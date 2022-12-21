ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowdoinham, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGME

Diapers, wipes and formula donated to Maine community organizations

The United Way of Southern Maine is making sure some Maine’s most vulnerable have supplies this winter. The United Way of Southern Maine hosted a Baby Basics Drive, collecting more than 10,000 diapers, hundreds of wipes, and dozens of containers of formula. On Thursday, the organization delivered some of...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Mainers gather in support of families facing eviction

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Mainers gathered outside Portland District Court on Thursday to speak out in support of families facing eviction. With the end of the pandemic federal rental assistance funding, families all over Maine are being evicted from their homes and at a very fast rate. The eviction court has...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Fort Preble at Spring Point crumbles in storm

An early Maine fort, Fort Preble, part of the Southern Maine Community College campus, collapsed during the strong Dec. 23 storm. Fort Preble dates from 1807, when it was built to enforce the Embargo Act, preventing merchants from trading with the British and the French. It lies near the Spring Point lighthouse in South Portland.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WGME

CMP begins power restoration effort across Maine

GORHAM (WGME) -- In Cumberland county, one of the hardest-hit areas by Friday's storm so far, many are still without power as of Friday night. In Gorham, the restoration efforts are well underway. Utility workers say with wind gusts above 60 mph, it’s been too dangerous for crews to make...
GORHAM, ME
WGME

'Grinch' storm to impact Mainers' holiday travel plans

PORTLAND (WGME) – Maine travelers are trying to beat the winter storm hitting hubs across the country to get to their holiday destinations. The Portland Jetport is closely monitoring the weather and asks fliers to check their flight status directly with airlines before heading to the airport. One reason...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Owners of defunct building company to pay clients more than $700K

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine judge is ordering Malcolm and Elizabeth Stewart, the owners of the now defunct contracting company Castle Builders, to pay more than $740,000 to benefit former customers. This comes after many customers paid the company for renovations that were never done. Investigators have accused Malcolm Stewart...
MAINE STATE
WGME

New Year's Auburn 2023

WGME is proud to partner with the City of Auburn to celebrate New Year’s Auburn 2023!. Local food trucks, a beer garden, live music and a New Year's Eve fireworks display at midnight. The event starts at 6 p.m., on Saturday, December 31 in the heart of downtown Auburn,
AUBURN, ME
WGME

2 taken to hospital after fire in Gardiner

GARDINER (WGME) - Gardiner Fire Department reported a house fire at 3 Dennis Avenue in Gardiner early Saturday morning. It is believed that the cause of the fire was the family's generator. They had lost power during the storm. The home was a historic structure. It is not believed to...
GARDINER, ME
WGME

Remembering John McDonald, a beloved Maine radio host and storyteller

John McDonald, a long-time radio host, author, and storyteller in the Portland area, passed away earlier this week after a series of health issues. He hosted "The John McDonald Show" for 25 years, which discussed the daily news stories of the day. He also wrote and published several stories. His...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Thousands without power as powerful storm slams Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Central Maine Power is reporting thousands of customers without electricity Friday. York and Cumberland County are the areas hardest hit by the storm so far. The Portland Jetport also reported losing power Friday. CMP has brought in hundreds of line workers to help restore power from this...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
WGME

Bullets found in baby's room after shooting in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- Police say shots were fired into a home by Kennedy Park in Portland on Wednesday. Bullets were found in several bedrooms, including a bedroom where a 1-year-old baby sleeps in a crib, according to police. Police say they got reports around 10 p.m. of gunshots in...
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy