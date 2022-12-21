Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in VirginiaTravel MavenRichmond, VA
Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus stationHot NewsRichmond, VA
Northern Neck ferries docked, Richmond International Airport cancellations nearing a dozenWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
Dogs and cats in Richmond are placed in homes for the holidaysMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
5 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
wsvaonline.com
Deer possession requires permit, even for Santa
When it comes to possessing deer into Virginia, everyone has to have a permit from the Department of Wildlife Resources. That also applies to Jolly Old Saint Nick. State Veterinarian Dr. Charlie Broaddus with the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has announced that he has issued a permit to Nicolas “Santa” Claus of the North Pole, to bring his herd of reindeer on Christmas Eve.
Trucks, large vehicles advised not to cross Norris Bridge, other Northern Neck & Middle Peninsula bridge under watch
Robert O. Norris Bridge aka White Stone BridgePhoto byVDOT. Winds have picked up and VDOT has issued a high wind advisory for the Robert O. Norris Bridge, commonly called the White Stone Bridge.
A look at power outages in Virginia
More than 30,000 households in Virginia are without power Saturday as a winter storm continues to hit much of the country with frigid cold.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia-sourced Christmas trees fill emergency demand for Short Pump farmer’s market
Retailers wishing to sell Christmas trees generally place their tree orders a year in advance. For Tom Leonard’s Farmer’s Market in Henrico County, he placed his annual order for 5,000-plus trees with a Canadian supplier of trees. In October, the supplier notified Leonard that they could not fulfill the order.
WAVY News 10
Thousands still without power in Hampton Roads, North Carolina
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of people in Hampton Roads and northern North Carolina have lost power on Friday as a powerful cold front moves into the area. As of 5 p.m. Friday, Dominion Energy says 17,000 customers are still without power in southeast Virginia and Northern North Carolina, and crews will continue working to restore power throughout the evening Friday and on Saturday.
NBC 29 News
U.S. relies on Virginia as 7th leading contributor of Christmas Tree growth and sales
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A lot of country’s festive greenery comes from right here in the Commonwealth. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says the Virginia is home to one of the biggest Christmas tree suppliers. “Virginia actually does well with Christmas tree sales. We are the...
It's a law in Virginia to bring your animals inside if it's too cold or too hot.
VIRGINIA, USA — With winter beginning to ramp up locally and the temperatures expected to be in the freezing range this weekend, it's a good time to think about your furry friends and their needs. In Virginia, there's a law that says you need to bring your pets indoors...
WSLS
Thousands without power as wintry weather mix hits Southwest, Central Virginia
Thousands are without power in Central and Southwest Virginia as wintry weather continues to roll through the Commonwealth. Below are the worst outage areas in our region among the 31,986 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia without power:. Roanoke County: 5,513. Franklin County: 4,969. Bedford County: 1,991. Montgomery County: 902. Botetourt...
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridor
Travel on Thursday in and through Virginia is not advised, VDOT warned today. The department is strongly encouraging people to change travel plans for Thursday, and travel today instead if possible.
WHSV
Catch a scenic train ride in 2023
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway (VSR) is currently selling tickets for Jan-March 2023. They currently offer two excursions you can choose from, and both trips last around three hours. On the BLUE RIDGE FLYER, passengers head east for an opportunity to experience the thrill of roaring through...
Tractor-trailer believed to be carrying Amazon packages catches fire on I-95 in Ashland
A Hanover County Fire spokesperson said the vehicle fire is located on Interstate 95 south at mile marker 91, just before Ashcake Road.
Augusta Free Press
With higher gas prices, electric vehicles surging in popularity with buyers in Virginia
Virginia drivers looking to save on high gas costs are looking at electric vehicles as an alternative, according to a new statewide survey from Generation180. The survey found Virginians have favorable perceptions about electric vehicles and clean energy, with 55 percent of Virginia drivers saying they would be likely to consider buying an electric car and of those respondents, 82 percent said they’d be likely to purchase a car within the next five years.
Santa Claus receives official permit to bring herd of legendary reindeer into Virginia on Christmas Eve
The permit to Nicolas “Santa” Claus, of the North Pole, gives permission for Santa to bring his herd of “eight tiny reindeer” and one additional rare, red-nosed reindeer into the Commonwealth for one night this holiday.
Possible hazardous conditions due to winter storm in Hampton Roads
Those traveling into and around Hampton Roads should stay alert for potentially hazardous road conditions Friday and Saturday.
Richmond warns residents to be prepared for winter emergencies
With an arctic cold front expected to arrive in Central Virginia on Friday, the City of Richmond is telling residents on how to prepare for cold temperatures, high winds, ice and even flooding through the weekend.
WSET
Over 50K Virginians without power
(WSET) — LAST UPDATED: 12:30 a.m. Saturday. According to live power outage data, more than 100,000 customers across Virginia are without power as of Friday afternoon. According to poweroutage.us, Virginia is seeing the fifth most outages in the country following a bitter arctic blast. Customers of Appalachian Power Company...
Winter weather could cause holiday travel woes in Central Virginia
The holidays are right around the corner and if you are driving in Virginia, you might run into a couple of weather-related roadblocks.
How You Can Help: Dozens of hounds left roaming in rural Virginia
Dozens of hounds were left roaming in rural Virginia. We took a deeper dive into why this is happening and what can you do to help.
cardinalnews.org
GO Virginia board awards $3.5 million to expand program aimed to getting middle school students interested in manufacturing
The GO Virginia economic development board has approved more than $5 million in grants, with nearly $3.5 million of that going to an expansion of the Danville-based GO TEC program that attempts to get middle school students interested in certain manufacturing trades, such as welding. (See Cardinal’s background story on the GO TEC program: “Middle schoolers learn about manufacturing with GO TEC.” This funding would enable the program to expand into Southwest Virginia and Hampton Roads.
