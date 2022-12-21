Aaliyah Alexander's career-high 21 leads Eastern Washington over Utah State 84-54

MOSCOW, Idaho - A University of Idaho professor has filed a lawsuit against Ashley Guillard, a Tik Toker, who has been posting videos on the Moscow homicides. According to court documents, Rebecca Scofield, a professor of History, says Guillard has posted many videos on TikTok falsely stating that Scofield participated in the murders because she was romantically involved with one of the victims. Court docs say Guillard's statements are false, continuing to state that professor Scofield did not participate in the murders, and that she had never met any of the victims, let alone entered a romantic relationship with them.

