Alexandria, LA

kalb.com

Rosepine Football Head Coach Brad Ducote steps down

ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - The Rosepine Eagle’s Head Coach, Brad Ducote, has stepped down after five seasons. Ducote’s record was 42-15 at the helm for the Eagles. He led the team to back-to-back Quarterfinal appearances, which are the furthest they have been in the school’s history. The...
ROSEPINE, LA
ktalnews.com

Louisiana city ranked among the most ‘dazzling’ for Christmas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s that time of the year when you want to experience everything the holidays with friends and family – but where is the best place to spend it?. Your brain might conjure up the biggest cities across the country and assume they do Christmas better than anyone else, but you’d be wrong.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Santa Claus, GPSO deliver gifts for 330 kids in Grant Parish

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - Christmas came early for families in Grant Parish. On a cold December morning, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus delivered some warm holiday cheer. Packed in on the Grant Parish Sleigh, St. Nick made sure kids had gifts and a hot meal for the holidays. “It...
GRANT PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Audio is back following technical difficulties

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - KALB was experiencing technical difficulties during Jambalaya on Friday morning, leading to no audio on the broadcast. Our engineers were able to solve the problem and we are now broadcasting audio once again. Thank you for your patience!
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

MISSING PERSON: APD is searching for 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is searching for 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins, who went missing on Friday, Dec. 23. Bibbins was last seen leaving his home on Westwood Blvd in Alexandria around 5:30 p.m. Friday, wearing a black and yellow jacket, blue jeans, and brown shoes. Bibbins’ family...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

City of Alexandria warns residents of freezing pipes

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria is warning residents about pipes bursting as a result of the freezing temperatures. The city is asking all residents to report water leaks to 318-473-1264 and to notify their neighbors in the area if a water leak is noticed. Additionally, if a...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Arctic blast causing delays, long waits at AEX ahead of holidays

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The closer it gets to Christmas, the more packed airports around the nation become. Unfortunately, if a busy airport was not enough of a nuisance, airports are prepared for the Arctic blast to be one, too. Every airport around the nation is expected to feel the...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Preparing for one of Cenla's coldest Christmases

A temporary 10-day restraining order has been granted by Judge Kelly Balfour in the 19th Judicial District Court to block Louisiana’s Office of Group Benefits from entering into a $2 billion pharmacy contract with CVS Caremark. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

330 children receives gifts from Grant Parish Sheriff's Office

APSO investigating after man allegedly stabbed his mother to death in Hessmer. According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man was arrested Thursday night after he allegedly stabbed his mother to death in Hessmer. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's...
HESSMER, LA
kalb.com

APD investigating early morning shooting on Turner Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning around 3:05 a.m. on Turner Street. APD said a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg. The victim claimed he was sitting in his vehicle under his carport when we heard several gunshots and felt a bullet strike his leg. He saw an unknown vehicle driving away from the front of his home. The victim was then transported to a local hospital for the non-life-threatening wound.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana crash claims the life of 73-year-old woman

CALDWELL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 22, 2022, at approximately 2:50 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 165. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 73-year-old Sherry M. Bates. The investigation revealed that a 2013 Ford F250, driven by 30-year-old Cody Culpepper from Columbia, was driving […]
CALDWELL PARISH, LA

