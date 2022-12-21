ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thecoinrise.com

Brazil President Approves new Crypto Legislation

The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has given his approval to a bill regulating the crypto industry that was just passed by the country’s Senate and Chamber of Deputies. The bill, which was approved on Thursday, will come into force 180 days from now, in the meantime crypto businesses...
thecoinrise.com

Hackers in North Korea Stole Crypto Assets Worth Over $1B

North Korea, which has long been in the news for committing cyber crimes, is now being accused of sponsoring hackers to steal crypto and digital assets worth over a billion dollars in the last five years. According to reports from AP News, North Korea’s crypto theft increased in 2022, with...
The Independent

Meet the women who work on the Christmas front line - from A&E nurses to retail staff

For millions of people across the UK, Christmas is a time to eat, drink and be merry after a long, hard year. But spare a thought for those who have to work over the festive period, many in professions that are dominated by women. From nursing to retail, many sectors don’t ground to a halt during the holidays but instead get busier.The Independent spoke to women in jobs they are statistically over-represented in, about what it is like working through Christmas while the rest of the country takes a break. The Midwife: “I’ve left the shift crying on Christmas...
The Independent

China censors health chief’s ‘half a million people being infected a day’ comment, stops publishing Covid numbers

China was quick to censor the remark of a senior health official that around “half a million people a day were being infected with Covid-19 in a single city”, and stopped publishing its daily Covid numbers, reports said.The health official added that the country’s wave of infections is not being reflected in official statistics.However, the remark was quickly censored, followed by China's national health commission halting the publication of the Covid-19 data on Sunday."Relevant Covid information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference and research," the commission said in a statement, without...
thecoinrise.com

Astar Network Receives ‘Product of the Year’ Award in Japan

Astar Network, a provider of infrastructure for building decentralized applications has recently been announced as the winner of the ‘Product of the Year Award’ at the Japan Blockchain Association award. The award now makes Astar the first public blockchain from the country to be listed. Therefore, the Astar token is now a crypto and not a security in Japan.
thecoinrise.com

BoE Official Requests that Crypto be Regulated to Protect Retail Investors

The efforts of authorities to protect investors have been heightened by the abrupt collapse of the FTX exchange. Sir Jon Cunliffe, Deputy Governor of the Bank of England for Financial Stability stated in an interview with Sky News that crypto investors need protection because the crypto market could pose a danger in the future.

