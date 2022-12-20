Read full article on original website
Diablo II: Resurrected 22 Nights of Terror Holiday event: All gameplay modifiers
Diablo 2: Resurrected 22 Nights of Terror will see different gameplay modifiers added to the game every day. Here’s everything we know. Designed to shake up the gameplay of Diablo 2: Resurrected every 24 hours, the 22 Nights of Terror event will add a different gameplay modifier each day until the end of the holiday event. Each modifier will be confirmed via the in-game Message of the Day and will last until the same time the day after.
Pokemon Go choose a path: Hatching Eggs, Catching Pokemon, or Collecting Stardust?
The Winter Wishes Timed Research quest in Pokemon Go requires players to choose a path, but which one is best: Hatching Eggs, Catching Pokemon, or Collecting Stardust?. Part 2 of the Winter Holidays event has arrived in Pokemon Go! The biggest new feature is the Winter Wishes Timed Research quest, which features encounters with several costumed Pokemon as rewards.
Lost Ark 2023 content roadmap revealed: Anniversary, events & updates
Lost Ark’s first anniversary is almost upon us and the popular RPG is gearing up for its second year. Here’s everything that’s been announced for Lost Ark in 2023 so far. Lost Ark is set to end 2022 with a bang with its festive Wreck the Halls...
Dexerto’s Best Games of 2022: Elden Ring, God of War & more
2022 was a huge year for video games, but which were our favorites? Here are the best games of 2022, as picked by the Dexerto staff. 2022 is almost over, and while 2023 offers a variety of exciting games like Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and Dead Island 2, but the holiday period is a great game to catch up on the best games of 2022 that you may have missed.
Wild Rift patch 4.0 preview: Zeri and Zoe release, inhibitor respawns, more
Though not officially out yet, Wild Rift patch 4.0 is locked in for early 2023. Included in this massive patch are Zeri and Zoe’s release, two brand new Wild Rift champions, alongside many other gameplay changes, including inhibitor respawns. Here is the full preview. Wild Rift patch 4.0 has...
Respawn dev promises “very exciting” changes to Apex Legends anti-cheat
Respawn Entertainment have promised “very exciting” changes to Apex Legends’ anti-cheat systems as the battle royale continues to fight against hackers. Cheating is a plague in almost every video game. Apex Legends is no different and, while Respawn’s battle royale has not suffered to the same extent as some of its rivals, it has undeniable issues in terms of cheaters ruining matches.
Mario Kart Tour players mock “awfully designed” new tracks
Mario Kart Tour has some new maps coming in its next Tour, and fans of the kart racer are already mocking them, saying that they’re “awfully designed”. Mario Kart Tour has had consistent content drops since its arrival on mobile, along with a dedicated fanbase that has been sticking with the game since launch.
Pokemon Unite patch 1.8.1.4 notes: Sableye and Duraludon nerfs, Dodrio buffed, more
On December 22, Pokemon Unite updated their game. The patch notes target nerfing some overbearing picks, including Sableye and Duraludon. Here are the full patch notes. Patch updates help stabilize the meta, implementing some necessary balance to outlier picks. This time around, most of the balancing targeted the more powerful Pokemon, nerfing them as the developers deemed fit. In Pokemon Unite patch1.8.1.4, the developers implemented a new battle pass as well.
Hisuian Avalugg weaknesses & best counters in Pokemon Go
Hisuian Avalugg is making its Pokemon Go debut in a special Raid Day as part of the Winter Holiday event, so here are its weaknesses and the best counters to defeat it. Pokemon Legends Arceus introduced a new set of regional forms known as Hisuian Pokemon. These variants have slowly been popping up in Pokemon Go, with the latest addition being Hisuian Avalugg.
The Witcher Blood Origin Episode 2 ending explained
The Witcher Blood Origin Episode 2 ends on a monstrous cliffhanger – let’s break down what happened at the ending. Blood Origin began with a sprawling episode, setting up all the different players in the eventual Conjunction of the Spheres, a cosmic collision that’ll bring the worlds of elves, humans, and monsters together.
