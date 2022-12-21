Yikes! Brandi Glanville Calls Out 'Horrible' Piper Perabo For Allegedly Having Affair With Eddie Cibrian

mega

Brandi Glanville just dropped a major bombshell. During a recent interview, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum alleged her former husband, Eddie Cibrian , and his costar Piper Perabo were having an affair during the filming of The Cave in 2005 while she and the hunky actor were still married.

“They did a movie together and [my son] Mason was 1-year-old and I went to the set and it was in another country, Romania, I think,” Glanville recalled. “And [Perabo] was a horrible c**t to me.”

The former Bravo star went on to reveal how uncomfortable she became while on set, sensing something may have been going on with Cibrian and the Cheaper by the Dozen star. “She was flirting with Eddie, like, right in front of me,” Glanville explained.

“I was like, ‘Am I here? Am I the only person [seeing this]? Like, what is happening?’” she said of visiting the Northern Lights star, whom she was married to from 2001 until 2009.

Luckily, the reality star made sure to get to close to crew members, who kept an eye on what was going on between the two. “I made friends on set and I heard a lot of things,” Glanville said, noting people working on the film told her “that Piper and Eddie were f**king.”

Although Glanville confronted her spouse about cheating on her, the blonde beauty decided to stay in the marriage until 2009 — until he was caught cheating with now wife, LeAnn Rimes . “When he got home, I’m like, ‘I’m leaving, blah blah, I’m out,’” she continued about his first time stepping out on their union. “He convinced me that it wasn’t true."

“We had a 1-year-old son and he was the love of my life at the time and, you know, there was a lot of convincing me of things," Glanville spilled. “And I was like, ‘All right.’ I was in love. Like, I was blindly in love with the man."

Page Six conducted the interview with Glanville.