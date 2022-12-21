Read full article on original website
RUTGERS 85, BUCKNELL 50
Percentages: FG .310, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Motta 2-4, Rice 2-7, Bascoe 1-1, Forrest 1-4, van der Heijden 1-4, Bijiek 0-1, Edmonds 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 15 (Forrest 2, Fulton 2, Motta 2, Rice 2, Screen 2, Timmerman 2, Bascoe, Edmonds,...
GEORGE MASON 91, COPPIN STATE 53
Percentages: FG .298, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Titus 1-2, Tarke 1-3, Hood 1-5, Rojas 0-1, Spurlock 0-1, Blue 0-2, Sutton 0-2, Sessoms 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Steers 3, Blue, Titus). Turnovers: 10 (Blue 2, Sessoms 2, Titus 2, Hood, Spurlock, Steers, Tarke).
SOUTH FLORIDA 92, N.J.I.T. 73
Percentages: FG .435, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Hess 7-8, Coleman 2-6, Anderson 1-1, Mason 0-1, Sullivan 0-1, de Graaf 0-1, Gray 0-2, McMillian 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Osawe). Turnovers: 10 (Gray 4, de Graaf 2, Coleman, Hess, McMillian, Osawe). Steals: 7 (Gray...
Orlando 133, San Antonio 113
SAN ANTONIO (113) K.Johnson 5-14 5-9 17, Sochan 6-14 1-1 13, Poeltl 3-4 0-0 6, Jones 7-10 0-0 16, Vassell 6-15 0-0 14, Branham 4-5 0-0 9, McDermott 4-12 2-2 13, Roby 0-1 0-0 0, Bassey 0-0 2-2 2, Collins 4-7 0-1 9, S.Johnson 3-5 0-0 7, Richardson 2-10 3-3 7. Totals 44-97 13-18 113.
SMU 77, UTAH STATE 74
Percentages: FG .483, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Odigie 1-1, Lanier 1-2, Nutall 1-2, Todorovic 1-4, Koulibaly 0-1, Phelps 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Phelps, Todorovic). Turnovers: 5 (Smith 2, Nutall, Phelps, Williamson). Steals: 8 (Phelps 3, Williamson 3, Koulibaly, Todorovic). Technical Fouls: Koulibaly,...
No. 18 Indiana 69, Kennesaw St. 55
KENNESAW ST. (8-5) Robinson 3-9 3-5 9, Burden 2-9 5-6 9, Jennings 4-7 0-2 11, Stroud 2-6 0-0 5, Youngblood 2-11 0-0 6, Ademokoya 1-3 1-2 4, Rodgers 1-4 0-0 3, Cottle 3-4 0-0 8, LaRue 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-55 9-15 55. INDIANA (10-3) Kopp 2-6 2-2 7, Reneau...
NO. 4 KANSAS 68, HARVARD 54
Percentages: FG .396, FT .357. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Nelson 2-5, Ledlum 2-9, Silverstein 1-1, Simon 1-2, Sakota 1-4, Tretout 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ajogbor 4). Turnovers: 15 (Ledlum 5, Sakota 4, Silverstein 4, Nelson, Wojcik). Steals: 3 (Ajogbor, Simon, Wojcik). Technical Fouls: None.
MARYLAND 75, SAINT PETER'S 45
Percentages: FG .304, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Bland 3-4, Dasher 1-2, Sow 0-1, C.Young 0-2, Murray 0-2, Rivera 0-2, Cardaci 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Sow). Turnovers: 14 (C.Young 3, Dasher 3, Cardaci 2, Murray 2, Reid 2, Bland, Sow). Steals: 2 (Reid,...
WEST VIRGINIA 75, STONY BROOK 64
Percentages: FG .385, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Onyekonwu 3-6, Sarvan 3-7, Roberts 1-2, Stephenson-Moore 1-4, Policelli 1-6, Fitzmorris 0-1, Pettway 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Fitzmorris 2). Turnovers: 13 (Onyekonwu 5, Policelli 3, Fitzmorris 2, Pettway, Roberts, Sarvan). Steals: 4 (Stephenson-Moore 2, Fitzmorris,...
HAWAI'I 76, PEPPERDINE 70
Percentages: FG .436, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Moore 1-2, Porter 1-3, Mitchell 1-4, Lewis 1-5, Mallette 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Lewis 3, Porter 3). Turnovers: 14 (Lewis 4, Mitchell 3, Mallette 2, Basham, Coulibaly, Moore, Porter, Zidek). Steals: 9 (Porter 5, Mitchell...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE 76, LOUISVILLE 64
Percentages: FG .511, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 4-8, .500 (Huntley-Hatfield 1-1, Miller 1-1, Ellis 1-2, Lands 1-3, James 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (James 2, Ellis, Huntley-Hatfield, Withers). Turnovers: 16 (Ellis 4, Huntley-Hatfield 3, James 3, Lands 3, Withers 3). Steals: 8 (Huntley-Hatfield 2, James...
WRIGHT STATE 88, MIAMI (OH) 80
Percentages: FG .548, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (Welage 2-2, Calvin 2-3, Huibregtse 2-5, Finke 1-2, Sisley 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Calvin, Noel). Turnovers: 12 (Calvin 7, Finke 2, Braun, Huibregtse, Noel). Steals: 7 (Calvin 2, Huibregtse 2, Noel, Norris, Welage). Technical Fouls:...
Friday's Scores
Reynolds vs. Century, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Thursday's Scores
Leland & Gray Union vs. Poultney, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
