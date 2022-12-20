ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kassi Beach House serves up seaside escape

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Still looking for somewhere to celebrate Christmas?. If you're looking for an escape from the cold, a beach house might be the perfect place. Kassi Beach House is serving up a coastal-inspired meal, and managing director Jason Bartucci joined us to share the details.
Hit shows 'NEWSical,' 'Musical About Star Wars' arrive on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Strip is buzzing with laughter courtesy of two of off-Broadway's biggest hits: the award-winning "NEWSical The Musical" and "A Musical About Star Wars." Tom D'Angora, Kristin Alderson, Taylor Crousore and Carly Sakolove joined us to talk about the shows. Visit VTheater.com to...
