Grandview Heights, OH

Delaware Gazette

Big 3rd lifts Braves over Anthony Wayne

The Olentangy boys basketball team used a big third quarter to pull away for a 51-41 non-league win over Anthony Wayne on the second day of the Grube Family Holiday Classic Thursday at Defiance. The Braves (4-3), who built a 12-10 lead by the end of the first quarter and...
LEWIS CENTER, OH
thecomeback.com

Ohio makes major Peach Bowl betting decision

Ohio State Buckeyes fans living in Ohio will not be able to legally wager on the Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs… unless the game goes past Midnight. Legalized sports betting doesn’t arrive in Ohio until a minute after Midnight on New Year’s Day. That’s not in time for the Buckeyes’ bowl game, which is slated to kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern.
OHIO STATE
Delaware Gazette

Craft: Bright future for Buckeye Valley

Buckeye Valley Superintendent Paul Craft recently completed his first semester with the district. On Tuesday, Craft said he believes the district is on its way to being one of the best in the state. Craft previously served as the superintendent of Delaware City Schools for nine years and then as...
DELAWARE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Power outages in Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 23

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As much as one can prepare in advance for a major winter storm, Mother Nature sometimes has different ideas. Wild wind gusts, ice, snow and sub-zero wind chill temperatures descended into the Columbus area Friday morning and should continue the onslaught throughout the day, potentially causing power outages stretching over multiple […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 24

This list will be updated throughout the day Saturday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas Eve as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the food at this local joint. Customers love the dim sum at Helen's. Check out the xiao long bao (dumplings stuffed with pork, crab meat, and piping hot soup), har gow (shrimp dumplings), steamed BBQ pork buns, and sticky rice in lotus leaf (the filling includes pork, chicken, sausage, and mushroom). If you're in the mood for something spicy, try the hot pepper chicken (the chicken is prepared with Sichuan chili oil and fried red chili peppers) and boiled fish in chili soup. If you're in need of a vegetarian option, customers strongly recommend the spicy stir-fried cauliflower and ma po tofu.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Road conditions remain poor across central Ohio

Latest central Ohio weather forecast for Christmas Eve 2022. AEP Ohio asks central Ohioans to reduce power use …. With frigid temperatures sticking around across the Midwest over Christmas weekend, millions of people are being asked to reduce power use, including in Ohio. Road conditions remain slick in central Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Four dead in three vehicle crash on Ohio highway

SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that four people died after a semi-trailer and two cars crashed on Interstate 75 near mile post 97 in Shelby County at around 8:30 […]
SIDNEY, OH
iheart.com

Scioto Valley Closings & Delays - Saturday, December 24th, 2022

LEVEL 1 - Be Cautious. Hocking (downgraded as of 3pm) Vinton (downgraded as of 1:30pm Friday) Adams (as of 12am Friday) Fairfield (as of 6am Friday) Fayette (downgraded as of 8am) Greene (as of 2am Friday) Highland (as of 4am Friday) Jackson (as of 6am Friday) Madison (as of 1am...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
10TV

AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

A Winter Storm is on the Way

***WINTER STORM WARNING DARKE, MIAMI, CHAMPAIGN, MERCER, AUGLAIZE, SHELBY, LOGAN AND WAYNE, IN, COUNTIES FOR THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY. WINTER STORM WATCH FOR THE REST OF VIEWING AREA***. A strong winter storm will move into our area Thursday evening. Before it arrives, we will see rain showers on Thursday. The...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway Opposition Wins Against Solar as Largest Solar Farm Pulls Out of Williamsport

Williamsport – A 400 Megawatt solar farm has filed to pull out of Pickaway County and maybe out of Ohio after opposition from residents to elected officials went on record. The project Chipmunk Solar found itself in deep waters in Pickaway County when Williamsport the village where the project was planned went into upheaval when the Mayor approved the project but the council did not.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Make sure animals stay warm during winter weather

Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, …. Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the family ahead of Christmas. At All Nations Worship Assembly in east Columbus, volunteers gathered to collect supplies for the fully reunited Thomas family. Updated Morning Forecast:...
COLUMBUS, OH
ecowatch.com

Local Opposition to Solar Project Leads to Cancellation in Ohio

A 400-megawatt solar array planned for the village of Williamsport, Ohio has been canceled following strong opposition from local residents and elected officials. The canceled project will mean a loss of renewable energy as well as $3.6 million per year of tax revenue that would have gone back into the local community.
WILLIAMSPORT, OH

