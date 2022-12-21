ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 18 INDIANA 69, KENNESAW STATE 55

Percentages: FG .327, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Jennings 3-4, Cottle 2-2, Youngblood 2-5, Rodgers 1-2, Ademokoya 1-3, Stroud 1-5, LaRue 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Burden 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Robinson, Stroud). Turnovers: 8 (Burden 2, LaRue 2, Robinson 2, Stroud 2). Steals: 5...
KENNESAW, GA
Bakersfield Californian

HAWAI'I 76, PEPPERDINE 70

Percentages: FG .436, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Moore 1-2, Porter 1-3, Mitchell 1-4, Lewis 1-5, Mallette 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Lewis 3, Porter 3). Turnovers: 14 (Lewis 4, Mitchell 3, Mallette 2, Basham, Coulibaly, Moore, Porter, Zidek). Steals: 9 (Porter 5, Mitchell...
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 4 KANSAS 68, HARVARD 54

Percentages: FG .396, FT .357. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Nelson 2-5, Ledlum 2-9, Silverstein 1-1, Simon 1-2, Sakota 1-4, Tretout 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ajogbor 4). Turnovers: 15 (Ledlum 5, Sakota 4, Silverstein 4, Nelson, Wojcik). Steals: 3 (Ajogbor, Simon, Wojcik). Technical Fouls: None.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Bakersfield Californian

SMU 77, UTAH STATE 74

Percentages: FG .483, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Odigie 1-1, Lanier 1-2, Nutall 1-2, Todorovic 1-4, Koulibaly 0-1, Phelps 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Phelps, Todorovic). Turnovers: 5 (Smith 2, Nutall, Phelps, Williamson). Steals: 8 (Phelps 3, Williamson 3, Koulibaly, Todorovic). Technical Fouls: Koulibaly,...
LOGAN, UT
Bakersfield Californian

WEST VIRGINIA 75, STONY BROOK 64

Percentages: FG .385, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Onyekonwu 3-6, Sarvan 3-7, Roberts 1-2, Stephenson-Moore 1-4, Policelli 1-6, Fitzmorris 0-1, Pettway 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Fitzmorris 2). Turnovers: 13 (Onyekonwu 5, Policelli 3, Fitzmorris 2, Pettway, Roberts, Sarvan). Steals: 4 (Stephenson-Moore 2, Fitzmorris,...
STONY BROOK, NY
Bakersfield Californian

MARYLAND 75, SAINT PETER'S 45

Percentages: FG .304, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Bland 3-4, Dasher 1-2, Sow 0-1, C.Young 0-2, Murray 0-2, Rivera 0-2, Cardaci 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Sow). Turnovers: 14 (C.Young 3, Dasher 3, Cardaci 2, Murray 2, Reid 2, Bland, Sow). Steals: 2 (Reid,...
MARYLAND STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Orlando 133, San Antonio 113

Percentages: FG .454, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 12-38, .316 (McDermott 3-9, Jones 2-2, K.Johnson 2-7, Vassell 2-7, Branham 1-1, Collins 1-1, S.Johnson 1-3, Roby 0-1, Sochan 0-3, Richardson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Branham, Collins, Jones, Poeltl, Sochan, Vassell). Turnovers: 13 (Jones 3, K.Johnson 2,...
Bakersfield Californian

NORTH CAROLINA STATE 76, LOUISVILLE 64

Percentages: FG .511, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 4-8, .500 (Huntley-Hatfield 1-1, Miller 1-1, Ellis 1-2, Lands 1-3, James 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (James 2, Ellis, Huntley-Hatfield, Withers). Turnovers: 16 (Ellis 4, Huntley-Hatfield 3, James 3, Lands 3, Withers 3). Steals: 8 (Huntley-Hatfield 2, James...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bakersfield Californian

