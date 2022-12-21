Updated odds for Ohio State and Michigan to meet in the CFP National Championship game

Bowl season is upon us, but it’s still a little less than a couple of weeks before Ohio State and Georgia do battle in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in one of the College Football Playoff semifinals.

As we get closer to the game, the odds may continue to shift as news items hit and as money gets put down on different sides. We’ve already seen Georgia start as about a touchdown favorite, but other aspects of the game and playoff also have odds to them.

On that note, what do our friends at Tipico Sportsbook say about who will match up in the national championship game in Los Angeles?

Midway through the year, many thought it would be Ohio State vs. Georgia. Instead, we see that matchup on New Year’s Eve. Who do the odds favor now? What are the chances of OSU and Michigan meeting again, this time in SoCal?

So how have things changed? Here are the odds for every matchup that could occur in SoFi Stadium on Jan. 9.

4

Ohio State vs. TCU

Sept. 15, 2018; Arlington, Texas; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones (86) returns an interception for a touchdown against TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Shawn Robinson (3) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Tipico Odds

+1000

3

Georgia vs. TCU

Sept. 24, 2022; Athens; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) passes the ball against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Tipico Odds

+400

2

Ohio State vs. Michigan

Nov. 26, 2022; Columbus; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Julian Fleming (4) catches the pass as Michigan Wolverines defensive back DJ Turner (5) defends during the second half at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Tipico Odds

+300

1

Georgia vs. Michigan

Nov. 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) rolls out as Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Steele Chambers (22) pursues during the second half at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Tipico Odds

-125

List

List

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.