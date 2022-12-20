ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why is Marcus Coloma leaving General Hospital?

By Kevin Quinitchett
 3 days ago

ROMANCE and conflict followed Nikolas Cassadine's General Hospital storyline.

However, Nikolas' actor Marcus Coloma revealed the fate of the character's future.

Marcus Coloma's character Nikolas is married to Maura West's character Ava on General Hospital Credit: Getty

Why is Marcus Coloma leaving General Hospital?

On December 19, 2022, several outlets reported the team behind General Hospital decided to write Nikolas Cassadine's actor Marcus Coloma out of the long-running series.

An insider told Soap Opera Digest: "Marcus Coloma will no longer be playing the role of Nikolas Cassadine. His last airdate will be at the end of January."

Regarding his departure, Marcus took to Instagram to share with his fans: "I get so sad when I think about it.

"I don't know what I can or can't say other than, what an incredible ride.

"There's such a family feel at General Hospital which I felt so blessed to be a part of."

He added: "The fans are the best fans in the entire world.

"I think a lot of that is because of you guys who have been watching for a really long time. Thank you for including me, much love."

Both the actor and the show confirmed season 60 will mark the end of Marcus' GH tenure.

The source from the above-mentioned outlet also mentioned the star "declined to film his final scenes after learning he’d been let go."

When did Marcus join GH?

Filling in the void left by Nikolas' previous actor Tyler Christopher, Marcus stepped into the role for his first episode on October 31, 2019.

The character was last seen during the program's 54th season when he presumably drowned after falling off of a balcony and into the ocean.

Season 57, episode 39 marked Nikolas' return with Marcus' incarnation of the thought-to-be-dead character.

Marcus is scheduled to exit GH during the show's 60th season Credit: Getty

"I feel so honored and humbled to be a part of this world," Marcus said on Twitter.

At the time, he tweeted: "It's fantastic, what the writers have been doing, all of the actors are just incredibly talented, and the fans are the most passionate fans I've ever seen.

"I'm really looking forward to you guys seeing what we have coming up, so keep watching."

How can I watch GH?

From Monday to Friday, General Hospital airs new episodes on ABC at 3pm EST.

For fans that miss the initial broadcast, they are able to stream the series via Hulu and the network's official website.

The program has been airing for over 50-plus years, and the show premiered its first episode on April 1, 1963.

Since its debut, GH has produced and broadcasted over 15,000 episodes.

