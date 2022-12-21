Aaliyah Alexander's career-high 21 leads Eastern Washington over Utah State 84-54

Read full article on original website
Report: Washington State to hire former Boise State assistant Frank Maile as edge rushers coach
PULLMAN – Washington State will hire former Boise State assistant Frank Maile to coach edge rushers, according to a report Saturday from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Maile recently resigned from his position with the Broncos after two seasons in Boise, where he coached the defensive line while serving as the program’s associate head coach.
Washington State adds signature from Isaac Terrell, a prep edge rusher from Utah
PULLMAN – Washington State officially added edge rusher Isaac Terrell to its 2023 recruiting class, securing a signature Friday night from the Utah product who totaled more than 30 sacks over the past two seasons. Terrell had been committed to the Cougars since July, but didn't ink his national...
Washington State held to season lows in points and field-goal percentage during 62-51 loss to Hawaii in Diamond Head Classic
Washington State stumbled to its worst offensive game of the season and Hawaii pulled away from the cold-shooting Cougs in the second half. WSU posted season lows in points and field-goal percentage, falling 62-51 to the Rainbow Warriors on Friday night during the semifinal round of the Diamond Head Classic at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.
'You can't leave him open': Washington State guard Jabe Mullins hits game-winning 3, Cougars top George Washington in Hawaii
Washington State’s 3-point sharpshooter was quiet for much of the night, but when it counted most, Jabe Mullins delivered. The junior guard drained a go-ahead triple with 3 seconds remaining, lifting WSU to a 66-64 victory over George Washington University on Thursday during the first round of the Diamond Head Classic at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.
Former Gonzaga assistant coach Ray Giacoletti catches up with former boss Mark Few
Ray Giacoletti sat in the first row behind Gonzaga’s bench for the Alabama game last Saturday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. He was roughly 6 feet behind seats he’d occupied for 34 years at arenas around the country during a coaching career that included stops at Eastern Washington as head coach from 2001-04 and Gonzaga as an assistant from 2008-13.
Afternoon News Update December 22: I-90 crashes, Holiday travel delays, U of I plan for returning students and more
I-90 eastbound is reopened after winter weather crashes. Holiday travel plans are being disrupted and delayed at airports around the country. The University of Idaho is releasing a plan for students returning to campus and more.
UI professor sues Tik Toker for defamation regarding Moscow homicide case
MOSCOW, Idaho - A University of Idaho professor has filed a lawsuit against Ashley Guillard, a Tik Toker, who has been posting videos on the Moscow homicides. According to court documents, Rebecca Scofield, a professor of History, says Guillard has posted many videos on TikTok falsely stating that Scofield participated in the murders because she was romantically involved with one of the victims. Court docs say Guillard's statements are false, continuing to state that professor Scofield did not participate in the murders, and that she had never met any of the victims, let alone entered a romantic relationship with them.
