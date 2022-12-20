ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Train derailment near Chattanooga in Tennessee is caught on camera with video showing carriages crash like dominos

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera, Rachel Dobkin
The US Sun
 3 days ago
A TRAIN has derailed causing a smoky crash as a video shows carriages crashing into each other like dominos.

Debris lined the street on Tuesday when the horrifying accident occurred in Collegedale,

.

A train derailed in Collegedale, Tennessee, causing a smoky crash Credit: WTVC
Two people were injured in the crash but their conditions are unknown Credit: Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department

Video on social media showed the chaotic scene as emergency vehicles surrounded the accident sight.

According to the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, two people have been injured from the crash.

They were both taken to local hospitals.

However, their conditions are unknown at this time.

Roads in the area are closed and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

“We are working a train derailment in the area of Apison Pike and University Drive," wrote the fire department on Twitter.

"There is currently no hazardous threat to the public.

“Please avoid the area. There are multiple units from numerous agencies working in the area.

"Roadways are closed to traffic.”

The U.S. Sun reached out to the fire department, but no one was available to give any further updates.

More to follow...

The US Sun

