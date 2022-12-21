A declining number of Americans view Christmas as a religious holiday, according to Pew Research. Another research outfit tells us that only one in five Americans can accurately recount the story of Jesus’ birth. Christmas, the most popular holiday in the world, was created and kept by Christians to remember the birth of the savior and to kindle a festive spirit during a dark time of the year. Read more Blade editorials For those who may be fuzzy on the details, here’s a summary of the birth of Jesus from the book of Matthew in the Bible:

28 MINUTES AGO