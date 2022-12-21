ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

2 Alabama alumni reach 1,000 receiving yards on Saturday

Two former Alabama All-Americans reached 1,000 receiving yards for the 2022 NFL season on Saturday. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper hit the milestone for the sixth time in his eight NFL seasons. Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith has 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his second NFL campaign.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?

Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama bar now offers food with a New Orleans flair

The Margaret bar in Birmingham has added food to its agenda, offering sandwiches and other fare with a New Orleans flavor. Jess Welling, one of three owners of The Margaret, is the culinary mastermind on site, opening Margot’s at The Margaret on Monday, Dec. 19. Welling, who also manages the bar, has prepared a menu that features muffalettas, French dip, Reubens and Andouille dogs.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

5 must-see concerts coming to Birmingham in 2023

New year, new concert schedule! We’re happy to report that 2023 already promises to be a great year for music in Birmingham. Here are five performers on our must-see list, from a veteran county star to an iconic pop and R&B queen. BLAKE SHELTON. Who: Country star and popular...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham hits 31-year homicide high with latest deadly shooting

A deadly shooting Thursday night in Birmingham’s west side marked a grim milestone for the city. Police were called at 9:04 p.m. to a house in the 2200 block of Beulah Avenue after receiving a 911 call that an adult male was involved in a verbal altercation with family members at the home. A few minutes later, a second call was made to 911 stating that a man had been shot.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

In 2023, a series of programs in Birmingham will commemorate 60 years since the city’s 1963 civil rights campaign

In 2023, the city of Birmingham will devote the year to commemorating the 60th anniversary of the 1963 Birmingham civil rights movement. The year of tribute will be a collaboration with area churches, arts organizations, activists, businesses and nonprofits. The tributes will include a series of programs, events, workshops, and entertainment that will be open to the entire community. The theme for the year is “Forging Justice,” a nod to Birmingham’s industrial beginnings.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Woman jailed on murder charges in Hueytown fatal domestic shooting

A woman is facing murder charges after police say she shot a man dead early Friday morning in Hueytown in what authorities called a domestic incident. Chantal Bahadursingh, 31, of Hueytown, was charged with murder and is awaiting transfer from the Hueytown City Jail to the Jefferson County Jail, where she will be held without bond, Hueytown police said Friday.
HUEYTOWN, AL
AL.com

How to cover your outdoor faucets with things you have around the house

Alabama’s bracing for brutally cold weather and it has plenty of people scrambling to make sure their have all their bases covered – literally. It’s recommended you cover outdoor faucets to help prevent them from freezing as temperatures in Alabama are set to dip into the single digits. But if you don’t have any of the pre-made hard or soft covers, don’t worry. Tuscaloosa Emergency Management Agency has provided a quick DIY method. All you need are plastic bags, old t-shirts or rags and packing or duct tape.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
210K+
Followers
65K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy