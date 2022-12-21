For millions of people across the UK, Christmas is a time to eat, drink and be merry after a long, hard year. But spare a thought for those who have to work over the festive period, many in professions that are dominated by women. From nursing to retail, many sectors don’t ground to a halt during the holidays but instead get busier.The Independent spoke to women in jobs they are statistically over-represented in, about what it is like working through Christmas while the rest of the country takes a break. The Midwife: “I’ve left the shift crying on Christmas...

1 HOUR AGO