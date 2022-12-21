ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIMA TV

YCSO says traffic deaths are alarmingly increasing every year

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is concerned with the growing trend they are seeing in fatal car crashes every year. Since 2019, there has been yearly totals in the double digits. According to the YSCO: In 2019 there were 20 traffic fatalities, in 2020 there were 16, in 2021 there...
KIMA TV

Yakima pastor becomes an Uber driver to keep up with rising costs

YAKIMA, Wash. – A Yakima pastor is picking up a side hustle to combat rising inflation and help his son pay for legal documentation. Misael Hernandez has been working as a pastor at New Life Bible church for four years now. Just recently, he decided to become a driver...
