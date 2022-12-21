Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Related
cnycentral.com
Travelers get out before the winter storm worsens to reach holiday plans
Syracuse, NY — In the midst of some of the busiest travel days as people head out to get to their holiday destinations ahead of Christmas a winter storm is coming in. Causing some Central New Yorkers to rush out of town. The weather is known to create travel...
cnycentral.com
Travelers talk winter weather blast in Syracuse before the holiday weekend
Winter weather hits Syracuse and other parts of New York State. In Syracuse at the station where buses and trains come and go, we found traveling nurse Maggie McDonnell. "I'm heading back to Binghamton to be with my family for the holidays," she told us. We also met Norman Smith...
cnycentral.com
Shoppers get in last-minute grocery shopping ahead of storm
DEWITT, N.Y — Nothing says Christmas without hundreds of people crowding the grocery stores and with this dangerous storm approaching Central New York, more people were out and about getting those last-minute ingredients. WEATHER | Dangerous travel, strong wind, isolated blizzard conditions over parts of upstate NY ahead. People...
cnycentral.com
Small businesses plan to stay open on Friday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Friday's storm will bring difficult, and even dangerous, driving conditions for those looking to do some last minute shopping. While there may not be as many shoppers out, small businesses like M. Lemp Jewelers in Syracuse, will be open. "I mean obviously we’ll be open tomorrow,...
cnycentral.com
Cayuga County under travel advisory due to winter storm
AUBURN, N.Y. — The Cayuga County Sheriff's office has issued a travel advisory beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, December 23 and lasting through 8 a.m. Saturday, December 24th. The advisory is due to the winter storm, forecasted to cause flash freeze as a cold front moves through the area.
cnycentral.com
Holiday weekend weather: dangerously cold and additional feet of lake effect snow for some
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Just like Friday night we have another cold and windy night right through Sunday morning. The combination of very cold air and high wind gusts has parts of CNY under some Wind Chill Advisories from now until 7:00 Sunday. Wind chills could be as low as -15 to...
cnycentral.com
Incoming winter storm means no Dickens Christmas or Zoo, Lights on the Lake pause
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This storm is closing down a lot more than the last day of school for many students ahead of the holiday weekend. Lights on the Lake is canceled for Friday at Onondaga Lake Park. It plans to reopen on Saturday, but anyone with tickets for Friday is asked to email jcosentino@galaxymediapartners.com with the name on the order and a new requested date to attend.
cnycentral.com
WATCH: What holiday wrapping, shipping materials can and can't be recycled
Syracuse, N.Y. — During the holiday season, people often have a significant amount of wrapping paper, bags or shipping materials like boxes, bubble wrap or envelopes. Many of those materials end up improperly disposed of. Tammy Palmer of the Onondaga County Resource Recovery Agency, or OCRRA, spoke to CNY...
cnycentral.com
It's snow season at Greek Peak Mountain Resort with new infrastructure upgrades
CORTLAND, N.Y. — There is no shortage of snow at Greek Peak Mountain Resort in Cortland. Jon Spaulding, Director of Marketing for Greek Peak, says the resort has added a new snow-making infrastructure, with close to 10,000 feet of new water pipe installed on the mountain. “We invested more...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County issues a 24-hour travel advisory starting on Friday morning for storm
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga's County Executive is now warning people of potentially dangerous driving conditions Friday as a winter storm moves in and temperatures plunge. The travel advisory does not restrict travel but warns drivers that from 7 AM Friday to 7 AM Saturday they can expect hazardous driving conditions as times. The county asks drivers to consider the need to be on the roads during this time frame, and to travel with a lot of caution.
cnycentral.com
Approaching storm triggers half days, snow days on Friday at some CNY schools
On Wednesday evening, ahead of the approaching storm there is impact at school districts that had planned for a full day of school on Friday. West Genesee and Solvay Schools have reduced the schedule for Friday and now planning on a half day. Syracuse City Schools previously declared for a...
cnycentral.com
National Grid encourages neighbors to stock up on supplies
Syracuse, N.Y. — For those running last-minute errands ahead of the storm, National Grid says to make sure you have the essentials. Items such as batteries, flashlights, and water are important in case of any power outages. National Grid says it's increased its staff in preparation for this storm....
cnycentral.com
Five gifts SU athletics has given us this holiday season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Happy Friday and happy holidays to all of you Syracuse Orange fans. Whoever you are and whatever you celebrate I, along with the rest of our Orange Zone team, hope you have the best weekend you can. WATCH this week's episode of "The Orange Zone Podcast"
cnycentral.com
Syracuse City School District will close Friday in anticipation of incoming winter weather
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse City School District will be closed Friday, after reducing the school day to a half-day. The district posted the information just after 10 AM Thursday, saying "Due to the projected dangerous weather conditions, the SCSD will be closed on Friday, December 23rd." All after school and evening activities are canceled as well.
cnycentral.com
More than Just Books: Minoa Library board game program
Minoa, NY — The Minoa Library likes to interact with the community, now its turning to one of their community partners to promote a new program. A group got together at Spill the Tea, a local café to spread the word of the board games you could play at the library.
cnycentral.com
Dozens of National Grid outages reported; Oswego County hit hard
National Grid is reporting dozens of outages across much of Central New York as a severe cold front moves into the region. As of early Friday afternoon, Oswego County reported 1,375 customers without power, an improvement of more than 3,500 earlier in the day. Onondaga County is reporting 258 outages, down from nearly 950 this morning. In Oneida County, 2,146 customers are without power. That's more than three times the number of outages this morning.
cnycentral.com
Cortlandville man faces felony after stealing purse of woman shopping
Cortlandville, N.Y. — Carl Sherman, 51, of Cortlandville was arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff's Office after stealing a purse. Authorities responding to the report at the Thrifty Shopper on Route 281 in the Town of Cortlandville on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Deputies determined Sherman stole the victim’s purse while...
cnycentral.com
Micron will cut 10% of its workforce by the end of 2023, cites "challenging conditions"
Boise, Idaho — Micron Technology Inc. says it will cut 10% of its workforce by the end of 2023 after reporting lower revenue than its prior quarter and previous year. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says "it doesn't impact us whatsoever," when we asked him about the future of the Central New York Micron project in Clay. He added, "in our construction schedule when we negotiated this deal with Micron, we factored all that in. And we understood that they might have to make cuts in the short-term. That doesn't affect our project at all."
Comments / 0