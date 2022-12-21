Read full article on original website
Related
thecoinrise.com
BNB Chain has more Devs than Ethereum: Developer Claims
According to a developer’s tweet on December 22, the number of unique addresses on the BNB Chain has now surpassed Ethereum. “We want to thank our incredible community for coming along for the ride as we lay the groundwork for an even bigger year to come.”. The developer asserts...
thecoinrise.com
BoE Official Requests that Crypto be Regulated to Protect Retail Investors
The efforts of authorities to protect investors have been heightened by the abrupt collapse of the FTX exchange. Sir Jon Cunliffe, Deputy Governor of the Bank of England for Financial Stability stated in an interview with Sky News that crypto investors need protection because the crypto market could pose a danger in the future.
thecoinrise.com
Paxful Delists Ethereum From its Marketplace
Peer-to-peer Bitcoin (BTC) marketplace Paxful has finally delisted Ethereum (ETH) from its platform. Markedly, Paxful is taking this step to enforce integrity on its platform. According to Ray Youssef, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the platform “Revenue is nice, but integrity trumps all.” He believes that this strategy is safer for his 11.6 million users, especially with the several concerns he perceives about ETH.
thecoinrise.com
Ankr Admits $5M USDC Exploit Was an Inside Job
Decentralized Web3.0 infrastructure Ankr which was exploited at the beginning of this month has admitted that the attack was perpetrated by one of its former employees. As such, the company plans to tighten its security by mandating background checks for its employees including those who work remotely. Additionally, access rights will be reviewed to ensure that sensitive data is only available to authorized employees.
thecoinrise.com
Buenos Aires Adjusts Law to make Crypto Mining Activity Taxable
The Argentine province of Buenos Aires has modified its tax laws to introduce cryptocurrency mining as a taxable activity in the new year. The modification could also see crypto staking as taxable. According to a document presented by Alex Kicillof, the governor of the state, it will now charge a...
thecoinrise.com
Hackers in North Korea Stole Crypto Assets Worth Over $1B
North Korea, which has long been in the news for committing cyber crimes, is now being accused of sponsoring hackers to steal crypto and digital assets worth over a billion dollars in the last five years. According to reports from AP News, North Korea’s crypto theft increased in 2022, with...
thecoinrise.com
FTX Paid for Blockfolio Purchase in FTT Tokens: Report
According to reports, the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX paid 94% of the $84 million purchase price of a majority stake in Blockfolio in FTT tokens. The trading site Blockfolio was acquired by FTX in 2020 using virtually exclusively FTT tokens, according to a recent Bloomberg report. The agreement was funded...
thecoinrise.com
Crypto Gambling Is Becoming Increasingly Popular, But How To Go About Safely?
Cryptocurrencies have become exceedingly popular and for good reason. These digital assets have proven time and again that they have the innate ability to turn investors into millionaires seemingly overnight, with the prices of various cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Dogecoin, and more skyrocketing in the last few years alone. Building on the success of these assets, crypto-based gambling emerged as one of the most popular forms of gambling and players have wagered over $4.5 billion in Bitcoin since 2014.
thecoinrise.com
Bullish Calls Off SPAC Deal With Far Peak Acquisition
Peter Thiel-backed cryptocurrency exchange Bullish has decided against going public after the termination of its supposed partnership with the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), Far Peak Acquisition Corporation. Bullish claimed to have reached a mutual agreement with Far Peak to terminate the partnerships, as such, no more merger deal. The...
thecoinrise.com
Yuga Labs Appoints Activision Blizzard’s COO Daniel Alegre as CEO
Yuga Labs appointed Daniel Alegre to the position of CEO less than three days after it was reported that he would be leaving his role as President and COO of Activision Blizzard. The organization also claims that Alegre would update his profile photo to one of the Mutant Ape Yacht...
thecoinrise.com
Twitter Incorporate a Feature that Displays Live Price of BTC and ETH
Popular social media site Twitter has incorporated a new crypto feature that allows the platform to provide live market charts for cryptocurrencies. With the new feature which was announced on December 21 by the Twitter Business account, users can now have access to up-to-date prices of the supported cryptocurrencies in real-time.
thecoinrise.com
British Columbia Disapprove New Crypto Mining Request
This seems not to be a good time for crypto miners who intend to spread their tentacles to British Columbia (B.C) as the region has decided against accepting new crypto mining energy requests. According to Josie Osborne, the Minister of Energy, Mines, and Low Carbon Innovation, the British Columbia provincial...
thecoinrise.com
OKX Releases Second PoR to Convince Jittery Investors
OKX, a cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles has released another proof-of-reserve (PoR) to convince jittery investors. This comes only a month after the release of the first PoR and according to Haider Rafique, chief marketing officer at OKX, this might remain a trend as the company plans to publish its PoR every month.
thecoinrise.com
Waves Founder brings new ‘Undepeggable’ Stablecoin
Sasha Ivanov, founder of the Waves blockchain platform, has announced the development of a new stablecoin in the wake of the failure of the Waves-backed Neutrino Dollar (USDN) to maintain its peg. According to the tweet, Ivanov has stated that the new stablecoin will be “undepeggable.”. The Waves creator...
thecoinrise.com
THOR Token Creators under SEC Crosshairs for 2018 ICO
Thor Technologies’ 2018 initial coin offering (ICO), according to the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States (SEC), was an unregistered securities sale in violation of the Securities Act of 1933. The SEC has filed a lawsuit against Thor Technologies and its co-founder and CEO, David Chin. In...
thecoinrise.com
Alameda CEO and FTX Exec Plead Guilty to Charges
U.S. Attorney Damian Williams announced on Wednesday night that former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison and FTX co-founder Gary Wang had pleaded guilty to charges related to FTX’s demise. Williams stated that the two are cooperating with investigators. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission...
thecoinrise.com
Former BlockFi Exec Appointed as the Head of Google’s APAC Web3 Division
Rishi Ramchandani, a former executive at the now-defunct cryptocurrency company BlockFi, was recently hired by Google as the APAC Web3 Lead. As per his recent LinkedIn post, Ramchandani is “excited” to begin his new position with the global technology firm. The primary focus of his work will be to expand Google’s Web3 initiatives throughout the Asia-Pacific.
thecoinrise.com
Paxos Reclaims $20M Worth of Gold Tokens Withheld by FTX Hacker
There is yet again hope for investors in the crypto market as Paxos Trust Company, a regulated blockchain platform announced that it has reclaimed $20 million worth of Paxos Gold (PAXG)Tokens that were stolen by a hacker in the defunct FTX exchange. Security firm, PeckShieldAlert reported on a Twitter thread...
thecoinrise.com
Tron Founder Justin Sun was a Client of Valkyrie Investments
As per the reports, one of the wealthiest individuals in the cryptocurrency industry, Justin Sun, has a sizable portion of his bitcoin (BTC) kept at the American-based Valkyrie Investments. According to a confidential financial document examined by CoinDesk, at one point in August, the cryptocurrency kingpin seemed to have more...
Comments / 0