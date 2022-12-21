Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dayton.com
Hit the floor in the new year with Gem City Swing
New to the area and working from home, Nick Gerakines searched Meetup for social groups and activities to try. He stumbled upon Gem City Swing and decided to give it a whirl. “My only dance experience at the time was some line dancing in gym class,” he said with a smile. “I really didn’t know what to expect, but it was such a welcoming group. It was a fun, low-key, weekly social activity.”
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Dayton
Dayton might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Dayton.
Urbana Citizen
Graham defeats Versailles in wrestling
ST. PARIS – Graham defeated Versailles in a dual wrestling match on Senior Night. 190 Chett Mannier (G) md 9-0 Ethan Stover (V) 215 Kaden Marshall (G) pin 5:39 Joel Gehret (V) 285 Dalton Johns (V) pin 1:49 Kaden Barnes (G) 106 Jake Landis (G) TF 17-2 Trey Huber...
westbendnews.net
The Left Turn
I want to start off by thanking all of you that have taken time to email, message or call me to talk about racing this past year. When I started this column, I knew it would be hard to please everyone because of the many types of racing in the Tri-state area. I knew I couldn’t focus on one or two types of cars and some of you like dirt while others like asphalt. Our Tri-state area is where national drivers and race teams like to compete. Our area is a racing buffet for race fans.
Urbana Citizen
Grimes Christmas past
In the spirit of the season and for hundreds of Grimes (now Honeywell) present and former employees, here is the cover of the Grimes Times in 1985. It shows a youngster waving his shovel — who has spelled out in the snow a message to the aircraft pilot – “Merry Christmas.” This was submitted by former UDC editor and former Grimes Times editor Mike Sullivan, who now lives in Springfield with his wife Pamela – who has worked in Urbana for several years. The art on the cover was a great painting done by former Grimes employee Tom Wilson, who was named the Grimes art contest winner a month earlier.
peakofohio.com
BHS grad set to turn 103
A 1938 Bellefontaine High School grad certainly can teach us about longevity. Betty Stanfield will turn 103 years old on December 23rd. Stanfield, who’s a lifelong Logan County resident, shared her wisdom and health secrets this week. Stanfield grew up on South Hayes Street in Bellefontaine (south of Dairy...
dayton.com
Crooked Handle to open new Piqua brewery in January
Crooked Handle Brewing Co. is opening the doors to its newest brewery at 123 N. Main St. in Piqua on Thursday, Jan. 5, according to owner Jason Moore. Moore owns the brewery with his wife, Kristy, and longtime friends, Jeff and Emily Pedro. The Piqua brewery is located in a...
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To Visit
Ohio is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own unique history and tales of ghosts and other supernatural phenomena. Here are the top five most haunted cemeteries in Ohio:
Daily Advocate
Adoptable Pet of the Week
DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. Welcome Roscoe! Roscoe came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge is limited to what staff have observed. Roscoe is believed to be a five-year-old intact male Terrier mix. Roscoe knows how to sit, lie down, and loves treats and kids! He is a big cuddle bug who enjoys attention. Roscoe doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. Roscoe did great for his bath, nail trim, and exam where he weighed in at 57.2 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.
Urbana Citizen
PETS OF THE WEEK
Hi! My name is Junior and I am a mix of German Shepherd and Black Mouth Cur boy and they tell me that I have an awesome brindle coat. I am all of these things: affectionate, friendly, loyal, gentle, playful, smart, brave, curious, funny, dignified, athletic, and I am a couch potato. People LOVE my huge ears!
peakofohio.com
Christmas Eve and Day cancellations; current road levels
Around 2:00 Saturday afternoon the Logan County downgraded to a Level 1 Snow Emergency. Champaign County remains on a Level 2 Snow Emergency. The wind chill on Christmas Eve will continue to be more than 20 below 0. Here is a list of churches that have cancelled services this weekend:
dayton.com
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES: Your guide to spiritual events across the Miami Valley
If you’re looking to celebrate Christmas with a spirit of reverence, worship and praise, consider this list of churches across the Miami Valley planning Christmas Eve services. Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Christmas at Christian Life Center, 3489 Little York Road, Dayton. Celebrate the joy of...
countynewsonline.org
UPDATE: Christmas Eve at EUM Church
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE TIMES HAVE BEEN UPDATED! We will gather for the 6:00 and 8:00 PM services ONLY at the Worship Center, 1451 Sater Street. Both the 9:30 and 11:00 PM services have been cancelled due to the weather. The Contemporary Christmas Eve Service times at the Worship Center will...
Record-Herald
Interest in Christmas tree is through the roof
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Local community member Christi Stone and her family — Brad Norman, and two sons — have decorated their house for Christmas in a very unique way. Stone recently spoke with the Record-Herald about their jaw-dropping illusion that has the town talking. The special...
dayton.com
New lounge coming to downtown Dayton in former spot of Therapy Cafe
Dayton native Erin Parrott and her fiancé, Edward Joiner, are ready to bring “a luxury experience without the luxury price tag” to downtown Dayton. The couple has plans to open The Reserve on Third, a new lounge, in the former space of Therapy Cafe on E. Third Street.
3 Great Pizza Places In Dayton
If you're looking for the best pizza places in Dayton, look no further!. Here we have a list of three of the top pizza joints that will be sure to satisfy your appetite. Take a read through our recommendations and get ready for some mouth-watering deliciousness!
dayton.com
Crumbl Cookies sets grand opening date for Huber Heights store
The time has come! Crumbl Cookies in Huber Heights will open its doors at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, according to Cassidy Salisbury, a PR Strategist for Crumbl Cookies. Salisbury previously said they are “very excited” to join the Huber Heights community. ExploreCassano’s Pizza King plans to relocate...
dayton.com
Work begins for Chipotle’s second location in Springfield
A popular Mexican grill chain known for its burritos, tacos and bowls will soon open a second location in Springfield. Chipotle Mexican Grill confirmed this week it is planning to open a restaurant at the site of the former Hardee’s, 2242 S. Limestone St. The company said that is...
Winter in this Ohio town is fun and pure magic
Winter in Jamestown, Greene County, Ohio can be a magical time of year. The town is nestled in the rolling hills of southern Ohio, and the cold winter weather brings a certain charm and beauty to the landscape.
Urbana Citizen
Boggses celebrating 65 years
David and Martha (Stallsmith) Boggs of Urbana are celebrating their 65th anniversary on Dec. 22. They were married on that date in 1957 at the Urbana United Methodist Church by the Rev. Warren Bright. They are the parents of two children, Mike and Beth, and grandparents to Bo and Ben.
Comments / 0