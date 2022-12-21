ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

Portage Northern High School interim principal resigns

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Northern High School interim principal Michael Huber resigned following an incident at the October homecoming dance, the district announced Wednesday. Portage Public Schools Board of Trustees accepted his resignation at a board meeting Tuesday, Portage Public Schools Superintendent Mark Bielang said in an email to...
PORTAGE, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Local businesses brave the elements to remain open during blizzard

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Despite Friday's severe winter weather, Knapp's Corner remained a busy place with several businesses of all different types keeping their doors open. For the hungry person willing to brave the icy roads, it was business as usual at Sheshco Mediterranean Grill. They say the beginning of the day was a bit slow until people started to realize they were open, with more customers coming by in the afternoon.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Morning Sun

50th anniversary of PBB disaster to be commemorated

In the early 1970s there likely weren’t many people, with the exception of scientists, chemists and those who worked at the former Velsicol Chemical Co. plant in St. Louis, who had ever heard of polybrominated biphenyls, or PBBs. Just a few years later, however, that would no longer be...
ALMA, MI
WOOD TV8

Blizzard of 2022 — How’d we stack up?

The biggest storm in a decade delivered whipping winds and blizzard conditions the week of Christmas with lingering affects lasting through Christmas Day. The storm is considered to be just as strong, if not stronger than the Ground Hog Day Blizzard of 2011.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1051thebounce.com

10 Michigan Restaurants Open on Christmas Day

Christmas is almost here, but what if you’re just not in the mood to cook on the festive day? Thankfully, some restaurants are open on Christmas Day. One of my favorite Christmas memories was actually having Christmas brunch at an IHOP in Grand Rapids, Michigan, during the ice storm of 2013. As the story goes, the power was out for several days, and it was freezing. My family and I stayed with some family who somehow had power a few days before Christmas. Then, closer to Christmas, we went to Grand Rapids, where the entire city had power. Since a “normal” Christmas wasn’t possible, we went to IHOP on Christmas day, and it was so fun. I don’t eat traditional Christmas food, since I’m a vegetarian, so I was in heaven eating chocolate-chip pancakes for Christmas brunch.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy