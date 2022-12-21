Boise, Idaho — Micron Technology Inc. says it will cut 10% of its workforce by the end of 2023 after reporting lower revenue than its prior quarter and previous year. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says "it doesn't impact us whatsoever," when we asked him about the future of the Central New York Micron project in Clay. He added, "in our construction schedule when we negotiated this deal with Micron, we factored all that in. And we understood that they might have to make cuts in the short-term. That doesn't affect our project at all."

