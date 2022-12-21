ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Bakersfield Californian

No. 18 Indiana 69, Kennesaw St. 55

KENNESAW ST. (8-5) Robinson 3-9 3-5 9, Burden 2-9 5-6 9, Jennings 4-7 0-2 11, Stroud 2-6 0-0 5, Youngblood 2-11 0-0 6, Ademokoya 1-3 1-2 4, Rodgers 1-4 0-0 3, Cottle 3-4 0-0 8, LaRue 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-55 9-15 55. INDIANA (10-3) Kopp 2-6 2-2 7, Reneau...
KENNESAW, GA
NBA Conference Glance

Philadelphia at New York, 12 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 2:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Boston, 5 p.m. Memphis at Golden State, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Denver, 10:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Detroit, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m. Indiana...
INDIANA STATE
SMU 77, UTAH STATE 74

Percentages: FG .483, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Odigie 1-1, Lanier 1-2, Nutall 1-2, Todorovic 1-4, Koulibaly 0-1, Phelps 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Phelps, Todorovic). Turnovers: 5 (Smith 2, Nutall, Phelps, Williamson). Steals: 8 (Phelps 3, Williamson 3, Koulibaly, Todorovic). Technical Fouls: Koulibaly,...
LOGAN, UT
NORTH CAROLINA STATE 76, LOUISVILLE 64

Percentages: FG .511, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 4-8, .500 (Huntley-Hatfield 1-1, Miller 1-1, Ellis 1-2, Lands 1-3, James 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (James 2, Ellis, Huntley-Hatfield, Withers). Turnovers: 16 (Ellis 4, Huntley-Hatfield 3, James 3, Lands 3, Withers 3). Steals: 8 (Huntley-Hatfield 2, James...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WRIGHT STATE 88, MIAMI (OH) 80

Percentages: FG .548, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (Welage 2-2, Calvin 2-3, Huibregtse 2-5, Finke 1-2, Sisley 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Calvin, Noel). Turnovers: 12 (Calvin 7, Finke 2, Braun, Huibregtse, Noel). Steals: 7 (Calvin 2, Huibregtse 2, Noel, Norris, Welage). Technical Fouls:...
FAIRBORN, OH
UAB faces Charlotte after Walker's 25-point performance

Charlotte 49ers (9-2) at UAB Blazers (9-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -10.5; over/under is 139. BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Jordan Walker scored 25 points in UAB's 92-66 victory over the Southern Jaguars. The Blazers have gone 7-0 at home. UAB ranks eighth in C-USA in team...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24

Min_Hockenson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:17. NYG_Hodgins 7 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 4:30. Min_Hockenson 15 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 14:12. Min_J.Jefferson 17 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:11. NYG_Barkley 27 run (Bellinger pass from D.Jones), 2:01. Min_FG Joseph 61, :04. A_66,919. NYGMin. First downs2322. Total Net...
MINNESOTA STATE
Early signing period yields slew of college commitments

The college football recruiting calendar seems to shift every year, but one constant is that ever since the implementation of the NCAA early signing period in 2017, a slew of high school athletes have picked four-year Division I destinations in mid-December. This year, that period began Wednesday and runs through...
Orlando 133, San Antonio 113

SAN ANTONIO (113) K.Johnson 5-14 5-9 17, Sochan 6-14 1-1 13, Poeltl 3-4 0-0 6, Jones 7-10 0-0 16, Vassell 6-15 0-0 14, Branham 4-5 0-0 9, McDermott 4-12 2-2 13, Roby 0-1 0-0 0, Bassey 0-0 2-2 2, Collins 4-7 0-1 9, S.Johnson 3-5 0-0 7, Richardson 2-10 3-3 7. Totals 44-97 13-18 113.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

