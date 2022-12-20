Train derailment near Chattanooga in Tennessee is caught on camera with video showing carriages crash like dominos

A TRAIN has derailed causing a smoky crash as a video shows carriages crashing into each other like dominos.

Debris lined the street on Tuesday when the horrifying accident occurred in Collegedale,

.

A train derailed in Collegedale, Tennessee, causing a smoky crash Credit: WTVC

Two people were injured in the crash but their conditions are unknown Credit: Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department

Video on social media showed the chaotic scene as emergency vehicles surrounded the accident sight.

According to the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, two people have been injured from the crash.

They were both taken to local hospitals.

However, their conditions are unknown at this time.

Roads in the area are closed and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

“We are working a train derailment in the area of Apison Pike and University Drive," wrote the fire department on Twitter.

"There is currently no hazardous threat to the public.

“Please avoid the area. There are multiple units from numerous agencies working in the area.

"Roadways are closed to traffic.”

The U.S. Sun reached out to the fire department, but no one was available to give any further updates.

More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking back at Sun Online.The-sun.com is your go-to destination for the best celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see videos. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheUSSun.