Logan, UT

Aaliyah Alexander's career-high 21 leads Eastern Washington over Utah State 84-54

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review
nbcrightnow.com
 4 days ago
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Washington State held to season lows in points and field-goal percentage during 62-51 loss to Hawaii in Diamond Head Classic

Washington State stumbled to its worst offensive game of the season and Hawaii pulled away from the cold-shooting Cougs in the second half. WSU posted season lows in points and field-goal percentage, falling 62-51 to the Rainbow Warriors on Friday night during the semifinal round of the Diamond Head Classic at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.
PULLMAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

'You can't leave him open': Washington State guard Jabe Mullins hits game-winning 3, Cougars top George Washington in Hawaii

Washington State’s 3-point sharpshooter was quiet for much of the night, but when it counted most, Jabe Mullins delivered. The junior guard drained a go-ahead triple with 3 seconds remaining, lifting WSU to a 66-64 victory over George Washington University on Thursday during the first round of the Diamond Head Classic at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.
PULLMAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Former Gonzaga assistant coach Ray Giacoletti catches up with former boss Mark Few

Ray Giacoletti sat in the first row behind Gonzaga’s bench for the Alabama game last Saturday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. He was roughly 6 feet behind seats he’d occupied for 34 years at arenas around the country during a coaching career that included stops at Eastern Washington as head coach from 2001-04 and Gonzaga as an assistant from 2008-13.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UI professor sues Tik Toker for defamation regarding Moscow homicide case

MOSCOW, Idaho - A University of Idaho professor has filed a lawsuit against Ashley Guillard, a Tik Toker, who has been posting videos on the Moscow homicides. According to court documents, Rebecca Scofield, a professor of History, says Guillard has posted many videos on TikTok falsely stating that Scofield participated in the murders because she was romantically involved with one of the victims. Court docs say Guillard's statements are false, continuing to state that professor Scofield did not participate in the murders, and that she had never met any of the victims, let alone entered a romantic relationship with them.
MOSCOW, ID

