ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Denver's Christian Braun playing bench role on Friday

Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun is not starting in Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Braun will come off the bench after Jamal Murray was named Friday's starting guard. In 18.3 expected minutes, our models project Braun to record 6.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Denver's Jamal Murray (foot) probable for Sunday's game versus Suns

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot) is probable to play in Sunday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Murray is on track to play on Christmas after he was listed as probable with left foot inflammation. In 34.1 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 33.4 FanDuel points. Murray's projection...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Portland's Damian Lillard (wrist) probable on Friday

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (wrist) is probable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Lillard continues to deal with a wrist injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.1 minutes against the Nuggets. Lillard's...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Boston's Marcus Smart (illness) probable on Friday

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Smart is on track to return after Boston's guard missed one game with an illness. In 32.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Smart to score 29.1 FanDuel points. Smart's projection includes 12.5 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Heat's Jimmy Butler (illness) probable on Friday

Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Butler is expected to return to the lineup on Friday after missing Tuesday's game with an illness. Our models expect him to play 33.0 minutes against the Pacers. Butler's Friday projection includes 18.7 points, 5.9...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable to face the Nets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Brooklyn. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 29.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.6...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) remains out for Mavericks on Sunday

Dallas Mavericks small forward Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Finney-Smith will miss his third straight game with an adductor strain. Expect Tim Hardaway Jr. to play an increased role on Christmas. Hardaway Jr.'s projection includes 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.5...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) expected to play in Patriots' Week 16 matchup

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) is expected to play in Week 16's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After limited practices, Meyers is expected to suit up despite a recent shoulder injury. In an opportunity against a Cincinnati defense allowing 25.9 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, numberFire's models project Meyers to score 7.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com

Reggie Bullock (neck) not listed for Mavericks on Sunday

Dallas Mavericks guard/forward Reggie Bullock is set to play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Bullock left Friday's game early and did not return due to a neck injury. However, he will carry no designation into Sunday's game. Expect him to play. Our models project Bullock...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Rockets starting Kenyon Martin Jr. for inactive Eric Gordon (thumb) on Friday

Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is starting in Friday's lineup against the Dallas Mavericks. Martin Jr. will make his seventh start this season after Eric Gordon was ruled out with a thumb contusion. In 30.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Martin Jr. to score 24.4 FanDuel points. Martin Jr.'s...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Indiana's Bennedict Mathurin starting for Aaron Nesmith (ankle) on Friday

Indiana Pacers shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin is starting in Friday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Mathurin will make his second career start after Aaron Nesmith was ruled out with an ankle injury. In 28.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Mathurin to score 23.5 FanDuel points. Mathurin's projection includes 15.6 points,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Lakers' Austin Reaves (ankle) available on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Reaves has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hornets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 29.3 minutes against Charlotte. Reaves' Friday projection includes 10.6 points, 3.8...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Goran Dragic (ankle) available for Bulls on Friday

Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic will play Friday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Dragic was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the court despite dealing with left ankle soreness. Our models project Dragic for 9.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 20.4...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Khris Middleton (knee) remains out on Friday night

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (knee) is ruled out for Friday's game versus the Brooklyn Nets. Middleton will be sidelined for his fourth straight contest with right knee soreness. Expect MarJon Beauchamp to see more minutes against a Nets' team ranked 13th in defensive rating. Beauchamp's current projection includes 7.4...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Lakers' Russell Westbrook (foot) available on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Westbrook has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Charlotte on Friday. Our models expect him to play 29.8 minutes against the Hornets. Westbrook's Friday projection includes 16.5 points, 6.4...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

New Orleans' Zion Williamson (health protocols) remains out on Friday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (health protocols) is ruled out for Friday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Williamson will be sidelined his second straight game for health protocol purposes. In a matchup versus a Thunder team allowing 45.9 FanDuel points per game to power forwards, Trey Murphy is a candidate for more minutes at the four.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy