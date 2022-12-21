Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Orlando 133, San Antonio 113
Percentages: FG .454, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 12-38, .316 (McDermott 3-9, Jones 2-2, K.Johnson 2-7, Vassell 2-7, Branham 1-1, Collins 1-1, S.Johnson 1-3, Roby 0-1, Sochan 0-3, Richardson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Branham, Collins, Jones, Poeltl, Sochan, Vassell). Turnovers: 13 (Jones 3, K.Johnson 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 4 KANSAS 68, HARVARD 54
Percentages: FG .396, FT .357. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Nelson 2-5, Ledlum 2-9, Silverstein 1-1, Simon 1-2, Sakota 1-4, Tretout 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ajogbor 4). Turnovers: 15 (Ledlum 5, Sakota 4, Silverstein 4, Nelson, Wojcik). Steals: 3 (Ajogbor, Simon, Wojcik). Technical Fouls: None.
Bakersfield Californian
NORTH CAROLINA STATE 76, LOUISVILLE 64
Percentages: FG .511, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 4-8, .500 (Huntley-Hatfield 1-1, Miller 1-1, Ellis 1-2, Lands 1-3, James 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (James 2, Ellis, Huntley-Hatfield, Withers). Turnovers: 16 (Ellis 4, Huntley-Hatfield 3, James 3, Lands 3, Withers 3). Steals: 8 (Huntley-Hatfield 2, James...
Bakersfield Californian
GEORGE MASON 91, COPPIN STATE 53
Percentages: FG .298, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Titus 1-2, Tarke 1-3, Hood 1-5, Rojas 0-1, Spurlock 0-1, Blue 0-2, Sutton 0-2, Sessoms 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Steers 3, Blue, Titus). Turnovers: 10 (Blue 2, Sessoms 2, Titus 2, Hood, Spurlock, Steers, Tarke).
Bakersfield Californian
SOUTH FLORIDA 92, N.J.I.T. 73
Percentages: FG .435, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Hess 7-8, Coleman 2-6, Anderson 1-1, Mason 0-1, Sullivan 0-1, de Graaf 0-1, Gray 0-2, McMillian 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Osawe). Turnovers: 10 (Gray 4, de Graaf 2, Coleman, Hess, McMillian, Osawe). Steals: 7 (Gray...
Bakersfield Californian
WEST VIRGINIA 75, STONY BROOK 64
Percentages: FG .385, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Onyekonwu 3-6, Sarvan 3-7, Roberts 1-2, Stephenson-Moore 1-4, Policelli 1-6, Fitzmorris 0-1, Pettway 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Fitzmorris 2). Turnovers: 13 (Onyekonwu 5, Policelli 3, Fitzmorris 2, Pettway, Roberts, Sarvan). Steals: 4 (Stephenson-Moore 2, Fitzmorris,...
Bakersfield Californian
VANDERBILT 70, ALABAMA A&M 62
Percentages: FG .448, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Thompson 3-6, Harvell 1-1, Powell 1-1, D.Smith 1-2, Downey 0-1, Lee 0-1, Hicks 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Hicks 4, Blaise Akonobi, D.Smith, Downey, Thompson, Tucker). Steals: 5 (D.Smith, Harvell, Hicks, Thompson, Tucker). Technical...
Bakersfield Californian
MARYLAND 75, SAINT PETER'S 45
Percentages: FG .304, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Bland 3-4, Dasher 1-2, Sow 0-1, C.Young 0-2, Murray 0-2, Rivera 0-2, Cardaci 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Sow). Turnovers: 14 (C.Young 3, Dasher 3, Cardaci 2, Murray 2, Reid 2, Bland, Sow). Steals: 2 (Reid,...
Bakersfield Californian
HAWAI'I 76, PEPPERDINE 70
Percentages: FG .436, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Moore 1-2, Porter 1-3, Mitchell 1-4, Lewis 1-5, Mallette 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Lewis 3, Porter 3). Turnovers: 14 (Lewis 4, Mitchell 3, Mallette 2, Basham, Coulibaly, Moore, Porter, Zidek). Steals: 9 (Porter 5, Mitchell...
Bakersfield Californian
No. 18 Indiana 69, Kennesaw St. 55
KENNESAW ST. (8-5) Robinson 3-9 3-5 9, Burden 2-9 5-6 9, Jennings 4-7 0-2 11, Stroud 2-6 0-0 5, Youngblood 2-11 0-0 6, Ademokoya 1-3 1-2 4, Rodgers 1-4 0-0 3, Cottle 3-4 0-0 8, LaRue 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-55 9-15 55. INDIANA (10-3) Kopp 2-6 2-2 7, Reneau...
Bakersfield Californian
WRIGHT STATE 88, MIAMI (OH) 80
Percentages: FG .548, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (Welage 2-2, Calvin 2-3, Huibregtse 2-5, Finke 1-2, Sisley 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Calvin, Noel). Turnovers: 12 (Calvin 7, Finke 2, Braun, Huibregtse, Noel). Steals: 7 (Calvin 2, Huibregtse 2, Noel, Norris, Welage). Technical Fouls:...
Bakersfield Californian
Houston 19, Tennessee 14
Ten_Henry 48 run (Bullock kick), 8:48. Hou_Burkhead 0 run (Fairbairn kick), 2:34. Hou_FG Fairbairn 25, 6:50. Ten_Willis 14 run (Bullock kick), 8:51. Hou_FG Fairbairn 22, 7:25. Hou_Cooks 6 pass from Mills (pass failed), 2:52. A_66,634. HouTen. First downs1516. Total Net Yards285272. Rushes-yards30-7031-184 Passing21588. Punt Returns5-412-16 Kickoff Returns2-514-85 Interceptions Ret.2-261-7 Comp-Att-Int20-32-114-23-2.
Wins, division titles now the standard in Buffalo
Division titles in Buffalo are becoming as dependable as Santa filling stockings
Aztecs lose Hawaii Bowl 25-23
San Diego State lost the Hawaii Bowl 25-23 to Middle Tennessee State on Christmas Eve. The Aztecs jumped out to a 14-0 1st quarter lead, as Jalen Mayden tossed 2 touchdown passes.
Bakersfield Californian
Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24
Min_Hockenson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:17. NYG_Hodgins 7 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 4:30. Min_Hockenson 15 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 14:12. Min_J.Jefferson 17 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:11. NYG_Barkley 27 run (Bellinger pass from D.Jones), 2:01. Min_FG Joseph 61, :04. A_66,919. NYGMin. First downs2322. Total Net...
Bakersfield Californian
Friday's Scores
Bowman Academy, Ind. vs. Chicago CICS-Longwood, ppd. Putnam County vs. Hall, ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Bakersfield Californian
Thursday's Scores
Morton/White Pass vs. Castle Rock, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Bakersfield Californian
UAB faces Charlotte after Walker's 25-point performance
Charlotte 49ers (9-2) at UAB Blazers (9-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -10.5; over/under is 139. BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Jordan Walker scored 25 points in UAB's 92-66 victory over the Southern Jaguars. The Blazers have gone 7-0 at home. UAB ranks eighth in C-USA in team...
Comments / 0