Estero, FL

New Estero restaurant raises money for Golisano Children’s Hospital

By Meagan Miller
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
ESTERO, Fla. — When a new restaurant opened this month in Estero, it also raised money for kids who are battling cancer at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Scott Pace and Kendal Potesta, the owners of Chicken Salad Chick, first invited friends, family and first responders to the new location in Estero Town Commons Place.

It was a free event where guests could sample the menu. There was also an opportunity to donate to Golisano Children’s Hospital, with 100% of the proceeds going there. They ended up raising more than $2,700.

“For them to be as generous as they’ve been to help the hospital — to help the children was beyond expectation. It was absolutely wonderful,” Pace said.

Pace and Potesta presented a check to Barbara’s Friends, the childhood cancer fund for Golisano. It helps families afford medical care and other support services.

