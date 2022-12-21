Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
theadvocate.com
Liberty's Kaleb Jackson embraces representing his home state as he signs with LSU
Cherlyn Jackson kept telling her son, Kaleb, she didn’t want him to stay in Baton Rouge. “I love my city to death, but it’s not the best area. A lot of stuff was going on,” Cherlyn said. “I kept telling him: I want you to go and to grow.”
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: Christmas wishes for Brian Kelly, Kim Mulkey, Rory McIlroy and Drew Brees
A new car? A jet ski? How about Gordon McKernan leaving a neatly wrapped NIL deal under your tree?. Fortunately after a couple of Covid Christmases, the world is lurching back toward normal. Back to worrying about more traditional stuff like marauding Russians, communism via TikTok, and just how big a bubble cryptocurrency is (who could have seen that coming?). But hey, at least the Kardashians have a new TV series, so we know someone’s Christmas wishes were answered last year.
theadvocate.com
Boys basketball: Walker turns up intensity to beat Catholic
Walker basketball coach Anthony Schiro was eager to see his team’s response to its first loss of the season. Trailing by five points after Catholic High's blistering first-quarter shooting effort, Schiro was in search of something more. Walker answered Schiro’s directive on the defensive end and countered with three...
theadvocate.com
Albany girls off to hot start in predistrict basketball schedule
Playing tough games is part of the process Albany coach Stacy Darouse uses to get her team ready for the challenges that await in District 7-3A and, eventually, the state playoffs. Winning those games is proof that the process pays dividends. “We’ve played some good basketball and we’ve played some...
theadvocate.com
SCCS players selected to Red Stick Bowl team
Slaughter Community Charter School was well-represented in the Red Stick Bowl played Dec. 17 in Zachary. Making the team were players Seth Boitnott, Gauge Spinks, Kaleb Brooks, Wyatte Knight and Marion “Happy” Perry.
theadvocate.com
Even with planned upgrades, Lafayette behind in 'hypercompetitive' sports tourism arms race
Participation in youth soccer in Lafayette, for whatever reason, in recent years has been double the national average. That’s according to Michael Ritch, who has been the director of the Cajun Rush/Lafayette Youth Soccer Association for the last 15 years. It has spilled into Broussard, Youngsville and now Carencro, and there will likely be another spike in interest that usually comes in World Cup years.
theadvocate.com
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
theadvocate.com
Hammond-based Salad Station could add up to 11 restaurants in 2023, CEO says
The CEO of Salad Station said the Hammond-based chain could enter as many as 11 new markets in 2023, including its first restaurants in Houma and Monroe. Scott Henderson said franchisees should sign a lease on a Monroe location “any day now” and the business will be open in the second quarter. Another franchise group is looking for a site for the Houma restaurant.
theadvocate.com
In Alton Sterling protesters' lawsuit against Baton Rouge, what evidence is fair?
In defending Baton Rouge leaders against a lawsuit filed by activists who were arrested during protests over the death of Alton Sterling, attorneys can't bring up Gavin Long's deadly ambush on six East Baton Rouge law enforcement officers, a judge has ruled. But they can invoke the killing of police officers in Dallas earlier that month.
theadvocate.com
Students and faculty honored at Zachary’s December School Board meeting
Honorees were abundant at the December Zachary Community School District Board meeting. Christmas Card Contest winners from each school, as well as the overall district winner, were honored and presented with their winning artwork matted and framed. The overall winner's artwork is the cover of the district's Christmas card, which...
theadvocate.com
21-year-old killed at apartment complex near LSU identified, Baton Rouge police say
Baton Rouge police have identified the person killed in the shooting Wednesday at an apartment complex near LSU's campus. Police say Tyren Henderson, 21, was shot at The Lark Baton Rouge apartment complex around 7:45 a.m. and died at the scene. Police told Lark Management, which operates the complex, they...
theadvocate.com
Denham Springs High School Class of 1965 members celebrate 75 years
The Denham Springs High School Class of 1965 held its birthday celebration Dec. 3 at the Denham Springs STEM & Robotics Center. Members of the Class of 1965 reached a milestone in life this year, their 75th birthdays. A banner read “Denham Springs High School Class of 1965” on the...
theadvocate.com
Cold snap could last through Christmas; here's how some in Baton Rouge are handling it
Christmas is on the horizon, but the weather outside Friday was frightful across the state. Forecasters urged people to hunker down for a few more nights of frigid temperatures, saying the bitter temperatures that the Baton Rouge region saw overnight could continue through the holiday weekend. A massive arctic cold...
theadvocate.com
Is there an early favorite in the race for Lafayette mayor-president? Not yet, Power Poll respondents say
Earlier this month Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced his intention to run for reelection about the same time Lafayette attorney Jan Swift launched her intention to challenge him. The election is almost a year away, meaning there’s still plenty time to decide. This month’s Acadiana Power Poll asked who respondents would...
theadvocate.com
Gov. Edwards appoints Baker police chief to state board
On Nov. 23, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions. Local appointments include Carl K. Dunn Sr., of Baker, who was appointed to the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice. Dunn is the chief of police in Baker. He will serve as a chief of police.
theadvocate.com
Oven used to supplement heaters triggers fire in kitchen of Baton Rouge home, officials say
Baton Rouge firefighters say a family using an oven to supplement the heater in a house in the Homewood subdivision accidentally set the kitchen on fire. The fire was reported on Christmas Eve morning when temperatures were in the upper 20s. According to a statement from the Baton Rouge Fire...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Jeff Landry claim that teachers, librarians sexualizing children is beyond belief
According to Attorney General Jeff Landry, teachers and librarians are (oh dear!) sexualizing our children. And so, he will run for governor by opposing what no one with half a brain could approve. Or believe. DAVID PORTER. retired English professor. Baton Rouge.
theadvocate.com
Local group acquires 2 Las Vegas-based door manufacturers
A Lafayette-based private equity firm acquired two Las Vegas door manufacturing companies to add to growing brand specializing in doors and windows. Kin Capital Partners, founded by Lafayette natives and St. Thomas More graduates Jude David, Erik Billet and Blake David, acquired Builders Door & Trim, which specializes in doors for large homes and developments, and Door & Millwork Co., which specializes in apartments, condos, townhouses and other mult-family developments.
theadvocate.com
Remember the Lafayette high-rise tower project? That land has finally sold, just to a different buyer
The land that was to house two 20-story high-rise towers looking over downtown Lafayette have finally been sold, only to a different buyer. Ruby Rentals LLC, which is registered to Lafayette commercial real estate agent Tim Skinner, bought the two lots north of the federal courthouse between Lafayette and Washington streets from LTBP LLC for $400,000, land records show.
theadvocate.com
Zachary Rotary Club restores access to Baker woman's home with ramp
Members of the Zachary Rotary Club recently constructed a handicap ramp for a Baker resident diagnosed with severe spinal stenosis. Veronica Duke suffered from weakness in her left leg and could not leave her mobile home safely. The Zachary Rotary Club decided to step up and help build an elevated ramp that would make her home accessible.
