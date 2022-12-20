Last Year’s Disney CEO Predictions Were Eerily Accurate; Will This Year’s Predictions Be as Precise?

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn is currently in the midst of several projects that will enhance Guests’ experiences at the Resort for years to come. Along with a renovation of the lobby, the BoardWalk is set to open the Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers, which will bring new sweet and savory dining along with afternoon tea to this Deluxe Disney Resort. For coffee lovers, a new Joffrey’s location is also set to open soon at the Resort, and Disney just shared a first look at the shop’s menu.

