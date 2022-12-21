A new car? A jet ski? How about Gordon McKernan leaving a neatly wrapped NIL deal under your tree?. Fortunately after a couple of Covid Christmases, the world is lurching back toward normal. Back to worrying about more traditional stuff like marauding Russians, communism via TikTok, and just how big a bubble cryptocurrency is (who could have seen that coming?). But hey, at least the Kardashians have a new TV series, so we know someone’s Christmas wishes were answered last year.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO