Eastern Michigan coach got a hilarious french fry bath after team’s historic Potato Bowl win

Eastern Michigan celebrated the team’s first bowl win since 1987 by loading up on carbs.

The Eagles topped the San Jose State Spartans 41-27 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, and the prize for the winning coach was a french fry bath for the ages.

This spud’s for you, Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton. His players delighted in dumping a big tub full of fries on top of Creighton’s head.

Creighton also got to hoist a big bowl of potatoes in the air for his team’s big bowl win. Get it? Bowl win, big bowl of potatoes. Okay, let’s just get to the french fry bath.

Well, that was certainly one way to celebrate your team winning your potato-themed bowl game.

Kudos to the Eastern Michigan football team for finally getting over the bowl hump after more than 30 years. We bet that everyone on this team will go on a starch break for a bit after this french fry-filled wonderland.