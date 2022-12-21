ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Yikes! Brandi Glanville Calls Out 'Horrible' Piper Perabo For Allegedly Having Affair With Eddie Cibrian

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27u74h_0jpZps4l00
mega

Brandi Glanville just dropped a major bombshell. During a recent interview, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum alleged her former husband, Eddie Cibrian , and his costar Piper Perabo were having an affair during the filming of The Cave in 2005 while she and the hunky actor were still married.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MMLev_0jpZps4l00
@brandiglanville/instagram

“They did a movie together and [my son] Mason was 1-year-old and I went to the set and it was in another country, Romania, I think,” Glanville recalled. “And [Perabo] was a horrible c**t to me.”

BRANDI GLANVILLE REVEALS WHICH HOUSEWIVES KEPT IT REAL WHEN CAMERAS WEREN'T ROLLING, PRAISES DORINDA MEDLEY: 'SHE WASN'T AFRAID TO GET SLOPPY

The former Bravo star went on to reveal how uncomfortable she became while on set, sensing something may have been going on with Cibrian and the Cheaper by the Dozen star. “She was flirting with Eddie, like, right in front of me,” Glanville explained.

“I was like, ‘Am I here? Am I the only person [seeing this]? Like, what is happening?’” she said of visiting the Northern Lights star, whom she was married to from 2001 until 2009.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03kSOf_0jpZps4l00
ABC Family/Bruce Birmelin

Luckily, the reality star made sure to get to close to crew members, who kept an eye on what was going on between the two. “I made friends on set and I heard a lot of things,” Glanville said, noting people working on the film told her “that Piper and Eddie were f**king.”

BURYING THE HATCHET? LEANN RIMES & BRANDI GLANVILLE CUDDLE UP IN SHOCKING PIC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SGRK0_0jpZps4l00
mega

Although Glanville confronted her spouse about cheating on her, the blonde beauty decided to stay in the marriage until 2009 — until he was caught cheating with now wife, LeAnn Rimes . “When he got home, I’m like, ‘I’m leaving, blah blah, I’m out,’” she continued about his first time stepping out on their union. “He convinced me that it wasn’t true."

“We had a 1-year-old son and he was the love of my life at the time and, you know, there was a lot of convincing me of things," Glanville spilled. “And I was like, ‘All right.’ I was in love. Like, I was blindly in love with the man."

Page Six conducted the interview with Glanville.

Comments / 47

Susan Nikolas-Maurer
3d ago

She hasn’t moved on yet ? He’s been remarried for many years and this incident was 19 years ago. If had that gutter mouth, my husband would be looking for someone new too.

Reply(1)
35
Rosie Navarro
3d ago

Brandi has very deep issues, if all these years later she still mad about the past. But we all know this. She's had way to much surgery too. Eeek!!

Reply(1)
17
Narla Bennett
3d ago

Sometimes people are just cheaters. it's in their personality. If anyone wants to believe he hasn't cheated on his current wife ..I have a bridge in Brooklyn for sale😄😄😄🤭😉

Reply
14
Related
RadarOnline

Eddie Cibrian Breaks Silence On Ex-Wife Brandi Glanville's Bombshell Claim He Had Affair With 'Cave' Costar Piper Perabo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville came forward with some explosive allegations in a new interview, claiming Yellowstone actress Piper Perabo and her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, had an affair while filming the 2005 horror-action flick The Cave.The Bravolebrity revealed why she was not a fan of the Coyote Ugly star after the movie came up in conversation, claiming that she made "friends on set" of The Cave who told her "a lot of things" after she noticed their allegedly flirty banter herself."And [Perabo] was a horrible c--- to me," she claimed to Page Six.According to Glanville, she confronted...
Page Six

Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’

Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
OK! Magazine

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Claps Back After Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Claims He Cheated: 'What The Hell'

Once a cheater, always a cheater? A dozen years after Jesse James was exposed for cheating on then-wife Sandra Bullock, the TV star is yet again being accused of infidelity — this time, by his pregnant spouse, Alaina Antoinnette "Bonnie Rotten" James.On Wednesday, November 30, the former adult film star shared but deleted a few messages on her Instagram Story, posting a sonogram alongside the words, “Jesse is busy trying to f**k other women while I’m pregnant.""I’m so hurt by everything he has done to me," she continued. "He didn’t give a f**k about anyone but himself...
OK! Magazine

