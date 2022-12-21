Read full article on original website
Related
thecoinrise.com
Bullish Calls Off SPAC Deal With Far Peak Acquisition
Peter Thiel-backed cryptocurrency exchange Bullish has decided against going public after the termination of its supposed partnership with the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), Far Peak Acquisition Corporation. Bullish claimed to have reached a mutual agreement with Far Peak to terminate the partnerships, as such, no more merger deal. The...
thecoinrise.com
Ren Protocol to Mint 180M Tokens to Fund its Ecosytem Growth
Ren, an open protocol that allows users to transfer digital assets from one blockchain to another, has announced a new proposal to mint 180 million tokens worth $10.8 million as a form of funding capital to cover current and future needs. The funds gotten from the minted tokens will be...
thecoinrise.com
BoE Official Requests that Crypto be Regulated to Protect Retail Investors
The efforts of authorities to protect investors have been heightened by the abrupt collapse of the FTX exchange. Sir Jon Cunliffe, Deputy Governor of the Bank of England for Financial Stability stated in an interview with Sky News that crypto investors need protection because the crypto market could pose a danger in the future.
thecoinrise.com
Former BlockFi Exec Appointed as the Head of Google’s APAC Web3 Division
Rishi Ramchandani, a former executive at the now-defunct cryptocurrency company BlockFi, was recently hired by Google as the APAC Web3 Lead. As per his recent LinkedIn post, Ramchandani is “excited” to begin his new position with the global technology firm. The primary focus of his work will be to expand Google’s Web3 initiatives throughout the Asia-Pacific.
thecoinrise.com
OKX Releases Second PoR to Convince Jittery Investors
OKX, a cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles has released another proof-of-reserve (PoR) to convince jittery investors. This comes only a month after the release of the first PoR and according to Haider Rafique, chief marketing officer at OKX, this might remain a trend as the company plans to publish its PoR every month.
Short-sellers make $15 billion betting against Tesla as shares in Elon Musk's company sink by 70% this year
Bets against Elon Musk's EV maker proved more lucrative than any other US company this year, as the carmaker's value fell by about $800 billion.
thecoinrise.com
FTX Paid for Blockfolio Purchase in FTT Tokens: Report
According to reports, the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX paid 94% of the $84 million purchase price of a majority stake in Blockfolio in FTT tokens. The trading site Blockfolio was acquired by FTX in 2020 using virtually exclusively FTT tokens, according to a recent Bloomberg report. The agreement was funded...
thecoinrise.com
Crypto Miner Northern Data Expects $206M as Revenue in 2022
A letter sent by German Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Northern Data through Aroosh Thillainathan, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to its stakeholders revealed that the firm has no financial debt at this time. Northern Data expects to generate between €190 million to 194 million which is approximately $202 million to...
thecoinrise.com
BNB Chain has more Devs than Ethereum: Developer Claims
According to a developer’s tweet on December 22, the number of unique addresses on the BNB Chain has now surpassed Ethereum. “We want to thank our incredible community for coming along for the ride as we lay the groundwork for an even bigger year to come.”. The developer asserts...
thecoinrise.com
Tron Founder Justin Sun was a Client of Valkyrie Investments
As per the reports, one of the wealthiest individuals in the cryptocurrency industry, Justin Sun, has a sizable portion of his bitcoin (BTC) kept at the American-based Valkyrie Investments. According to a confidential financial document examined by CoinDesk, at one point in August, the cryptocurrency kingpin seemed to have more...
thecoinrise.com
Paxos Reclaims $20M Worth of Gold Tokens Withheld by FTX Hacker
There is yet again hope for investors in the crypto market as Paxos Trust Company, a regulated blockchain platform announced that it has reclaimed $20 million worth of Paxos Gold (PAXG)Tokens that were stolen by a hacker in the defunct FTX exchange. Security firm, PeckShieldAlert reported on a Twitter thread...
thecoinrise.com
British Columbia Disapprove New Crypto Mining Request
This seems not to be a good time for crypto miners who intend to spread their tentacles to British Columbia (B.C) as the region has decided against accepting new crypto mining energy requests. According to Josie Osborne, the Minister of Energy, Mines, and Low Carbon Innovation, the British Columbia provincial...
thecoinrise.com
Twitter Incorporate a Feature that Displays Live Price of BTC and ETH
Popular social media site Twitter has incorporated a new crypto feature that allows the platform to provide live market charts for cryptocurrencies. With the new feature which was announced on December 21 by the Twitter Business account, users can now have access to up-to-date prices of the supported cryptocurrencies in real-time.
thecoinrise.com
AVAX price analysis for 23 December 2022
AVAX price analysis for 23 December 2022, AVAX, the twentieth-largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about AVAX price from CoinCodex. On the fifth day of this week, it seems that sellers try to control the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
thecoinrise.com
THOR Token Creators under SEC Crosshairs for 2018 ICO
Thor Technologies’ 2018 initial coin offering (ICO), according to the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States (SEC), was an unregistered securities sale in violation of the Securities Act of 1933. The SEC has filed a lawsuit against Thor Technologies and its co-founder and CEO, David Chin. In...
thecoinrise.com
Ankr Admits $5M USDC Exploit Was an Inside Job
Decentralized Web3.0 infrastructure Ankr which was exploited at the beginning of this month has admitted that the attack was perpetrated by one of its former employees. As such, the company plans to tighten its security by mandating background checks for its employees including those who work remotely. Additionally, access rights will be reviewed to ensure that sensitive data is only available to authorized employees.
thecoinrise.com
Crypto Gambling Is Becoming Increasingly Popular, But How To Go About Safely?
Cryptocurrencies have become exceedingly popular and for good reason. These digital assets have proven time and again that they have the innate ability to turn investors into millionaires seemingly overnight, with the prices of various cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Dogecoin, and more skyrocketing in the last few years alone. Building on the success of these assets, crypto-based gambling emerged as one of the most popular forms of gambling and players have wagered over $4.5 billion in Bitcoin since 2014.
thecoinrise.com
Yuga Labs Appoints Activision Blizzard’s COO Daniel Alegre as CEO
Yuga Labs appointed Daniel Alegre to the position of CEO less than three days after it was reported that he would be leaving his role as President and COO of Activision Blizzard. The organization also claims that Alegre would update his profile photo to one of the Mutant Ape Yacht...
thecoinrise.com
Brazil President Approves new Crypto Legislation
The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has given his approval to a bill regulating the crypto industry that was just passed by the country’s Senate and Chamber of Deputies. The bill, which was approved on Thursday, will come into force 180 days from now, in the meantime crypto businesses...
Comments / 0