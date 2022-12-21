Updated odds for Ohio State and Michigan to meet in the CFP National Championship game

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowl season is upon us, but it’s still a little less than a couple of weeks before Ohio State and Georgia do battle in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in one of the College Football Playoff semifinals.

As we get closer to the game, the odds may continue to shift as news items hit and as money gets put down on different sides. We’ve already seen Georgia start as about a touchdown favorite, but other aspects of the game and playoff also have odds to them.

On that note, what do our friends at Tipico Sportsbook say about who will match up in the national championship game in Los Angeles?

Midway through the year, many thought it would be Ohio State vs. Georgia. Instead, we see that matchup on New Year’s Eve. Who do the odds favor now? What are the chances of OSU and Michigan meeting again, this time in SoCal?

So how have things changed? Here are the odds for every matchup that could occur in SoFi Stadium on Jan. 9.

4

Ohio State vs. TCU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lT8EG_0jpZZaDX00
Sept. 15, 2018; Arlington, Texas; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones (86) returns an interception for a touchdown against TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Shawn Robinson (3) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Tipico Odds

+1000

3

Georgia vs. TCU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uqjug_0jpZZaDX00
Sept. 24, 2022; Athens; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) passes the ball against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Tipico Odds

+400

2

Ohio State vs. Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=263gUo_0jpZZaDX00
Nov. 26, 2022; Columbus; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Julian Fleming (4) catches the pass as Michigan Wolverines defensive back DJ Turner (5) defends during the second half at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Tipico Odds

+300

1

Georgia vs. Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ig2eu_0jpZZaDX00
Nov. 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) rolls out as Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Steele Chambers (22) pursues during the second half at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Tipico Odds

-125

3d ago

I’m a MSU and Mich fan , you know OSU when healthy is capable of beating Georgia. It won’t be a cakewalk for Georgia, they are going to have their hands full. Meanwhile, Mich will have their hands full against T.C.U

