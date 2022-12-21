Read full article on original website
HAWAI'I 62, WASHINGTON STATE 51
Percentages: FG .305, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Rodman 1-2, Bamba 1-3, Mullins 1-4, Powell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mullins). Turnovers: 12 (Gueye 2, Houinsou 2, Mullins 2, Powell 2, Rodman 2, Darling, Diongue). Steals: 3 (Diongue, Gueye, Powell). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Pepperdine 81, George Washington 70
GEORGE WASHINGTON (6-6) Lindo 0-5 4-5 4, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 6-14 2-2 14, Bishop 10-20 1-2 22, Clark 0-3 0-0 0, Edwards 4-11 6-6 15, Dean 6-7 1-1 13, Harris 1-1 0-1 2, Harvey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 14-17 70. PEPPERDINE (7-6) Lewis 9-13 1-1 22, Porter...
Washington 125, Sacramento 111
WASHINGTON (125) Kuzma 14-23 2-3 32, Porzingis 2-11 3-5 7, Gafford 2-2 2-3 6, Beal 10-16 2-3 24, Morris 4-7 6-6 16, Gibson 4-6 0-2 8, Hachimura 9-15 0-0 21, Kispert 4-7 0-0 9, Wright 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 49-88 17-24 125. SACRAMENTO (111) Barnes 4-13 1-2 11, Murray 1-8...
Indiana 111, Miami 108
INDIANA (111) Hield 7-15 0-0 21, Mathurin 2-6 1-2 6, Turner 2-4 1-1 5, Haliburton 14-20 5-5 43, Nembhard 4-11 0-0 10, Smith 6-9 1-1 14, Brissett 2-6 2-5 6, Duarte 2-6 0-0 4, McConnell 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 40-83 10-14 111. MIAMI (108) Butler 6-11 7-8 20, Martin 0-1...
Memphis 125, Phoenix 100
MEMPHIS (125) Brooks 7-9 1-1 16, Jackson Jr. 9-17 5-6 24, Adams 3-5 0-4 6, Bane 4-13 7-7 17, Morant 4-14 4-6 12, Clarke 7-10 10-10 24, LaRavia 0-0 0-0 0, Roddy 2-4 0-0 5, Tillman 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 3-5 0-0 6, Aldama 4-7 0-2 10, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Konchar 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 45-91 28-38 125.
Denver 120, Portland 107
PORTLAND (107) Grant 7-13 3-5 20, Hart 6-8 2-2 14, Nurkic 4-10 2-4 11, Lillard 10-22 10-10 34, Simons 6-22 1-2 14, Watford 2-3 0-0 4, Eubanks 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 2-4 2-3 6, Sharpe 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 39-87 20-26 107. DENVER (120) Gordon 6-9 1-3 13, Porter Jr....
Dallas 112, Houston 106
Percentages: FG .450, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 16-44, .364 (Doncic 6-12, Dinwiddie 3-8, Pinson 2-2, Bertans 2-6, Ntilikina 1-2, Wood 1-3, Bullock 1-4, Hardaway Jr. 0-7). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Wood 4, Bertans, Hardaway Jr., Wright IV). Turnovers: 14 (Doncic 7, Ntilikina 4, Wright IV...
Houston 19, Tennessee 14
Ten_Henry 48 run (Bullock kick), 8:48. Hou_Burkhead 0 run (Fairbairn kick), 2:34. Hou_FG Fairbairn 25, 6:50. Ten_Willis 14 run (Bullock kick), 8:51. Hou_FG Fairbairn 22, 7:25. Hou_Cooks 6 pass from Mills (pass failed), 2:52. A_66,634. HouTen. First downs1516. Total Net Yards285272. Rushes-yards30-7031-184 Passing21588. Punt Returns5-412-16 Kickoff Returns2-514-85 Interceptions Ret.2-261-7 Comp-Att-Int20-32-114-23-2.
New Orleans 128, Oklahoma City 125
NEW ORLEANS (128) Marshall 4-10 8-10 17, Murphy III 8-13 2-2 23, Valanciunas 4-8 2-2 10, Jones 4-12 7-8 15, McCollum 5-18 4-4 17, Hayes 8-9 5-8 21, Hernangomez 2-5 1-2 5, Alvarado 3-10 2-2 11, Daniels 0-3 0-0 0, Graham 3-6 2-2 9. Totals 41-94 33-40 128. OKLAHOMA CITY...
Charlotte 134, L.A. Lakers 130
Percentages: FG .553, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 16-41, .390 (Rozier 5-8, Ball 4-12, Washington 3-6, McDaniels 1-1, Hayward 1-4, Maledon 1-4, Oubre Jr. 1-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Plumlee 2, Washington 2, Rozier). Turnovers: 16 (Ball 4, Rozier 3, Hayward 2, Oubre Jr. 2, Maledon,...
Friday's Scores
Bowman Academy, Ind. vs. Chicago CICS-Longwood, ppd. Putnam County vs. Hall, ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Boston 121, Minnesota 109
Percentages: FG .484, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Russell 3-7, Edwards 3-10, Reid 2-4, McDaniels 1-3, Nowell 1-7, Minott 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (McDaniels 3, Edwards 2, Reid 2, Russell). Turnovers: 16 (Reid 4, Edwards 3, Gobert 2, McDaniels 2, Rivers 2, Russell...
Chicago 118, N.Y. Knicks 117
Percentages: FG .484, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (LaVine 4-9, Vucevic 3-7, Dragic 2-4, White 2-4, Dosunmu 1-2, Williams 1-2, DeRozan 1-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Dosunmu 2, DeRozan, Williams). Turnovers: 4 (Dosunmu, Vucevic, White, Williams). Steals: 6 (DeRozan 2, Dosunmu, LaVine, Vucevic, Williams).
