Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Catholic school sues, says civil rights law with LGBTQ protections prevents practicing faith
A Grand Rapids parish is suing the state because it contends it cannot operate consistent with its Catholic beliefs since the Michigan Supreme Court interpreted civil rights law to include protections for LGBTQ people. The state has forced Sacred Heart of Jesus and its school, Sacred Heart Academy, to make...
WWMTCw
Portage Northern High School interim principal resigns
PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Northern High School interim principal Michael Huber resigned following an incident at the October homecoming dance, the district announced Wednesday. Portage Public Schools Board of Trustees accepted his resignation at a board meeting Tuesday, Portage Public Schools Superintendent Mark Bielang said in an email to...
Local businesses brave the elements to remain open during blizzard
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Despite Friday's severe winter weather, Knapp's Corner remained a busy place with several businesses of all different types keeping their doors open. For the hungry person willing to brave the icy roads, it was business as usual at Sheshco Mediterranean Grill. They say the beginning of the day was a bit slow until people started to realize they were open, with more customers coming by in the afternoon.
Morning Sun
50th anniversary of PBB disaster to be commemorated
In the early 1970s there likely weren’t many people, with the exception of scientists, chemists and those who worked at the former Velsicol Chemical Co. plant in St. Louis, who had ever heard of polybrominated biphenyls, or PBBs. Just a few years later, however, that would no longer be...
Michigan overstock stores turn inventory glut into discount gold
Standing outside at 9 a.m. on a cold December morning, Sophie Ewing is gearing up for a treasure hunt. She is in a long line of more than 20 shoppers waiting for doors to open at a B2 bargain bins store in Grand Rapids. Every Tuesday new inventory comes to...
Blizzard of 2022 — How’d we stack up?
The biggest storm in a decade delivered whipping winds and blizzard conditions the week of Christmas with lingering affects lasting through Christmas Day. The storm is considered to be just as strong, if not stronger than the Ground Hog Day Blizzard of 2011.
The Weather Channel in Michigan: ‘One of the worst blizzards I’ve covered over the past 30 years’
HOLLAND, MI - Holland was blown into the national spotlight this week when meteorologist Mike Seidel from The Weather Channel landed in town to report on the Christmas Week blizzard that has shut down highways, caused pileups and knocked out power to thousands across the state. “One of the worst...
Blizzard can’t stop Grand Rapids wedding
The blizzard couldn't stop a couple from getting married Friday afternoon in Grand Rapids.
These will be the 6 worst Michigan roads to drive on Friday and Saturday
UPDATE: Dangerous sub-zero wind chills to continue, how to spot signs of frostbite. We’ve been hearing the warnings for days: Blizzard conditions smacking parts of Michigan today and Saturday will make driving in some areas nearly impossible - and very dangerous. Little to no visibility for drivers, blowing snow, drifting snow and rapidly falling temperatures.
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Michigan, you should add the following town to your list.
Ahead of the storm, some West Michigan schools already making Thursday a half day
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- With a strong winter storm bearing down on Michigan, some school districts already are announcing an abbreviated schedule for Thursday and closing Friday. Among the districts so far to call for reduced hours Thursday are Jenison Public Schools, Zeeland Public Schools, Spring Lake Public Schools and Galesburg-August Community Schools.
Numerous vehicles in ditches off U.S. 131 in southern Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning that numerous vehicles were in ditches along U.S. 131 in the southern portion of the county. Vehicles were reported to have gone off the highway near U Avenue in the Schoolcraft area, where deputies have reported...
DoorDash won’t deliver in 5 W. MI cities during winter storm
If you’re counting on ordering in during the winter storm, count DoorDash out.
Restart of Palisades nuclear plant would bolster power supply, support climate goals
A possible restart of a shuttered nuclear power plant near South Haven could bolster Michigan’s carbon-free energy supply and help meet emissions reduction goals while awaiting more wind and solar energy generation to come onto the grid. Holtec International this week announced company officials intend to apply again for...
Second person in custody in relation to Muskegon Heights Education Board killing
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Heights Police confirmed Thursday that they have a second individual in custody in relation to a fatal shooting on Monday night. Julius Muhammad, 53, was shot in the head at his home on Baker Street on Monday night around 7:30 p.m., police say. He...
Powerful winter storm creating mess on West Michigan roads
A major winter storm with blizzard-like conditions in West Michigan is creating a mess on the roads. Multiple crashes and road closures have been reported throughout the day.
Surfers brave blizzard conditions to catch the perfect wave in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Two surfers could be seen just off the pier in Grand Haven on Friday morning, trying to take advantage of the huge waves the storm brought in. The waves on Lake Michigan are forecasted to be anywhere between 12 and 16 feet with the possibility of some waves cresting at 20 feet.
7-year sentence ordered in $1.4 million COVID-19 relief fraud in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan man has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for his role in fraudulently obtaining more than in $1.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money. A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the sentence against 47-year-old Jemar Mason of Grand Rapids, who...
1051thebounce.com
10 Michigan Restaurants Open on Christmas Day
Christmas is almost here, but what if you’re just not in the mood to cook on the festive day? Thankfully, some restaurants are open on Christmas Day. One of my favorite Christmas memories was actually having Christmas brunch at an IHOP in Grand Rapids, Michigan, during the ice storm of 2013. As the story goes, the power was out for several days, and it was freezing. My family and I stayed with some family who somehow had power a few days before Christmas. Then, closer to Christmas, we went to Grand Rapids, where the entire city had power. Since a “normal” Christmas wasn’t possible, we went to IHOP on Christmas day, and it was so fun. I don’t eat traditional Christmas food, since I’m a vegetarian, so I was in heaven eating chocolate-chip pancakes for Christmas brunch.
The Hub Tavern & Grill opens its doors in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Downtown Kalamazoo’s newest restaurant will open its doors to the public Wednesday afternoon. The Hub Tavern & Grill, located at 359 S. Kalamazoo Mall in the former home of the Central City Taphouse, will officially open for business at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