Carrie Underwood Takes Break From Touring To Tuck Son Into Bed As Rumored Marriage Troubles Rage On

Carrie Underwood is trading in her microphone for some cuddles with her kiddos.Though the country songstress is in the middle of her Denim & Rhinestones tour, she made sure there was enough time for her to run home ahead of the holidays to be with her husband and brood.With her not set to return to the stage until February, the mother-of-two — who shares Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, with Mike Fisher — is getting in as much quality time with her family as possible, with her documenting an adorable mother-son moment on Tuesday, December 13.CARRIE UNDERWOOD HITS RED CARPET SOLO AT...
Parade

Demi Moore Has the Best Response to Daughter Rumer's Pregnancy News

Demi Moore is finally entering her 'Grandma Era,' and the mother-of-three could not be more excited. The Ghost actress shares three adult daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis—Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28—so it's been some time since there's been a baby in the picture. Her eldest, Rumer,...
People

Rumer Willis Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Her First Baby with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' oldest daughter, Rumer Willis, will make the former spouses grandparents for the first time Rumer Willis is going to be a mom! The actress and singer, 34, is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, the pair revealed in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday. Willis and Thomas made the special announcement with a carousel of bump photos. In the first snap, the father-to-be wrapped his hand around her growing belly and gave it a sweet kiss while Willis smiled. She also showed off her...
Distractify

LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years

Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Admits She ‘Knew Something Was Not Right’ In Her Marriage

Kelsea Ballerini opened up about her feelings leading up to her split from her husband of five years Morgan Evans during the latest episode of the iHeart podcast Tell Me About It With Jade Iovine, released on Tuesday, December 13. The country popstar, 29, spoke about how she started to realize that the relationship was coming to an end, and how difficult the divorce was.
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
HollywoodLife

Jesse James’ Pregnant Wife Files For Divorce Again After He Denies Cheating On Her

Jesse James, the former husband of actress Sandra Bullock, is seemingly headed for divorce once again. Just a day after his current wife Bonnie Rotten filed for divorce the first then motioned to stop the move — she once again decided to refile for the divorce on Tuesday, Dec. 6 per TMZ, who also said that the move took place hours after she decided to move back into their home. Bonnie, 29, is currently five months pregnant with his child. The pair wed in a backyard Texas wedding in June 2022.
TEXAS STATE
OK! Magazine

Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval Give Update On Relationship With 'Mentor' Lisa Vanderpump

Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval take the term "business partners" to a whole new level. Through thick and thin, the bond between the Vanderpump Rules costars and best friends has never wavered. In fact, the reality stars' bond continue to grow as they expand their restaurant empire together with the help of Lisa Vanderpump. Schwartz and Sandoval spoke exclusively with OK! at BravoCon 2022 about opening their new cocktail lounge and restaurant, Schwartz & Sandy's, the struggles of business after a global pandemic and the current status of their working relationship with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and...
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence On Death Of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss After Being The First & Last Guest On 'Ellen Show'

Jennifer Aniston has spoken out after the devasting death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who took his own life at the age of 40 on Tuesday, December 13."Heartbroken. The pure love and joy you brought unto this world will be so deeply missed,” Aniston, 53, wrote of The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s famed DJ. “Rest in peace, beautiful soul.”The Friends star wrote the kind words alongside a recent video of Aniston and Boss embracing in a hug during the final episode of the renowned talk show. The award-winning actress additionally shared a sweet video of the late DJ and his wife, Allison...
New York Post

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss cause of death revealed following autopsy

An autopsy has reportedly confirmed that Stephen “tWitch” Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The beloved “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ, 40, was found dead by a hotel maid inside the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., Wednesday after he missed his check-out. An autopsy was subsequently conducted by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner and Boss’ body is now ready to be released to his wife, Allison Holker, 34, according to RadarOnline.com. The Post has reached out to the medical examiner’s office for confirmation. A heartbroken Holker released a statement to The Post earlier Wednesday, confirming...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tyla

Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50

Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

173K+
Followers
6K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy