilateral meeting between the two leaders and their respective advisers, Mr Biden said he’d take a meeting with Mr Putin “if he’s willing to talk to find out what he’s willing to do”. “But I’ll only do it in consultation with my Nato allies. I’m...
How Zelensky was flown to US in the middle of Ukraine war for historic address
The idea of a daring wartime trip by Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington had percolated for some time before the surprise visit was revealed just hours ahead of the Ukrainian president’s arrival. During an October summit in Zagreb, House speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed with her counterpart in the Ukrainian parliament the prospect of Mr Zelensky addressing the US Congress. Biden administration officials had similarly talked for months with Ukraine about a Zelensky visit to the White House, hoping for one before year's end to send an unmistakeable signal of support ahead of a brutal winter that could deepen Russian president...
msn.com
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin warns anyone attacking Moscow will be ‘wiped out’
LIVE – Updated at 00:26. Vladimir Putin has warned that any country that attacks Russia would be “wiped off the face of the Earth”. The Russia president issued his latest threat to the West at the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Friday. Mr Putin...
Hear Zelensky's message for Putin from inside the White House
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shares a message for Putin from a joint press conference with President Joe Biden at the White House.
Putin said he wants the 'war' in Ukraine to end, acknowledging for the first time it's more than just a 'special military operation'
Putin's apparent reversal prompted criticism from Russians over those who were previously prosecuted for referring to the Ukraine conflict as a war.
Russia Issues New Threat About Ukraine War as Zelensky Heads to U.S.
Russian rhetoric has escalated as the Ukrainian president is likely to request additional security aid.
CNN asks Russians what they think about the Ukraine conflict
CNN is on the ground in Moscow asking Russians what they think about the Ukraine conflict.
Putin open to talks with the West over Ukraine, says Kremlin
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is open to talks with the West on a possible settlement in Ukraine, but the West must accept Moscow’s demands, the Kremlin said on Friday.The news comes one day after US President Joe Biden disclosed that he would be willing to speak with Mr Putin about putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine.Mr Biden and French President Emmanual Macron said on Thursday that they would hold Russia to account for its actions in Ukraine.Speaking during talks at the White House, Mr Biden appeared to extend an olive branch to Mr Putin, although he stressed...
The Jewish Press
Zelensky Meets Biden to Keep the War Going but Netanyahu Could Offer a Way Out
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Tuesday: “President Biden has invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to visit Washington DC to underscore the United States’ enduring commitment to Ukraine. President Biden looks forward to welcoming President Zelenskyy tomorrow, December 21, at the White House, after which President Zelenskyy will address a joint session of Congress, demonstrating the strong, bipartisan support for Ukraine.”
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia not to blame for conflict - Putin
Vladimir Putin believes Russia is not to blame for the war in Ukraine, adding both countries are "sharing a tragedy". During a televised address with senior military officials, the Russian president said he continued to see Ukraine as a "brotherly nation". In February, President Putin sent up to 200,000 troops...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russian mother not invited to meet Putin speaks out
Russia's President Vladimir Putin has been meeting with a group of Russian mothers whose sons are fighting in Ukraine. However, the founder of Russia's Council of Wives and Mothers - Olga Tsukanova - has accused the Kremlin of handpicking attendees and criticised Putin for not inviting her group. Critics say...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Moscow dismisses U.S. supplying Patriot missiles to Kyiv
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
Navy Times
White House announces Patriots for Ukraine amid Zelenskyy visit
WASHINGTON — The State Department on Wednesday announced the United States will provide Ukraine a Patriot missile defense system as part of the latest $1.85 billion tranche of military aid for Kyiv to defend against Russia’s invasion. The announcement came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has sought...
Sunak and Zelensky discuss latest Russian strikes on Ukraine
Rishi Sunak and Volodymyr Zelensky discussed Russia’s latest attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure in a phone call on Friday.The two leaders spoke amid a series of Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy facilities and other key infrastructure as the Kremlin said it is up to the Ukrainian president to end the war.Downing Street said that Mr Zelensky, whose wife visited London last month, “thanked the UK for its crucial support to help restore power through the supply of generators”.Mr Sunak also made a surprise visit to Kyiv to meet with President Zelensky in November.Both leaders agreed on the importance of pre-empting Russia’s...
Putin ally's $200 million superyacht to be auctioned to benefit Ukraine
The 300-foot Royal Romance superyacht confiscated from Putin ally Viktor Medvedchuk will be auctioned off to raise money in support of Ukraine.
Idaho8.com
Zelensky thrusts frontline city and a symbol of Ukraine’s resistance onto the world stage in US visit
Bakhmut rests in the gentle rolling hillocks of the Donbas, a countryside feature that is rare in the Ukrainian steppe. During the past 10 months of Russia’s war on the country, the city has risen to infamy for being regularly referred to as the most contested and kinetic part of the 1,300km (800 mile) frontline in Ukraine.
Ukrainians hail Zelenskyy after US visit dismissed by Putin
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians hailed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s wartime visit to the United States as a success, while Russian officials said Thursday that it only fueled the conflict. The U.S. has announced a new $1.8 billion military aid package, including supplies of the Patriot air defense systems, the most powerful such weapons to be delivered to Ukraine yet. Ukraine also stands to receive an additional $44.9 billion in U.S. aid as part of a massive government spending bill the Senate approved Thursday. “We are returning from Washington with good results, with things that will really help,” Zelenskyy said on a video message shared Thursday night on his Telegram account. He thanked President Joe Biden and the U.S. Congress for supporting Ukraine’s fight against Russia. Neither Zelenskyy nor any other Ukrainian authorities have confirmed if he’s already back in Kyiv.
Russia rejects pullout from Ukraine as condition for talks
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia said Friday that Western demands it should pull out completely from Ukraine as part of any future talks to end the war effectively rule out any such negotiations, as Russian strikes continued and a Ukrainian official set his country’s battle losses at up to 13,000 troops.
MySanAntonio
Modi to skip annual Putin summit over Ukraine nuke threats
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi won't be holding an annual in-person summit with Vladimir Putin after the Russian president threatened to use nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The relationship between India and Russia remains strong but trumpeting the friendship at...
Comments / 0