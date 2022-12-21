Read full article on original website
Related
thecoinrise.com
Brazil President Approves new Crypto Legislation
The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has given his approval to a bill regulating the crypto industry that was just passed by the country’s Senate and Chamber of Deputies. The bill, which was approved on Thursday, will come into force 180 days from now, in the meantime crypto businesses...
thecoinrise.com
Hackers in North Korea Stole Crypto Assets Worth Over $1B
North Korea, which has long been in the news for committing cyber crimes, is now being accused of sponsoring hackers to steal crypto and digital assets worth over a billion dollars in the last five years. According to reports from AP News, North Korea’s crypto theft increased in 2022, with...
Meet the women who work on the Christmas front line - from A&E nurses to retail staff
For millions of people across the UK, Christmas is a time to eat, drink and be merry after a long, hard year. But spare a thought for those who have to work over the festive period, many in professions that are dominated by women. From nursing to retail, many sectors don’t ground to a halt during the holidays but instead get busier.The Independent spoke to women in jobs they are statistically over-represented in, about what it is like working through Christmas while the rest of the country takes a break. The Midwife: “I’ve left the shift crying on Christmas...
China censors health chief’s ‘half a million people being infected a day’ comment, stops publishing Covid numbers
China was quick to censor the remark of a senior health official that around “half a million people a day were being infected with Covid-19 in a single city”, and stopped publishing its daily Covid numbers, reports said.The health official added that the country’s wave of infections is not being reflected in official statistics.However, the remark was quickly censored, followed by China's national health commission halting the publication of the Covid-19 data on Sunday."Relevant Covid information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference and research," the commission said in a statement, without...
thecoinrise.com
Astar Network Receives ‘Product of the Year’ Award in Japan
Astar Network, a provider of infrastructure for building decentralized applications has recently been announced as the winner of the ‘Product of the Year Award’ at the Japan Blockchain Association award. The award now makes Astar the first public blockchain from the country to be listed. Therefore, the Astar token is now a crypto and not a security in Japan.
thecoinrise.com
BoE Official Requests that Crypto be Regulated to Protect Retail Investors
The efforts of authorities to protect investors have been heightened by the abrupt collapse of the FTX exchange. Sir Jon Cunliffe, Deputy Governor of the Bank of England for Financial Stability stated in an interview with Sky News that crypto investors need protection because the crypto market could pose a danger in the future.
thecoinrise.com
Yuga Labs Appoints Activision Blizzard’s COO Daniel Alegre as CEO
Yuga Labs appointed Daniel Alegre to the position of CEO less than three days after it was reported that he would be leaving his role as President and COO of Activision Blizzard. The organization also claims that Alegre would update his profile photo to one of the Mutant Ape Yacht...
Sunak urged to drop ‘unspeakably cruel’ two-child limit and benefit cap
Rishi Sunak has been urged to drop “unspeakably cruel” policies in order to lift half a million people out of poverty. The Scottish National party MP Kirsten Oswald has urged the prime minister to U-turn on his decision to back the two-child limit and benefit cap policies set by his predecessors.
Comments / 0