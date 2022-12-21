Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MaineTed RiversMaine State
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
A new lobster boat hits the water in MaineDoug StewartSouth Bristol, ME
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
Related
WGME
Diapers, wipes and formula donated to Maine community organizations
The United Way of Southern Maine is making sure some Maine’s most vulnerable have supplies this winter. The United Way of Southern Maine hosted a Baby Basics Drive, collecting more than 10,000 diapers, hundreds of wipes, and dozens of containers of formula. On Thursday, the organization delivered some of...
WGME
Mainers gather in support of families facing eviction
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Mainers gathered outside Portland District Court on Thursday to speak out in support of families facing eviction. With the end of the pandemic federal rental assistance funding, families all over Maine are being evicted from their homes and at a very fast rate. The eviction court has...
WGME
Fort Preble at Spring Point crumbles in storm
An early Maine fort, Fort Preble, part of the Southern Maine Community College campus, collapsed during the strong Dec. 23 storm. Fort Preble dates from 1807, when it was built to enforce the Embargo Act, preventing merchants from trading with the British and the French. It lies near the Spring Point lighthouse in South Portland.
WGME
Driver rescued in Wells as flooding threatened homes, businesses along the coast
WELLS (WGME)-- Flooding has been threatening homes and businesses all along the coast throughout the morning and afternoon Friday. In Wells, parts of the town were cut off because of water rushing over the roads. At one point, a driver had to be carried to safety. That water rescue happened...
WGME
CMP begins power restoration effort across Maine
GORHAM (WGME) -- In Cumberland county, one of the hardest-hit areas by Friday's storm so far, many are still without power as of Friday night. In Gorham, the restoration efforts are well underway. Utility workers say with wind gusts above 60 mph, it’s been too dangerous for crews to make...
WGME
'Grinch' storm to impact Mainers' holiday travel plans
PORTLAND (WGME) – Maine travelers are trying to beat the winter storm hitting hubs across the country to get to their holiday destinations. The Portland Jetport is closely monitoring the weather and asks fliers to check their flight status directly with airlines before heading to the airport. One reason...
WGME
Owners of defunct building company to pay clients more than $700K
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine judge is ordering Malcolm and Elizabeth Stewart, the owners of the now defunct contracting company Castle Builders, to pay more than $740,000 to benefit former customers. This comes after many customers paid the company for renovations that were never done. Investigators have accused Malcolm Stewart...
WGME
New Year's Auburn 2023
WGME is proud to partner with the City of Auburn to celebrate New Year’s Auburn 2023!. Local food trucks, a beer garden, live music and a New Year's Eve fireworks display at midnight. The event starts at 6 p.m., on Saturday, December 31 in the heart of downtown Auburn,
WGME
2 taken to hospital after fire in Gardiner
GARDINER (WGME) - Gardiner Fire Department reported a house fire at 3 Dennis Avenue in Gardiner early Saturday morning. It is believed that the cause of the fire was the family's generator. They had lost power during the storm. The home was a historic structure. It is not believed to...
WGME
Remembering John McDonald, a beloved Maine radio host and storyteller
John McDonald, a long-time radio host, author, and storyteller in the Portland area, passed away earlier this week after a series of health issues. He hosted "The John McDonald Show" for 25 years, which discussed the daily news stories of the day. He also wrote and published several stories. His...
WGME
Thousands without power as powerful storm slams Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Central Maine Power is reporting thousands of customers without electricity Friday. York and Cumberland County are the areas hardest hit by the storm so far. The Portland Jetport also reported losing power Friday. CMP has brought in hundreds of line workers to help restore power from this...
WGME
Strong winds topple trees, leave tens of thousands without power just before Christmas
WINDHAM (WGME) -- Whipping wind and heavy rain led to well over 150,000 power outages across Maine at its peak on Friday. That wind also caused a lot of damage as toppled trees fell on everything from power lines to homes. "Within 10 minutes, the whole house shook," Amy Gendron,...
WGME
Heating relief bill moves forward, Mainers could see $450 checks by end of January
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Heating relief for Mainers is now one step closer to reality after a late-night meeting in Augusta. A special legislative committee voted unanimously to move the energy relief bill forward, which would send direct payments to low- and middle-income households. The public hearing was a key step...
WGME
Bullets found in baby's room after shooting in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- Police say shots were fired into a home by Kennedy Park in Portland on Wednesday. Bullets were found in several bedrooms, including a bedroom where a 1-year-old baby sleeps in a crib, according to police. Police say they got reports around 10 p.m. of gunshots in...
WGME
Maine man charged with manslaughter in connection with shooting death of brother
RUMFORD (WGME) -- A Maine man has died after police say he was shot by his brother in Rumford. Maine State Police say 23-year-old Drew McKenna of Rumford died at Maine Medical Center in Portland on Tuesday. His body was taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta...
Comments / 0