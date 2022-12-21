Cryptocurrencies have become exceedingly popular and for good reason. These digital assets have proven time and again that they have the innate ability to turn investors into millionaires seemingly overnight, with the prices of various cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Dogecoin, and more skyrocketing in the last few years alone. Building on the success of these assets, crypto-based gambling emerged as one of the most popular forms of gambling and players have wagered over $4.5 billion in Bitcoin since 2014.

2 DAYS AGO