Albany County, WY

KOWB AM 1290

BREAKING: Structure Fire on E. Allison Rd. in Cheyenne

The Laramie County Sheriff's Department is currently assisting the Laramie County Fire District #1 with a residential structure fire on the 800 block of Mitchell Ct. near E. Allison Rd. in Cheyenne, Wyoming. According to the Sheriff's Department, E Allison Rd is closed from the 300 blocks to S Ave...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police Stop Legen-dairy Cattle Escape In Town

Cheyenne Police recently had to roundup five escapees who were spotted on the loose in downtown Cheyenne. The renegades were spotted on Dell Range early Monday, and that's no bull, according to a post on the CPD Facebook page:. Early this morning, it was reported that five suspicious subjects were...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/21/22–12/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
cheyennecity.org

The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – December 23rd

CHEYENNE – Last Friday really helped me get into the Christmas spirit! I was invited to Afflerbach Elementary School to read Christmas books to the students. It was the last day of school and everyone, including teachers, were wearing their favorite pajamas. I wished I had known; I showed up in a tie. My favorite book, out of the four I read was, “The Broken Ornament.” It was a sad book and brought out my emotional side. The kids were great and their excitement for Christmas really got me in the holiday spirit. Thanks for the invite, AES.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Are Ross and Ulta Coming To Laramie?

Wait, so you're telling me I don't need to drive to either Cheyenne or Fort Collins for Ulta? Seems like Santa granted me the one and only wish I had. According to a tweet by House District 14 representative, Trey Sherwood, last night, the City of Laramie entered into an agreement with the owners of the old Kmart building to cost-share improvements to the storefront, parking lot & landscaping to prepare the space for a Ross, HomeBase & Ulta.
LARAMIE, WY
newslj.com

Wyoming breaks low temperature records

CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Cheyenne Police Department seeks help identifying suspects

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying two subjects with potential information regarding a burglary that occurred at a local business in November. The burglary took place on the 1200 block of Ridge Road at approximately 6 a.m. Nov. 27. Video footage of...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Fatal Single Vehicle Crash In Cheyenne Under Investigation

Cheyenne Police say a single vehicle accident on Cheyenne's Carey Avenue is under investigation. Cheyenne Police spokeswoman Alexandra Farkas says the crash happened around 3 p.m. in the 3000 block of Carey. Farkas says the preliminary investigation indicates a 2002 Chevy Impala was northbound when it went of the road and hit a tree.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Cheyenne Temperature Dropped 32 Degrees In 10 Minutes Wednesday

Cheyenne saw some record-setting temperature drops in less than an hour on Wednesday as a record-setting cold front rocked southeast Wyoming. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne National Weather Services Facebook page, According to the post, the following radical drops in temperature were recorded in the Cheyenne area:
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Woman Dies Day After Hitting Tree In Cheyenne

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A woman died Thursday after striking a tree in inclement weather in Cheyenne. The accident happened at about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. The Cheyenne Police Department on Friday afternoon said the 2002 Chevy Impala was...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

[WATCH] Oh, Deer! Bucks Battle in Christmas Smackdown in Laramie

Looks like Santa's reindeer aren't the only antlered critters out enjoying the holiday season. Two bucks found themselves playing their own version of reindeer games in Laramie on Monday night...though their version was decidedly more...aggressive. Laramie Bucks Duel in Christmas Battle Royal. It's not unusual to find deer in our...
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Moved Quickly When Harrison Waylee Hit the Portal

LARAMIE -- When Craig Bohl got word that Harrison Waylee had entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, he didn't hesitate. He wanted the running back from Northern Illinois -- and he didn't need to review the film. "It's embedded in my brain," Wyoming's ninth-year head coach joked on Wednesday. He's referring...
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

Where Are the Local Wyoming Football Recruits?

LARAMIE -- Thirteen prep players and a transfer portal running back put pen to paper today, inking with the Wyoming football program on the NCAA's early signing day. Seven of those signees come from Texas. Two each from Wisconsin and Illinois jotted on the dotted line. So did one from Colorado, California and Iowa.
LARAMIE, WY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest City in Wyoming

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
WYOMING STATE

