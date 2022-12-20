Bruce Cassidy Displeased With Phil Kessel's Performances As of Late

Vegas Golden Knights veteran forward Phil Kessel was pulled from the top line in the third period of Monday's loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

It's a tough position when a coach feels they can't rely on a veteran in late-game situations.

Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel, who has started on the first line the last two contests, was replaced by forward Michael Amadio for the third period of Vegas' game against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

"In fairness, I don't know how much he's [Kessel's] played the left side," said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy in Monday's postgame press conference. "We had a conversation about it. Phil, over his career, has played with good offensive players, so sometimes, you just assume: 'Well, a smart player will figure it out.' He hasn't been strong on pucks on that side of the ice and hasn't sort of finished plays, so at the end of the day, again, when you're behind, you try something else.

"So I think with Phil, there's also the defensive part of things. Like Stevie's [Chandler Stephenson] going to -- and Stoney [Mark Stone] are going to -- play against good players. I'm not going to just throw them against the fourth line all night. We might get a mismatch on an icing where we want a certain face-off situation, O-zone, but in general, they're going to play against good players. And whoever's up there, be it Phil or anybody, has to respect that and play a 200-foot game. And I think that's where I can't say enough about Jack [Eichel] and his commitment to doing that. Brett Howden was doing it. I think Paul Cotter was learning, again, a younger guy, our job to coach him up. So that's where Phil hasn't given us the same area of a 200-foot game that those other guys have."

The Golden Knights will look to redeem their 3-2 loss to Buffalo when they host the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night.

They will then cap off their four-game homestand with a meeting with the St. Louis Blues on Friday night.

