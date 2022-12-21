Charles Barkley had so much fake snow dumped on him that it ruined his coffee and NBA fans ate it up

Former NBA star-turned-commentator Charles Barkley got a fresh dump of Christmas cheer during Tuesday night’s festive Inside the NBA.

During the show’s tip-off segment, a chilling prank befell Barkley when a bunch of fake snow landed on top of him while he was sitting at his spot on the desk. There was so much fallen fake snow that Barkley’s coffee went from an evening pick-me-up to an unexpected holiday decoration.

Of course, everyone on the show loved watching Barkley getting fake snowed on. After all, everyone on Inside the NBA knows that things can get silly around the Christmas season.

Barkley’s “let it fake snow” moment is yet another reminder that anything can happen on Inside the NBA. It continues to be one of the most unique and engaging commentative programs on sports television.

Hopefully somebody got Barkley a new coffee, but it looks like he’ll have enough fake snow to make it through the holidays.