Nasa Mars spacecraft releases tragic final photo and message as it faces imminent ‘death’ on the planet

NASA'S Mars spacecraft has said what may be its final words as it's technological 'death' on the planet looms.

Nasa's InSight has collected enough dust on its solar arrays that its begun to lose power Credit: AP

Initially routed for a two-year mission, insight enjoyed an extension of 2 years Credit: PA:Press Association

"My power's really low, so this may be the last image I can send," Nasa's lander said.

"Don’t worry about me though: my time here has been both productive and serene.

"If I can keep talking to my mission team, I will – but I’ll be signing off here soon. Thanks for staying with me."

The heartbreaking message was shared by InSight's Twitter page yesterday.

Nasa has since confirmed they have lost touch with the Mars lander after more than four years in space.

InSight has gone months without power while dust from the planet gathers on the machine.

InSight is actually a nickname meant to condense its lengthy given name: Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport.

The spacecraft was launched in May of 2018 and landed November of that year.

Two primary goals were attached to the craft: measure Marsquakes with a seismometer and to insert a heat probe (nicknamed the "mole") deep under the Martian surface.

The lander was not able to get deep enough to take a stable subterranean temperature.

Marsquakes, however, were a different story with the lander recording more than 1,300 quakes since 2018 - with the biggest ever being reported this week.

During the four-year mission, the power of what are called solar arrays allowed InSight to generate energy, but, as dust has continued to coat them over time, less and less power became available to the spacecraft.

Initially, the mission was only to last through 2020, but an extension was given to it by Nasa, who correctly assumed that the power could last through December 2022.

It eventually died down to just 20% of the power it had when it landed.

Last month, Nasa gave a life expectancy of only a few weeks to InSight.

The plucky little lander's final message this week has tugged on the heartstrings of thousands with many left asking: "Why am I crying over a robot?"