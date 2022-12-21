Glenda Pearline (Stiverson) Jones, 72 of Odessa, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City, MO. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, 100 W. Hwy OO, Odessa, MO, 64076. A funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the church. Interment will be in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO. Memorials are suggested to the ASPCA or Wounded Warrior Project. Memories of Glenda and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524.

ODESSA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO