James Cash Penney from Hamilton, Missouri was a co-founder of The Golden Rule stores, later renamed J.C. Penney in 1913CJ CoombsFlorissant, MO
Jennifer Anne Hall: trial scheduled for former respiratory therapist accused of killing elderly patientLavinia ThompsonChillicothe, MO
The historic Art Deco styled Plaza Hotel that opened in 1930 in Trenton, Missouri was converted to an apartment buildingCJ CoombsTrenton, MO
Berniece “Dude” Alma Maag
Berniece “Dude” Alma Maag, 89, of Salisbury, MO, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at her home in Salisbury. Berniece was born May 28, 1933 in Wien, Missouri the daughter of Anthony John and Katherine Frances (Noll) Long. She married Leo William Maag on April 11, 1953 in Wien, Missouri and he preceded her in death on March 27, 2015.
Ronald Keith Pollard
Ronald Keith Pollard, age 75, a resident of Cameron, Missouri, a former resident of Hamilton, Missouri, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron, Missouri. Ronald was born the son of Raymond L. and Hattie May (Cook) Pollard on February 8, 1947, in Braymer, Missouri....
Todd Thomas Cronan
Todd Thomas Cronan, 62, of Lexington, Missouri passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at his residence in Lexington, MO. Visitation will be held at 12:00p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South Street, Lexington, Missouri 64067, 660-259-2245. A Celebration of Life will follow, at 1:00p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Memorials are suggested to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Sandra Gail Daniel
Sandra Gail Daniel, 71, of Henrietta, died on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Riverbend Heights Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lexington. Services to be held at a later date. Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond in charge of arrangements. Please remember to share your memories of Sandra with the family by...
Glenda Pearline (Stiverson) Jones
Glenda Pearline (Stiverson) Jones, 72 of Odessa, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City, MO. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, 100 W. Hwy OO, Odessa, MO, 64076. A funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the church. Interment will be in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO. Memorials are suggested to the ASPCA or Wounded Warrior Project. Memories of Glenda and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524.
William Pollard
William Pollard, 89, of Norborne died Wednesday, Dec. 21. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Bittiker Funeral Home. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the funeral home.
Karen “K.C.” (Steelman) Wyatt
Karen “K.C.” (Steelman) Wyatt, 61, of Raytown, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 South Second St., Odessa, MO 64076. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, 12507 Mt. Tabor Rd., Odessa, MO, 64076. Memorials are suggested to Mt. Tabor Cemetery Association or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Memories of K.C and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO 64076, 816-633-5524.
Ice partly blamed for injury accident
SALINE COUNTY, MO - A Carrollton driver reported injuries after a vehicle slide-off Thursday morning. Highway Patrol reports Dawn Moore, 60, was south on Route 65 near BB when the vehicle slid on ice, off the left side and down an embankment. Moore received transportation to Fitzgibbon Hospital for treatment...
Evergy customers without power
LIBERTY, Mo. - Evergy Energy Company is reporting some customers are without power. Extreme weather has caused outages throughout Missouri and Kansas. There are about 12,000 disruptions for customers, including 8,000 in the Wichita area. Line crews are reportedly attending to outages in Liberty, where transformers have caught fire near...
Area Girl Scouts and First Lego League Challenge Team the "J. Lows" bring home awards from competition
LAWRENCE, KS -- A Girl Scout First Lego League Challenge Team, known as the J. Lows and comprised of Carrollton and Chillicothe students, earned some much-deserved recognition at the December 10th competition with robot, Dumpy. Jana Menning, one of three coaches for the team, believes First Lego League is a...
Traffic incident on I-70 EB causes delays
SALINE COUNTY, MO - The eastbound lanes of I-70 have been impacted by a crash reported in the 9 a.m. hour. The accident happened past the Emma exit, #62 for Routes VV and Y. According to the MODOT traveler information map, traffic delays are expected until 11:15 a.m. There have...
