This won’t just be Quentin Grimes’ first Christmas Day game as a Knicks starter. It also will be his first chance to go head-to-head against James Harden, who helped him years ago while he was growing up in Houston. Harden, then with the Rockets, showed an interest in Grimes while he was in high school. Harden helped steer Grimes to the University of Houston after he transferred following his freshman year at Kansas. “He was one of the reasons I went to Houston,” Grimes recalled on Saturday after Knicks practice. In the spring of 2019, Grimes was getting evaluated for the NBA draft,...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 49 MINUTES AGO