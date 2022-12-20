Last Year’s Disney CEO Predictions Were Eerily Accurate; Will This Year’s Predictions Be as Precise?

Read full article on original website
The Walt Disney World Year In Review . . . 30 Years Ago?!
Like the past several years before it, for many of us 2022 was a bit of a bummer. The realities of a world still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic mean that many of our favorite things – like the Disney Parks – are struggling to return to normalcy. Certain rides and attractions remain closed, new ones are delayed, and the entire Walt Disney Company is facing a period of (hopefully positive) shakeup with the return of Bob Iger to replace Bob Chapek.
CEO Bob Iger Hints at Triumphant Return For Walt Disney Company
In a recent email Bob Iger, the newly reinstated CEO, said “there has never been a better time to be a Disney fan,” and spoke of “all the opportunities ahead” for the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company. Of course, Disney fans, not to mention...
What Kind of New Music Can Disney Fans Expect in ‘The Little Mermaid?’
Previously, Disney announced that its 2023 live-action film, The Little Mermaid, would feature new music in the form of four original songs from composer Alan Menken, in collaboration with Lin-Manuel Miranda. Now, fans are wondering just what sorts of unique musical sequences Menken and Miranda will add to the iconic classic soundtrack.
Guest Catches Intense Altercation On Video at Animal Kingdom’s Dinoland U.S.A.
WARNING: This article includes a video containing severe language/profanity, which may not be suitable for younger audiences. Viewer discretion is advised. Disneyland Resort’s official tagline is ‘The Happiest Place on Earth,’ and Walt Disney World Resort’s is ‘The Most Magical Place on Earth.’ In short, each Disney Park in Disneyland or Walt Disney World is expected to be one of the best places to visit, with little to no inconveniences or unpleasant situations.
Why Are There ‘Snowgies’ at Disney’s Blizzard Beach?
The level of detail and storytelling in various areas of the Walt Disney World Resort and Disney Parks around the world is unmatched. No design is unintentional, and everything is meticulously researched and crafted by Imagineers to help immerse Guests in the story of an attraction, land, or even Resort.
After a Four-Year Closure, This Walt Disney World Attraction is FINALLY Open!
It has been a long time coming, but one beloved Magic Kingdom attraction has finally reopened!. The closure began in 2018 when construction on Disney’s next big thrill ride, TRON Lightcycle / Run caused disruptions in Tomorrowland in the Magic Kingdom. With work on the new ride impacting a popular gift shop and another attraction, Guests at Walt Disney World had been anxiously awaiting not only the arrival of TRON, but also other missing experiences for years.
PHOTO: Yet Another Classic Magic Kingdom Attraction Is Reportedly Growing Mold!
While the Walt Disney Company may be a trendsetter when it comes to everything from entertainment to theme park attractions to waiting queues, there seems to be an uptick in a less pleasant trend over at Walt Disney World Resort. Earlier this year, we reported on an alleged mold infestation...
Prince Eric Receives a Personality in Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ Live Action
During an interview with Entertainment Weekly on the Walt Disney Studios’ upcoming The Little Mermaid (2023), director Rob Marshall, revealed new information about the creative enhancements coming to the live-action version of love interest Prince Eric. Most notably, he addressed concerns over Prince Eric’s former lack of a “personality.”
What Is Going On With the Timeline of Toy Story Land?
Disney theme parks pride themselves on immersing Guests in detailed and often accurate storylines, especially when an area or attraction’s source material comes from an established film franchise. With so many intricacies in place to make themed areas and attractions totally immersive, Disney fans can be left confused when...
Must Do’s for Your Trip to the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts returns to this Disney Park January 3-February 20, 2023. While EPCOT does host several festivals throughout the course of the year, the Festival of the Arts has become a fan favorite since it debuted in 2017. The festival comes with everything Disney fans...
Full Menu Revealed for the Newest Eatery at Disney’s BoardWalk
Disney’s BoardWalk Inn is currently in the midst of several projects that will enhance Guests’ experiences at the Resort for years to come. Along with a renovation of the lobby, the BoardWalk is set to open the Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers, which will bring new sweet and savory dining along with afternoon tea to this Deluxe Disney Resort. For coffee lovers, a new Joffrey’s location is also set to open soon at the Resort, and Disney just shared a first look at the shop’s menu.
Disney Parks Releases New ‘Disney Story Beyond’ Feature at the Haunted Mansion
Have you heard about Disney Story Beyond, the new storytelling feature on the Disney Parks app which will let Guests discover new secrets of the Haunted Mansion?. Disney has announced that the program will allow Guests to interact with characters from some of their favorite attractions as well as discover new plot elements pertaining to the mysteries surrounding the Haunted Mansion and its many Happy Haunts.
Walt Disney World Railroad Shares Opening Date and First Look at TRON Additions
Disney Parks just shared an insider’s look at the fresh additions added to the Walt Disney World Railroad (WDWRR) for its reopening this holiday season, including a look at the new tunnel crafted for its intersection with TRON Lightcycle / Run. Since the WDWRR shuttered its stations in 2018,...
