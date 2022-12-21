ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

theadvocate.com

Scott Rabalais: Christmas wishes for Brian Kelly, Kim Mulkey, Rory McIlroy and Drew Brees

A new car? A jet ski? How about Gordon McKernan leaving a neatly wrapped NIL deal under your tree?. Fortunately after a couple of Covid Christmases, the world is lurching back toward normal. Back to worrying about more traditional stuff like marauding Russians, communism via TikTok, and just how big a bubble cryptocurrency is (who could have seen that coming?). But hey, at least the Kardashians have a new TV series, so we know someone's Christmas wishes were answered last year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Boys basketball: Walker turns up intensity to beat Catholic

Walker basketball coach Anthony Schiro was eager to see his team's response to its first loss of the season. Trailing by five points after Catholic High's blistering first-quarter shooting effort, Schiro was in search of something more. Walker answered Schiro's directive on the defensive end and countered with three...
WALKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Albany girls off to hot start in predistrict basketball schedule

Playing tough games is part of the process Albany coach Stacy Darouse uses to get her team ready for the challenges that await in District 7-3A and, eventually, the state playoffs. Winning those games is proof that the process pays dividends. "We've played some good basketball and we've played some...
ALBANY, LA
theadvocate.com

SCCS players selected to Red Stick Bowl team

Slaughter Community Charter School was well-represented in the Red Stick Bowl played Dec. 17 in Zachary. Making the team were players Seth Boitnott, Gauge Spinks, Kaleb Brooks, Wyatte Knight and Marion "Happy" Perry.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Even with planned upgrades, Lafayette behind in 'hypercompetitive' sports tourism arms race

Participation in youth soccer in Lafayette, for whatever reason, in recent years has been double the national average. That's according to Michael Ritch, who has been the director of the Cajun Rush/Lafayette Youth Soccer Association for the last 15 years. It has spilled into Broussard, Youngsville and now Carencro, and there will likely be another spike in interest that usually comes in World Cup years.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.

If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Hammond-based Salad Station could add up to 11 restaurants in 2023, CEO says

The CEO of Salad Station said the Hammond-based chain could enter as many as 11 new markets in 2023, including its first restaurants in Houma and Monroe. Scott Henderson said franchisees should sign a lease on a Monroe location "any day now" and the business will be open in the second quarter. Another franchise group is looking for a site for the Houma restaurant.
HAMMOND, LA
theadvocate.com

Students and faculty honored at Zachary's December School Board meeting

Honorees were abundant at the December Zachary Community School District Board meeting. Christmas Card Contest winners from each school, as well as the overall district winner, were honored and presented with their winning artwork matted and framed. The overall winner's artwork is the cover of the district's Christmas card, which...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Gov. Edwards appoints Baker police chief to state board

On Nov. 23, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions. Local appointments include Carl K. Dunn Sr., of Baker, who was appointed to the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice. Dunn is the chief of police in Baker. He will serve as a chief of police.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Local group acquires 2 Las Vegas-based door manufacturers

A Lafayette-based private equity firm acquired two Las Vegas door manufacturing companies to add to growing brand specializing in doors and windows. Kin Capital Partners, founded by Lafayette natives and St. Thomas More graduates Jude David, Erik Billet and Blake David, acquired Builders Door & Trim, which specializes in doors for large homes and developments, and Door & Millwork Co., which specializes in apartments, condos, townhouses and other mult-family developments.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Remember the Lafayette high-rise tower project? That land has finally sold, just to a different buyer

The land that was to house two 20-story high-rise towers looking over downtown Lafayette have finally been sold, only to a different buyer. Ruby Rentals LLC, which is registered to Lafayette commercial real estate agent Tim Skinner, bought the two lots north of the federal courthouse between Lafayette and Washington streets from LTBP LLC for $400,000, land records show.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary Rotary Club restores access to Baker woman's home with ramp

Members of the Zachary Rotary Club recently constructed a handicap ramp for a Baker resident diagnosed with severe spinal stenosis. Veronica Duke suffered from weakness in her left leg and could not leave her mobile home safely. The Zachary Rotary Club decided to step up and help build an elevated ramp that would make her home accessible.
BAKER, LA

