Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.Lashaun TurnerLas Vegas, NV
3 Raider players deservingly named to the Pro Bowl in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Former Ohio State star Rod Smith brings NFL-level talent to Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Eater
These Were Las Vegas’s Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of 2022
It’s time again for the Year in Eater — where we look back at the last twelve months of Las Vegas’s restaurant scene. We reached out to Vegas’s finest food writers, reporters, and bloggers to get their takes on local trends, recent standouts, and notable newcomers. Here, they weigh in on the openings they were most excited for in 2022.
Kui Korean Grill to Open in Las Vegas South Premium Outlets
Kui Korean Grill will offer a selection of Korean BBQ dishes along with Kui Korean Street Food
Resorts World Las Vegas to welcome iconic California Donut Brand Randy's Donuts
The location will feature a 24/7 pop-up window inside the breakfast restaurant "Suns Out, Buns Out," offering a variety of donuts to satisfy any sweet tooth.
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
Park on Fremont on the active corner of Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard is now closed for a renovation that will expand its popular patio space, its menu and more. The new 2,200-square-foot outdoor space will feature more seating and larger tables when Park reopens in the spring. Plans to refresh the menu include a new focus on elevated hamburgers, sandwiches and comfort foods. More live entertainment is in the works for the patio, too.
Eater
The Most Anticipated Las Vegas Restaurant Openings to Know About in 2023
It’s time again for the Year in Eater — where we look back at the last twelve months of Las Vegas’s restaurant scene. We reached out to Vegas’s finest food writers, reporters, and bloggers to get their takes on local trends, recent standouts, and notable newcomers. Here, they weigh the restaurant debuts they are most excited for in 2023.
cwlasvegas.com
Kassi Beach House serves up seaside escape
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Still looking for somewhere to celebrate Christmas?. If you're looking for an escape from the cold, a beach house might be the perfect place. Kassi Beach House is serving up a coastal-inspired meal, and managing director Jason Bartucci joined us to share the details.
8newsnow.com
A hidden gem in the city with the Stirling Club
Drop on by the Stirling Club, a private exclusive club in the city of Las Vegas that provides so many amenities for its members. Be sure to take advantage of their special offer: New sign ups before the end of the year receive a $250 salon and spa credit.
Cobblestone Cottage Tea House to Open with High Tea and More
Be transported to English and French countrysides in a “beautiful, transformational space”
Rosa Mexicano Is Headed to Vegas
The New York-born chain’s growth spurt is bringing it to Sin City
8newsnow.com
Iconic Las Vegas restaurant Peppermill celebrates 50th birthday
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Located off Las Vegas Boulevard and Convention Center Drive, the Peppermill restaurant is a testament to its time, still standing in its original location which was once surrounded by big-name casinos like the Stardust and the Riveria. The Peppermill opened its doors on Dec. 26, 1972,...
Local BBQ shop, John Mull's Meats, now a designated historic site
John Mull's Meats, the 1950s-era barbecue and butcher shop, is now on the Las Vegas Historic Property Register after a city council vote this week.
Craving something sweet? This Las Vegas store will satisfy your cravings
For a special holiday edition of Nevada Built, we're treating you to a behind-the-scenes look inside a small, family-owned Summerlin shop creating designer chocolates.
8newsnow.com
Popular Las Vegas steakhouse catches fire
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The popular Las Vegas steakhouse Herbs & Rye caught fire, Friday afternoon. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. and quickly quelled the flames, which the department said started on the roof. According to Clark County Fire Chief Kenny Holding, this...
cwlasvegas.com
How a Las Vegas man is turning millions of chopsticks into housewares
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — ChopValue is recycling and keeping tons of chopsticks out of our landfills. Brooks Smith, the owner of ChopValue, joined us to talk more about his work.
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgers
Few things taste better than a well-made burger. Sure, some times call for a "fancier" meal. But, most of the time, a juicy burger hits the spot just right. Thankfully, Henderson has plenty of great burger spots, including Triple B.
Vegas Casino Robbery Epidemic, Gondola on the Strip, NYE & Hard Rock Transition Woes + Status Match!
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including a way to status match at the new Hard Rock/Mirage Las Vegas. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
Fox5 KVVU
2 guests each hit $100K jackpots at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two guests at a Las Vegas Strip casino are celebrating the holiday with some extra money in their pockets after hitting massive jackpots. According to posts from Caesars Palace on Twitter, one guest hit a $100,000 jackpot while playing video poker. A second guest hit a $100,000 jackpot on a slot machine, the property tweeted.
8newsnow.com
Sip hot cocoa, visit Santa, see more than 1M holiday lights on cactus
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s largest botanical cactus garden is decorated with more than a million Christmas lights and holiday decorations. Ethel M Chocolates Holiday Cactus Garden is a Las Vegas holiday tradition. The garden will be open to visitors through Jan. 1, 2023. It’s lit up nightly from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Except on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 when it is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. The garden is closed on Christmas.
Las Vegas Weekly
NYE Weekend concerts in Las Vegas
Adele December 30-31, the Colosseum, ticketmaster.com. Bob the Drag Queen December 31, 24 Oxford, etix.com. Bronx Wanderers December 31, South Point Grand Ballroom, ticketmaster.com. Durand Jones & The Indications With Thee Sinseers, December 31, Brooklyn Bowl, ticketweb.com. Kevin Hart December 31-January 1, Resorts World Theatre, axs.com. The Killers 8 p.m.,...
South Rainbow Boulevard and West Oakey Boulevard Starbucks in Las Vegas unionize
The Rainbow and Oakey Starbucks store in Las Vegas became the first Starbucks store in Nevada to unionize with Starbucks Workers United after winning a close vote of 11 to 7 in the union election.
