Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bangor 50, Edward Little 26

Camden Hills Regional 58, Medomak Valley 51

Cheverus 61, Portland 24

Deer Isle-Stonington 43, Searsport District 26

Dexter Regional 46, Central 40

Falmouth 44, South Portland 43

Gardiner Area 59, Mt. Blue 16

Gorham 59, Greely 45

Houlton 50, John Bapst Memorial 46

Lake Region 66, Mountain Valley 36

Lawrence 69, Cony 53

Mt. Ararat 52, Yarmouth 40

North Yarmouth Academy 65, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 40

Oceanside (Coop) 69, Erskine Academy 20

Old Town 60, Washington Academy 21

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 58, Deering 26

Sanford 60, Noble 24

South Aroostook Community 77, Katahdin 25

Wells 48, Marshwood 39

Westbrook 42, Cape Elizabeth 31

Windham 62, Lewiston 34

Woodland 57, Schenck 44

York 58, Biddeford 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

