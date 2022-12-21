ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

Calcaterra's big second half lifts Huskies

By Adam Betz / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KNEXt_0jpZoJsH00
Connecticut's Joey Calcaterra reacts with teammate Connecticut's Nahiem Alleyne, right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgetown, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Jessica Hill

STORRS — Joey Calcaterra didn’t score a point in the first half of the UConn men’s basketball team’s game Tuesday night.

But the graduate transfer saved his best for last.

Calcaterra scored all 14 of his points in the second half as the second-ranked Huskies came back to top Georgetown 84-73 in a Big East game before an announced sellout crowd of 10,167 at Gampel Pavilion.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

College notebook: Mail Arrives on time at UConn

Chris Hudson announced his commitment to the UConn football team July 4th. The Windsor native made things official Wednesday morning. Hudson was one of 13 members of the Huskies’ 2023 recruiting class to sign letters of intent on the first day of the early signing period.
University of Connecticut

UConn Announces Grand Opening of Toscano Family Ice Forum

The UConn Division of Athletics will host an exclusive ribbon cutting event and grand opening reception for the Toscano Family Ice Forum on Thursday, January 12 to officially open the new home for the UConn men's and women's hockey programs. Thursday night's event will kick-off a weekend of Hockey East...
STORRS, CT
WTNH

PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.

Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Power 105.5 Boise

Danbury Makes List of Top 10 Places in Connecticut You Should Never Move to

Nick Johnson is a Youtuber with hundreds of thousands of subscribers. He does the kind of videos that tell you this place is fun, this place is not fun, this is a good place to live and this is a bad place, etc. Nick has gotten so much feedback from his work on social media that he's become a consultant, telling families where they should/should not move based on their needs.
DANBURY, CT
nepm.org

Where Connecticut stands on RSV, flu and COVID-19 infections before the holiday weekend

Heading into the height of winter holiday travel, respiratory illnesses remain on the rise in Connecticut. Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, appears to have peaked. But influenza and COVID-19 cases are ticking up. Compared to roughly a month ago, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Connecticut increased by around 50%. Hospitalizations remain lower than rates at this time last year.
CONNECTICUT STATE
worldatlas.com

Most Underrated Towns in Connecticut

Connecticut is most well-loved for its vibrant arts and culture scene, not to mention its natural beauty. Tourists continue to return for the state's Long Island Sound shoreline, the rolling Litchfield Hills, and the Connecticut River Valley. Still, there are a number of small towns scattered throughout Connecticut that are worth the visit.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Heavy rain and windstorm causes flooding along Conn. shoreline

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — All along the Connecticut shoreline, Friday’s storm brought unwanted water into parking lots and roads including several in downtown Mystic and onto homes in Old Saybrook along Great Hammock Road. Cosey Beach in East Haven saw waste high water in some spots. This all happened during the morning’s extra high tide. […]
GROTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Fairfield Egan Awarded $2.45 Million by Connecticut Health Horizons Initiative

Fairfield, CT - Fairfield University Marion Peckham Egan School of Nursing and Health Studies has been awarded $2.45 million from the Connecticut Health Horizons initiative, a three year higher education program launched by Governor Ned Lamont. The program is designed to address the shortage of nursing and behavioral health providers in the state of Connecticut.
FAIRFIELD, CT
ABC6.com

Widespread outages throughout Connecticut and adding up in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Power providers to Connecticut and Rhode Island report widespread outages as damaging wind gusts move through southern New England. Outage maps for Connecticut power suppliers Eversource and United Illuminating Company show power outages spread throughout the state. As of 10:30 am, Rhode Island Energy reported...
CONNECTICUT STATE
thebeveragejournal.com

Connecticut Liquor Permit Specialist Marilyn Lodato Passes Away

Connecticut liquor permit specialist, Marilyn Abbazia Lodato of Shelton, peacefully passed away on Dec. 18 at age 62, at her home with her family by her side. Lodato worked for decades obtaining liquor permits for hundreds of clients in the state, offering more than 25 years’ experience as a paralegal. She was well-known and respected by applicants and permittees, a consummate advocate for her client, helping bars, breweries, cafes, grocery stores, package stores and restaurants in navigating the state’s liquor laws. Lodato was born in Stamford on May 28, 1960, daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret (DiNapoli) Abbazia. A lifelong lover of fashion, she also ran The Bridal Suite on Bedford St. in Stamford and was a dance teacher at Connecticut Dance in Monroe. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
SHELTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
8K+
Followers
237
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy