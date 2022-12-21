ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State wrestling's Shayne Van Ness moves up latest InterMat rankings despite loss

On Thursday, InterMat released its new rankings for collegiate wrestling, and one Nittany Lion shifted in the rankings. Despite losing, Shayne Van Ness moved up two spots from 17 to 15 following his performance against a top-five opponent. Van Ness came very close to defeating then-No. 5 Paniro Johnson in...
Digital Collegian

State College Borough lifts snow emergency

The Borough of State College lifted a snow emergency at 12:30 p.m. on Friday after it declared a snow emergency Thursday night, according to a release. It's encouraged for residents to clear their sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours after the storm. During the emergency, the release said...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Tropical Smoothie Cafe to open new location in downtown State College

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is aiming to open its 17th store in Pennsylvania soon, according to a Facebook post, with a location at 132 S. Garner St. in downtown State College. The cafe will be located in The Maxxen’s commercial space that occupies the bottom two floors, according to the post, and the area has stayed empty since the opening of El Jefe’s Taqueria in May 2021.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