GEORGE MASON 91, COPPIN STATE 53

Percentages: FG .298, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Titus 1-2, Tarke 1-3, Hood 1-5, Rojas 0-1, Spurlock 0-1, Blue 0-2, Sutton 0-2, Sessoms 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Steers 3, Blue, Titus). Turnovers: 10 (Blue 2, Sessoms 2, Titus 2, Hood, Spurlock, Steers, Tarke).
BALTIMORE, MD
Bakersfield Californian

WRIGHT STATE 88, MIAMI (OH) 80

Percentages: FG .548, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (Welage 2-2, Calvin 2-3, Huibregtse 2-5, Finke 1-2, Sisley 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Calvin, Noel). Turnovers: 12 (Calvin 7, Finke 2, Braun, Huibregtse, Noel). Steals: 7 (Calvin 2, Huibregtse 2, Noel, Norris, Welage). Technical Fouls:...
FAIRBORN, OH
Bakersfield Californian

SOUTH FLORIDA 92, N.J.I.T. 73

Percentages: FG .435, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Hess 7-8, Coleman 2-6, Anderson 1-1, Mason 0-1, Sullivan 0-1, de Graaf 0-1, Gray 0-2, McMillian 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Osawe). Turnovers: 10 (Gray 4, de Graaf 2, Coleman, Hess, McMillian, Osawe). Steals: 7 (Gray...
TAMPA, FL
Bakersfield Californian

VANDERBILT 70, ALABAMA A&M 62

Percentages: FG .448, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Thompson 3-6, Harvell 1-1, Powell 1-1, D.Smith 1-2, Downey 0-1, Lee 0-1, Hicks 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Hicks 4, Blaise Akonobi, D.Smith, Downey, Thompson, Tucker). Steals: 5 (D.Smith, Harvell, Hicks, Thompson, Tucker). Technical...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
New York Post

Knicks’ Quentin Grimes to face ex-mentor James Harden for first time

This won’t just be Quentin Grimes’ first Christmas Day game as a Knicks starter. It also will be his first chance to go head-to-head against James Harden, who helped him years ago while he was growing up in Houston. Harden, then with the Rockets, showed an interest in Grimes while he was in high school. Harden helped steer Grimes to the University of Houston after he transferred following his freshman year at Kansas. “He was one of the reasons I went to Houston,” Grimes recalled on Saturday after Knicks practice. In the spring of 2019, Grimes was getting evaluated for the NBA draft,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bakersfield Californian

Houston 19, Tennessee 14

Ten_Henry 48 run (Bullock kick), 8:48. Hou_Burkhead 0 run (Fairbairn kick), 2:34. Hou_FG Fairbairn 25, 6:50. Ten_Willis 14 run (Bullock kick), 8:51. Hou_FG Fairbairn 22, 7:25. Hou_Cooks 6 pass from Mills (pass failed), 2:52. A_66,634. HouTen. First downs1516. Total Net Yards285272. Rushes-yards30-7031-184 Passing21588. Punt Returns5-412-16 Kickoff Returns2-514-85 Interceptions Ret.2-261-7 Comp-Att-Int20-32-114-23-2.
HOUSTON, TX
Bakersfield Californian

UAB faces Charlotte after Walker's 25-point performance

Charlotte 49ers (9-2) at UAB Blazers (9-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -10.5; over/under is 139. BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Jordan Walker scored 25 points in UAB's 92-66 victory over the Southern Jaguars. The Blazers have gone 7-0 at home. UAB ranks eighth in C-USA in team...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bakersfield Californian

Friday's Scores

Bowman Academy, Ind. vs. Chicago CICS-Longwood, ppd. Putnam County vs. Hall, ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Bakersfield Californian

Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24

Min_Hockenson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:17. NYG_Hodgins 7 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 4:30. Min_Hockenson 15 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 14:12. Min_J.Jefferson 17 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:11. NYG_Barkley 27 run (Bellinger pass from D.Jones), 2:01. Min_FG Joseph 61, :04. A_66,919. NYGMin. First downs2322. Total Net...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Thursday's Scores

Morton/White Pass vs. Castle Rock, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy