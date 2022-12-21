Read full article on original website
Alameda CEO and FTX Exec Plead Guilty to Charges
U.S. Attorney Damian Williams announced on Wednesday night that former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison and FTX co-founder Gary Wang had pleaded guilty to charges related to FTX’s demise. Williams stated that the two are cooperating with investigators. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission...
'Changed radically': How women fight in Ukrainian city
The very day Russia launched its attack on her country, Svitlana Taranova enlisted in the Ukrainian army in the southern city of Mykolaiv, her birthplace. While an AFP team was in Mykolaiv in September and October, the city was bombarded almost every night.
Hackers in North Korea Stole Crypto Assets Worth Over $1B
North Korea, which has long been in the news for committing cyber crimes, is now being accused of sponsoring hackers to steal crypto and digital assets worth over a billion dollars in the last five years. According to reports from AP News, North Korea’s crypto theft increased in 2022, with...
China’s foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended his country’s position on the war in Ukraine on Sunday and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year. Wang, speaking by video to a conference in the Chinese capital, also blamed America for the...
SEC General Secretary Dan Berkovitz to Step Down in January 2023
Dan Berkovitz, the General Secretary of America’s key watchdog the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will leave the parastatal at the end of January 2023. In preparation, Megan Barbero the current SEC Principal Deputy General Counsel has been named his successor effective immediately after his exit from SEC. “I...
Buenos Aires Adjusts Law to make Crypto Mining Activity Taxable
The Argentine province of Buenos Aires has modified its tax laws to introduce cryptocurrency mining as a taxable activity in the new year. The modification could also see crypto staking as taxable. According to a document presented by Alex Kicillof, the governor of the state, it will now charge a...
Mythical Games Sues Former Executives For Violating Fiduciary Duty
An allegation has been laid against three C-suite members Rudy Koch, Chris Ko, and Matthew Nutt by their former employer Mythical Games who stated that they leveraged the company’s confidential information to raise $150 million in a funding round. According to Mythical Games, all three former executives violated their fiduciary duty in a bid to come up with their new firm Fenix Games.
Ankr Admits $5M USDC Exploit Was an Inside Job
Decentralized Web3.0 infrastructure Ankr which was exploited at the beginning of this month has admitted that the attack was perpetrated by one of its former employees. As such, the company plans to tighten its security by mandating background checks for its employees including those who work remotely. Additionally, access rights will be reviewed to ensure that sensitive data is only available to authorized employees.
HOLIDAY PEACE OFFERINGS: What would you gift a member of the opposite political party? Americans respond
Americans in the nation's capital revealed what gifts they would give to members of the opposite political party as peace offerings during the holiday season.
OpenSea Stand by U.S. Sanctions, Blocks Cuban Artists
In consonance with its terms of service policy, Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea has placed a ban on thirty Cuban artists so far citing the United States sanction on the region. Notably, the OpenSea terms of service restrict any entity from a sanctioned region, individual, or organization, from using the marketplace as an artist or a collector.
Brazil President Approves new Crypto Legislation
The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has given his approval to a bill regulating the crypto industry that was just passed by the country’s Senate and Chamber of Deputies. The bill, which was approved on Thursday, will come into force 180 days from now, in the meantime crypto businesses...
Marshall Islands Recognizes the Legality of DAOs in its Region
A law that recognizes Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) as limited liability companies (LLCs) now exists in the Marshall Islands. This Decentralized Autonomous Organizations Act of 2022 which was passed yesterday now expands the legality of DAOs making it suitable for legal entities which are registered in the country to adopt DAO structures and governance tools.
The Taliban have banned women from working for NGOs in Afghanistan
The Taliban government have ordered all non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to suspend employing women, allegedly because some female employees didn't wear the Islamic headscarf correctly.
