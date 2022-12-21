Calcaterra's big second half lifts Huskies

Connecticut's Joey Calcaterra reacts with teammate Connecticut's Nahiem Alleyne, right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgetown, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Jessica Hill

STORRS — Joey Calcaterra didn’t score a point in the first half of the UConn men’s basketball team’s game Tuesday night.

But the graduate transfer saved his best for last.

Calcaterra scored all 14 of his points in the second half as the second-ranked Huskies came back to top Georgetown 84-73 in a Big East game before an announced sellout crowd of 10,167 at Gampel Pavilion.