FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DaytonTed RiversDayton, OH
Longstanding Golden Corral Restaurant Reopens Today, December 23, After Being Closed For Two Years.Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Man Fatally Run Over By Cop After Calling 9-1-1 for HelpChibuzo NwachukuSpringfield, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In DaytonTed RiversDayton, OH
SMU 77, UTAH STATE 74
Percentages: FG .483, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Odigie 1-1, Lanier 1-2, Nutall 1-2, Todorovic 1-4, Koulibaly 0-1, Phelps 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Phelps, Todorovic). Turnovers: 5 (Smith 2, Nutall, Phelps, Williamson). Steals: 8 (Phelps 3, Williamson 3, Koulibaly, Todorovic). Technical Fouls: Koulibaly,...
GEORGE MASON 91, COPPIN STATE 53
Percentages: FG .298, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Titus 1-2, Tarke 1-3, Hood 1-5, Rojas 0-1, Spurlock 0-1, Blue 0-2, Sutton 0-2, Sessoms 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Steers 3, Blue, Titus). Turnovers: 10 (Blue 2, Sessoms 2, Titus 2, Hood, Spurlock, Steers, Tarke).
WRIGHT STATE 88, MIAMI (OH) 80
Percentages: FG .548, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (Welage 2-2, Calvin 2-3, Huibregtse 2-5, Finke 1-2, Sisley 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Calvin, Noel). Turnovers: 12 (Calvin 7, Finke 2, Braun, Huibregtse, Noel). Steals: 7 (Calvin 2, Huibregtse 2, Noel, Norris, Welage). Technical Fouls:...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE 76, LOUISVILLE 64
Percentages: FG .511, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 4-8, .500 (Huntley-Hatfield 1-1, Miller 1-1, Ellis 1-2, Lands 1-3, James 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (James 2, Ellis, Huntley-Hatfield, Withers). Turnovers: 16 (Ellis 4, Huntley-Hatfield 3, James 3, Lands 3, Withers 3). Steals: 8 (Huntley-Hatfield 2, James...
WEST VIRGINIA 75, STONY BROOK 64
Percentages: FG .385, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Onyekonwu 3-6, Sarvan 3-7, Roberts 1-2, Stephenson-Moore 1-4, Policelli 1-6, Fitzmorris 0-1, Pettway 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Fitzmorris 2). Turnovers: 13 (Onyekonwu 5, Policelli 3, Fitzmorris 2, Pettway, Roberts, Sarvan). Steals: 4 (Stephenson-Moore 2, Fitzmorris,...
RUTGERS 85, BUCKNELL 50
Percentages: FG .310, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Motta 2-4, Rice 2-7, Bascoe 1-1, Forrest 1-4, van der Heijden 1-4, Bijiek 0-1, Edmonds 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 15 (Forrest 2, Fulton 2, Motta 2, Rice 2, Screen 2, Timmerman 2, Bascoe, Edmonds,...
SOUTH FLORIDA 92, N.J.I.T. 73
Percentages: FG .435, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Hess 7-8, Coleman 2-6, Anderson 1-1, Mason 0-1, Sullivan 0-1, de Graaf 0-1, Gray 0-2, McMillian 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Osawe). Turnovers: 10 (Gray 4, de Graaf 2, Coleman, Hess, McMillian, Osawe). Steals: 7 (Gray...
Orlando 133, San Antonio 113
Percentages: FG .454, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 12-38, .316 (McDermott 3-9, Jones 2-2, K.Johnson 2-7, Vassell 2-7, Branham 1-1, Collins 1-1, S.Johnson 1-3, Roby 0-1, Sochan 0-3, Richardson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Branham, Collins, Jones, Poeltl, Sochan, Vassell). Turnovers: 13 (Jones 3, K.Johnson 2,...
NO. 4 KANSAS 68, HARVARD 54
Percentages: FG .396, FT .357. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Nelson 2-5, Ledlum 2-9, Silverstein 1-1, Simon 1-2, Sakota 1-4, Tretout 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ajogbor 4). Turnovers: 15 (Ledlum 5, Sakota 4, Silverstein 4, Nelson, Wojcik). Steals: 3 (Ajogbor, Simon, Wojcik). Technical Fouls: None.
VANDERBILT 70, ALABAMA A&M 62
Percentages: FG .448, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Thompson 3-6, Harvell 1-1, Powell 1-1, D.Smith 1-2, Downey 0-1, Lee 0-1, Hicks 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Hicks 4, Blaise Akonobi, D.Smith, Downey, Thompson, Tucker). Steals: 5 (D.Smith, Harvell, Hicks, Thompson, Tucker). Technical...
Middle Tennessee edges San Diego State on late FG in Hawaii Bowl
Zeke Rankin’s fourth field goal of the game, a 37-yarder with 2:05 left, lifted Middle Tennessee to a 25-23 win
UAB faces Charlotte after Walker's 25-point performance
Charlotte 49ers (9-2) at UAB Blazers (9-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -10.5; over/under is 139. BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Jordan Walker scored 25 points in UAB's 92-66 victory over the Southern Jaguars. The Blazers have gone 7-0 at home. UAB ranks eighth in C-USA in team...
Friday's Scores
Reynolds vs. Century, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Thursday's Scores
Morton/White Pass vs. Castle Rock, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24
Min_Hockenson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:17. NYG_Hodgins 7 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 4:30. Min_Hockenson 15 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 14:12. Min_J.Jefferson 17 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:11. NYG_Barkley 27 run (Bellinger pass from D.Jones), 2:01. Min_FG Joseph 61, :04. A_66,919. NYGMin. First downs2322. Total Net...
