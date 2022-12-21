Read full article on original website
Pets of the Week: 10 adorable Pyrenees, Heeler puppies are ready for their new homes
YAKIMA, Wash. – On the 10th day of Christmas, true love of pets showed through, ten adorable puppies hoping for new loving homes to entertain you. These ten puppies are a large litter of Pyrenees and Heeler mixes. “They’re very sweet and affectionate, and very playful with each other...
WATCH: The Grinch pays a visit to the Landmark Care Center in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. -- A familiar green, fuzzy creature made his way to the Landmark Care Center in Yakima today. The Grinch made sure to take as much as he could, as he's known for stealing. He even made an attempt to steal their Christmas tree. Nothing was safe. He even...
YCSO says traffic deaths are alarmingly increasing every year
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is concerned with the growing trend they are seeing in fatal car crashes every year. Since 2019, there has been yearly totals in the double digits. According to the YSCO: In 2019 there were 20 traffic fatalities, in 2020 there were 16, in 2021 there...
Yakima pastor becomes an Uber driver to keep up with rising costs
YAKIMA, Wash. – A Yakima pastor is picking up a side hustle to combat rising inflation and help his son pay for legal documentation. Misael Hernandez has been working as a pastor at New Life Bible church for four years now. Just recently, he decided to become a driver...
Yakima community remembers homeless lives lost this year in candlelight vigil
YAKIMA, Wash. – It may be brutally cold outside, but that didn’t stop community members from remembering the homeless who have died in the past year. The Downtown Yakima Millennium Plaza held an Annual Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day candlelight vigil on Wednesday. Many people in the community...
