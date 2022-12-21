Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
No. 18 Indiana 69, Kennesaw St. 55
KENNESAW ST. (8-5) Robinson 3-9 3-5 9, Burden 2-9 5-6 9, Jennings 4-7 0-2 11, Stroud 2-6 0-0 5, Youngblood 2-11 0-0 6, Ademokoya 1-3 1-2 4, Rodgers 1-4 0-0 3, Cottle 3-4 0-0 8, LaRue 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-55 9-15 55. INDIANA (10-3) Kopp 2-6 2-2 7, Reneau...
Spend Christmas Laughing at the Texas Longhorns
OUR GIFT TO YOU: A mountain of videos for our SEC friends making fun of the guys down in Austin
49ers extend win streak to eight games following win over Commanders
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Washington Commanders as part of the holiday weekend matchups on Saturday, 37-20.
Bakersfield Californian
NBA Conference Glance
Philadelphia at New York, 12 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 2:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Boston, 5 p.m. Memphis at Golden State, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Denver, 10:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Detroit, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m. Indiana...
Bakersfield Californian
SMU 77, UTAH STATE 74
Percentages: FG .483, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Odigie 1-1, Lanier 1-2, Nutall 1-2, Todorovic 1-4, Koulibaly 0-1, Phelps 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Phelps, Todorovic). Turnovers: 5 (Smith 2, Nutall, Phelps, Williamson). Steals: 8 (Phelps 3, Williamson 3, Koulibaly, Todorovic). Technical Fouls: Koulibaly,...
Bakersfield Californian
NORTH CAROLINA STATE 76, LOUISVILLE 64
Percentages: FG .511, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 4-8, .500 (Huntley-Hatfield 1-1, Miller 1-1, Ellis 1-2, Lands 1-3, James 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (James 2, Ellis, Huntley-Hatfield, Withers). Turnovers: 16 (Ellis 4, Huntley-Hatfield 3, James 3, Lands 3, Withers 3). Steals: 8 (Huntley-Hatfield 2, James...
Bakersfield Californian
WRIGHT STATE 88, MIAMI (OH) 80
Percentages: FG .548, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (Welage 2-2, Calvin 2-3, Huibregtse 2-5, Finke 1-2, Sisley 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Calvin, Noel). Turnovers: 12 (Calvin 7, Finke 2, Braun, Huibregtse, Noel). Steals: 7 (Calvin 2, Huibregtse 2, Noel, Norris, Welage). Technical Fouls:...
Bakersfield Californian
Millions in US hunker down from frigid, deadly monster storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Millions of people hunkered down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 18 people across the United States, trapping some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.
Bakersfield Californian
UAB faces Charlotte after Walker's 25-point performance
Charlotte 49ers (9-2) at UAB Blazers (9-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -10.5; over/under is 139. BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Jordan Walker scored 25 points in UAB's 92-66 victory over the Southern Jaguars. The Blazers have gone 7-0 at home. UAB ranks eighth in C-USA in team...
Bakersfield Californian
Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24
Min_Hockenson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:17. NYG_Hodgins 7 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 4:30. Min_Hockenson 15 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 14:12. Min_J.Jefferson 17 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:11. NYG_Barkley 27 run (Bellinger pass from D.Jones), 2:01. Min_FG Joseph 61, :04. A_66,919. NYGMin. First downs2322. Total Net...
Bakersfield Californian
Early signing period yields slew of college commitments
The college football recruiting calendar seems to shift every year, but one constant is that ever since the implementation of the NCAA early signing period in 2017, a slew of high school athletes have picked four-year Division I destinations in mid-December. This year, that period began Wednesday and runs through...
Bakersfield Californian
Orlando 133, San Antonio 113
SAN ANTONIO (113) K.Johnson 5-14 5-9 17, Sochan 6-14 1-1 13, Poeltl 3-4 0-0 6, Jones 7-10 0-0 16, Vassell 6-15 0-0 14, Branham 4-5 0-0 9, McDermott 4-12 2-2 13, Roby 0-1 0-0 0, Bassey 0-0 2-2 2, Collins 4-7 0-1 9, S.Johnson 3-5 0-0 7, Richardson 2-10 3-3 7. Totals 44-97 13-18 113.
