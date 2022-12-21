Read full article on original website
Transfer tight end to make decision between Alabama, Ohio State
Alabama could land its first transfer portal addition of the offseason next week. Maryland tight end CJ Dippre, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 5, announced Friday that he will choose between the Tide and Ohio State as his next school. Dippre tweeted that he will announce his...
Why Alabama 5-star signees James Smith, Qua Russaw were always a package deal
Though they were never outspoken about their recruitment, Alabama’s newest 5-star signees always were going to play college football together. The Carver-Montgomery duo of 6-foot-3, 310-pound DL James Smith and 6-foot-2, 230-pound EDGE Qua Russaw committed to the Crimson Tide on national television Wednesday afternoon. “It’s been the best...
Where Alabama’s No. 1 recruiting class in 2023 ranks all-time
After the early signing day, Alabama’s got a commanding lead atop the 2023 recruiting class team rankings. With nine of the top 48 players coming to Tuscaloosa, the lead over No. 2 Georgia is significant in all three major recruiting rankings. But where does it stand in the history...
2 Alabama alumni reach 1,000 receiving yards on Saturday
Two former Alabama All-Americans reached 1,000 receiving yards for the 2022 NFL season on Saturday. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper hit the milestone for the sixth time in his eight NFL seasons. Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith has 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his second NFL campaign.
Alabama-Kansas State Sugar Bowl ticket prices have dropped; Here’s how to get seats
Ticket prices for the Sugar Bowl - featuring Alabama and Kansa State - appear to be dropping as the game gets closer. Seats available through Vivid Seats, StubHub and Seat Geek all show prices cheaper than reported when the two teams were announced earlier this month. The Crimson Tide (10-2,...
What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?
Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
‘We’re seeing this every day’: UAB adds surgeons to handle surge of gunshot wounds
This is another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series “Beyond the Violence: what can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. The emergency department that handles the largest number of gunshot victims in Alabama has added surgeons and staff to...
Alabama bar now offers food with a New Orleans flair
The Margaret bar in Birmingham has added food to its agenda, offering sandwiches and other fare with a New Orleans flavor. Jess Welling, one of three owners of The Margaret, is the culinary mastermind on site, opening Margot’s at The Margaret on Monday, Dec. 19. Welling, who also manages the bar, has prepared a menu that features muffalettas, French dip, Reubens and Andouille dogs.
Five Birmingham drinking and dining stories you may have missed
Holiday season is full of activity, so you’re bound to miss some news about the food and drink industry in Birmingham. From new openings to “Best of” lists, here are five stories about the city’s drinking and dining scene that you may have missed. The Hoover...
87 year-old woman killed, 3 injured in crash near Tuscaloosa
A Tuscaloosa woman died after suffering injuries in a Thursday car crash on Highway 69 in Tuscaloosa County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the victim as Marilyn J. Morse, 87. State troopers said the Ford Edge she was riding in was struck by a Nissan Versa around 10:47 a.m. Thursday.
5 must-see concerts coming to Birmingham in 2023
New year, new concert schedule! We’re happy to report that 2023 already promises to be a great year for music in Birmingham. Here are five performers on our must-see list, from a veteran county star to an iconic pop and R&B queen. BLAKE SHELTON. Who: Country star and popular...
Birmingham hits 31-year homicide high with latest deadly shooting
A deadly shooting Thursday night in Birmingham’s west side marked a grim milestone for the city. Police were called at 9:04 p.m. to a house in the 2200 block of Beulah Avenue after receiving a 911 call that an adult male was involved in a verbal altercation with family members at the home. A few minutes later, a second call was made to 911 stating that a man had been shot.
In 2023, a series of programs in Birmingham will commemorate 60 years since the city’s 1963 civil rights campaign
In 2023, the city of Birmingham will devote the year to commemorating the 60th anniversary of the 1963 Birmingham civil rights movement. The year of tribute will be a collaboration with area churches, arts organizations, activists, businesses and nonprofits. The tributes will include a series of programs, events, workshops, and entertainment that will be open to the entire community. The theme for the year is “Forging Justice,” a nod to Birmingham’s industrial beginnings.
Landfill fire near Birmingham still burning 28 days later. Now what?
For the better part of a month an underground fire has been raging at an environmental landfill near Birmingham, blanketing Alabama’s largest metro area with smoke and forcing residents worry about what they might be breathing in. Now -- as the fire continues to burn with no signs of...
Barrage of gunfire leaves woman dead in Birmingham’s 141st homicide of 2022
A woman was found dead in a running vehicle after a barrage of gunfire in a west Birmingham neighborhood. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Shundra Denise McCray Vines, 43, of Birmingham. Shot Spotter alerted police to multiple rounds fired at 12:44 a.m. Thursday in the...
2 teens arrested in drive-by shooting death of sleeping 12-year-old girl in Birmingham
Two teenagers have been arrested on murder charges in the drive-by shooting that killed a sleeping 12-year-old girl Wednesday in Birmingham, police said Friday. Murder warrants were obtained against Ja’Von Eric Wilson, 19, and 18-year Jarei Lamar Vance, both of Birmingham, said Sgt. Monica Law with Birmingham police. The...
Woman jailed on murder charges in Hueytown fatal domestic shooting
A woman is facing murder charges after police say she shot a man dead early Friday morning in Hueytown in what authorities called a domestic incident. Chantal Bahadursingh, 31, of Hueytown, was charged with murder and is awaiting transfer from the Hueytown City Jail to the Jefferson County Jail, where she will be held without bond, Hueytown police said Friday.
How to cover your outdoor faucets with things you have around the house
Alabama’s bracing for brutally cold weather and it has plenty of people scrambling to make sure their have all their bases covered – literally. It’s recommended you cover outdoor faucets to help prevent them from freezing as temperatures in Alabama are set to dip into the single digits. But if you don’t have any of the pre-made hard or soft covers, don’t worry. Tuscaloosa Emergency Management Agency has provided a quick DIY method. All you need are plastic bags, old t-shirts or rags and packing or duct tape.
Suspect indicted on murder charges in 1996 cold case ambush shooting death at Tuscaloosa lounge
More than 26 years passed without an arrest in the shooting death of Joseph Todd Jowers as he left a Tuscaloosa lounge on Oct. 13, 1996. On Thursday, authorities said they jailed a suspect in the cold case after a Tuscaloosa County grand jury indicted a 49-year-old man on murder charges.
Suspect charged with capital murder in shooting death of Birmingham 18-year-old
A suspect has been taken into custody in the Sunday shooting death of an 18-year-old in Birmingham. A’Marion De’Avion Yancey, 18, is charged with capital murder in the Sunday slaying of Reginal Emanuel Duke Jr. Jefferson County Jail records indicate Duke was killed during a robbery. The victim’s...
