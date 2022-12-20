Park on Fremont on the active corner of Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard is now closed for a renovation that will expand its popular patio space, its menu and more. The new 2,200-square-foot outdoor space will feature more seating and larger tables when Park reopens in the spring. Plans to refresh the menu include a new focus on elevated hamburgers, sandwiches and comfort foods. More live entertainment is in the works for the patio, too.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO