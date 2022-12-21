Read full article on original website
Hackers in North Korea Stole Crypto Assets Worth Over $1B
North Korea, which has long been in the news for committing cyber crimes, is now being accused of sponsoring hackers to steal crypto and digital assets worth over a billion dollars in the last five years. According to reports from AP News, North Korea’s crypto theft increased in 2022, with...
Alameda CEO and FTX Exec Plead Guilty to Charges
U.S. Attorney Damian Williams announced on Wednesday night that former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison and FTX co-founder Gary Wang had pleaded guilty to charges related to FTX’s demise. Williams stated that the two are cooperating with investigators. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission...
Ren Protocol to Mint 180M Tokens to Fund its Ecosytem Growth
Ren, an open protocol that allows users to transfer digital assets from one blockchain to another, has announced a new proposal to mint 180 million tokens worth $10.8 million as a form of funding capital to cover current and future needs. The funds gotten from the minted tokens will be...
Buenos Aires Adjusts Law to make Crypto Mining Activity Taxable
The Argentine province of Buenos Aires has modified its tax laws to introduce cryptocurrency mining as a taxable activity in the new year. The modification could also see crypto staking as taxable. According to a document presented by Alex Kicillof, the governor of the state, it will now charge a...
Crypto Gambling Is Becoming Increasingly Popular, But How To Go About Safely?
Cryptocurrencies have become exceedingly popular and for good reason. These digital assets have proven time and again that they have the innate ability to turn investors into millionaires seemingly overnight, with the prices of various cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Dogecoin, and more skyrocketing in the last few years alone. Building on the success of these assets, crypto-based gambling emerged as one of the most popular forms of gambling and players have wagered over $4.5 billion in Bitcoin since 2014.
Crypto Miner Northern Data Expects $206M as Revenue in 2022
A letter sent by German Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Northern Data through Aroosh Thillainathan, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to its stakeholders revealed that the firm has no financial debt at this time. Northern Data expects to generate between €190 million to 194 million which is approximately $202 million to...
Twitter Incorporate a Feature that Displays Live Price of BTC and ETH
Popular social media site Twitter has incorporated a new crypto feature that allows the platform to provide live market charts for cryptocurrencies. With the new feature which was announced on December 21 by the Twitter Business account, users can now have access to up-to-date prices of the supported cryptocurrencies in real-time.
Bullish Calls Off SPAC Deal With Far Peak Acquisition
Peter Thiel-backed cryptocurrency exchange Bullish has decided against going public after the termination of its supposed partnership with the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), Far Peak Acquisition Corporation. Bullish claimed to have reached a mutual agreement with Far Peak to terminate the partnerships, as such, no more merger deal. The...
BoE Official Requests that Crypto be Regulated to Protect Retail Investors
The efforts of authorities to protect investors have been heightened by the abrupt collapse of the FTX exchange. Sir Jon Cunliffe, Deputy Governor of the Bank of England for Financial Stability stated in an interview with Sky News that crypto investors need protection because the crypto market could pose a danger in the future.
FTX Paid for Blockfolio Purchase in FTT Tokens: Report
According to reports, the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX paid 94% of the $84 million purchase price of a majority stake in Blockfolio in FTT tokens. The trading site Blockfolio was acquired by FTX in 2020 using virtually exclusively FTT tokens, according to a recent Bloomberg report. The agreement was funded...
FTX Founder Released on a $250M Bail Bond
According to Reuters, Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX who is now facing criminal allegations that could land him in prison for life, may be released on bail in the United States before his trial. According to reports, prosecutor Nicholas Roos suggested releasing Bankman-Fried on bail with the criteria...
Bitcoin price analysis for 23 December 2022
Bitcoin price analysis for 23 December 2022, Bitcoin, the first largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about Bitcoin price from CoinCodex. On the fifth day of this week, it seems that sellers try to control the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50 but is close to the oversold zone. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
Brazil President Approves new Crypto Legislation
The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has given his approval to a bill regulating the crypto industry that was just passed by the country’s Senate and Chamber of Deputies. The bill, which was approved on Thursday, will come into force 180 days from now, in the meantime crypto businesses...
Tron Founder Justin Sun was a Client of Valkyrie Investments
As per the reports, one of the wealthiest individuals in the cryptocurrency industry, Justin Sun, has a sizable portion of his bitcoin (BTC) kept at the American-based Valkyrie Investments. According to a confidential financial document examined by CoinDesk, at one point in August, the cryptocurrency kingpin seemed to have more...
OKX Releases Second PoR to Convince Jittery Investors
OKX, a cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles has released another proof-of-reserve (PoR) to convince jittery investors. This comes only a month after the release of the first PoR and according to Haider Rafique, chief marketing officer at OKX, this might remain a trend as the company plans to publish its PoR every month.
Paxos Reclaims $20M Worth of Gold Tokens Withheld by FTX Hacker
There is yet again hope for investors in the crypto market as Paxos Trust Company, a regulated blockchain platform announced that it has reclaimed $20 million worth of Paxos Gold (PAXG)Tokens that were stolen by a hacker in the defunct FTX exchange. Security firm, PeckShieldAlert reported on a Twitter thread...
Despite Increase in Ransomware Attacks, Payouts Decreased in 2022
A report shows that cryptocurrency payouts to ransomware hackers “totaled a mere $16 million, compared to nearly $74 million USD in 2021,” as stated by the Crystal Blockchain, a blockchain intelligence firm. Given that ransomware assaults have grown since 2021, according to cybersecurity researchers, this may come as...
