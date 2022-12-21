ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning around 3:05 a.m. on Turner Street. APD said a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg. The victim claimed he was sitting in his vehicle under his carport when we heard several gunshots and felt a bullet strike his leg. He saw an unknown vehicle driving away from the front of his home. The victim was then transported to a local hospital for the non-life-threatening wound.

