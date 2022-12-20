ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Eater

These Were Las Vegas’s Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of 2022

It’s time again for the Year in Eater — where we look back at the last twelve months of Las Vegas’s restaurant scene. We reached out to Vegas’s finest food writers, reporters, and bloggers to get their takes on local trends, recent standouts, and notable newcomers. Here, they weigh in on the openings they were most excited for in 2022.
Las Vegas Weekly

Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week

Park on Fremont on the active corner of Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard is now closed for a renovation that will expand its popular patio space, its menu and more. The new 2,200-square-foot outdoor space will feature more seating and larger tables when Park reopens in the spring. Plans to refresh the menu include a new focus on elevated hamburgers, sandwiches and comfort foods. More live entertainment is in the works for the patio, too.
Eater

The Most Anticipated Las Vegas Restaurant Openings to Know About in 2023

It’s time again for the Year in Eater — where we look back at the last twelve months of Las Vegas’s restaurant scene. We reached out to Vegas’s finest food writers, reporters, and bloggers to get their takes on local trends, recent standouts, and notable newcomers. Here, they weigh the restaurant debuts they are most excited for in 2023.
cwlasvegas.com

Kassi Beach House serves up seaside escape

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Still looking for somewhere to celebrate Christmas?. If you're looking for an escape from the cold, a beach house might be the perfect place. Kassi Beach House is serving up a coastal-inspired meal, and managing director Jason Bartucci joined us to share the details.
8newsnow.com

A hidden gem in the city with the Stirling Club

Drop on by the Stirling Club, a private exclusive club in the city of Las Vegas that provides so many amenities for its members. Be sure to take advantage of their special offer: New sign ups before the end of the year receive a $250 salon and spa credit.
8newsnow.com

Iconic Las Vegas restaurant Peppermill celebrates 50th birthday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Located off Las Vegas Boulevard and Convention Center Drive, the Peppermill restaurant is a testament to its time, still standing in its original location which was once surrounded by big-name casinos like the Stardust and the Riveria. The Peppermill opened its doors on Dec. 26, 1972,...
8newsnow.com

Popular Las Vegas steakhouse catches fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The popular Las Vegas steakhouse Herbs & Rye caught fire, Friday afternoon. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. and quickly quelled the flames, which the department said started on the roof. According to Clark County Fire Chief Kenny Holding, this...
Fox5 KVVU

2 guests each hit $100K jackpots at Las Vegas Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two guests at a Las Vegas Strip casino are celebrating the holiday with some extra money in their pockets after hitting massive jackpots. According to posts from Caesars Palace on Twitter, one guest hit a $100,000 jackpot while playing video poker. A second guest hit a $100,000 jackpot on a slot machine, the property tweeted.
8newsnow.com

Sip hot cocoa, visit Santa, see more than 1M holiday lights on cactus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s largest botanical cactus garden is decorated with more than a million Christmas lights and holiday decorations. Ethel M Chocolates Holiday Cactus Garden is a Las Vegas holiday tradition. The garden will be open to visitors through Jan. 1, 2023. It’s lit up nightly from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Except on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 when it is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. The garden is closed on Christmas.
Las Vegas Weekly

NYE Weekend concerts in Las Vegas

Adele December 30-31, the Colosseum, ticketmaster.com. Bob the Drag Queen December 31, 24 Oxford, etix.com. Bronx Wanderers December 31, South Point Grand Ballroom, ticketmaster.com. Durand Jones & The Indications With Thee Sinseers, December 31, Brooklyn Bowl, ticketweb.com. Kevin Hart December 31-January 1, Resorts World Theatre, axs.com. The Killers 8 p.m.,...
