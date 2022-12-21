ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

Shoppers get in last-minute grocery shopping ahead of storm

DEWITT, N.Y — Nothing says Christmas without hundreds of people crowding the grocery stores and with this dangerous storm approaching Central New York, more people were out and about getting those last-minute ingredients. WEATHER | Dangerous travel, strong wind, isolated blizzard conditions over parts of upstate NY ahead. People...
DEWITT, NY
cnycentral.com

Small businesses plan to stay open on Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Friday's storm will bring difficult, and even dangerous, driving conditions for those looking to do some last minute shopping. While there may not be as many shoppers out, small businesses like M. Lemp Jewelers in Syracuse, will be open. "I mean obviously we’ll be open tomorrow,...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Cayuga County under travel advisory due to winter storm

AUBURN, N.Y. — The Cayuga County Sheriff's office has issued a travel advisory beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, December 23 and lasting through 8 a.m. Saturday, December 24th. The advisory is due to the winter storm, forecasted to cause flash freeze as a cold front moves through the area.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Incoming winter storm means no Dickens Christmas or Zoo, Lights on the Lake pause

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This storm is closing down a lot more than the last day of school for many students ahead of the holiday weekend. Lights on the Lake is canceled for Friday at Onondaga Lake Park. It plans to reopen on Saturday, but anyone with tickets for Friday is asked to email jcosentino@galaxymediapartners.com with the name on the order and a new requested date to attend.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Onondaga County issues a 24-hour travel advisory starting on Friday morning for storm

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga's County Executive is now warning people of potentially dangerous driving conditions Friday as a winter storm moves in and temperatures plunge. The travel advisory does not restrict travel but warns drivers that from 7 AM Friday to 7 AM Saturday they can expect hazardous driving conditions as times. The county asks drivers to consider the need to be on the roads during this time frame, and to travel with a lot of caution.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

National Grid encourages neighbors to stock up on supplies

Syracuse, N.Y. — For those running last-minute errands ahead of the storm, National Grid says to make sure you have the essentials. Items such as batteries, flashlights, and water are important in case of any power outages. National Grid says it's increased its staff in preparation for this storm....
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Five gifts SU athletics has given us this holiday season

Syracuse, N.Y. — Happy Friday and happy holidays to all of you Syracuse Orange fans. Whoever you are and whatever you celebrate I, along with the rest of our Orange Zone team, hope you have the best weekend you can. WATCH this week's episode of "The Orange Zone Podcast"
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

More than Just Books: Minoa Library board game program

Minoa, NY — The Minoa Library likes to interact with the community, now its turning to one of their community partners to promote a new program. A group got together at Spill the Tea, a local café to spread the word of the board games you could play at the library.
MINOA, NY
cnycentral.com

Dozens of National Grid outages reported; Oswego County hit hard

National Grid is reporting dozens of outages across much of Central New York as a severe cold front moves into the region. As of early Friday afternoon, Oswego County reported 1,375 customers without power, an improvement of more than 3,500 earlier in the day. Onondaga County is reporting 258 outages, down from nearly 950 this morning. In Oneida County, 2,146 customers are without power. That's more than three times the number of outages this morning.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Cortlandville man faces felony after stealing purse of woman shopping

Cortlandville, N.Y. — Carl Sherman, 51, of Cortlandville was arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff's Office after stealing a purse. Authorities responding to the report at the Thrifty Shopper on Route 281 in the Town of Cortlandville on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Deputies determined Sherman stole the victim’s purse while...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

Micron will cut 10% of its workforce by the end of 2023, cites "challenging conditions"

Boise, Idaho — Micron Technology Inc. says it will cut 10% of its workforce by the end of 2023 after reporting lower revenue than its prior quarter and previous year. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says "it doesn't impact us whatsoever," when we asked him about the future of the Central New York Micron project in Clay. He added, "in our construction schedule when we negotiated this deal with Micron, we factored all that in. And we understood that they might have to make cuts in the short-term. That doesn't affect our project at all."
BOISE, ID

