Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kalb.com
Rosepine Football Head Coach Brad Ducote steps down
ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - The Rosepine Eagle’s Head Coach, Brad Ducote, has stepped down after five seasons. Ducote’s record was 42-15 at the helm for the Eagles. He led the team to back-to-back Quarterfinal appearances, which are the furthest they have been in the school’s history. The...
ktalnews.com
Louisiana city ranked among the most ‘dazzling’ for Christmas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s that time of the year when you want to experience everything the holidays with friends and family – but where is the best place to spend it?. Your brain might conjure up the biggest cities across the country and assume they do Christmas better than anyone else, but you’d be wrong.
kalb.com
Santa Claus, GPSO deliver gifts for 330 kids in Grant Parish
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - Christmas came early for families in Grant Parish. On a cold December morning, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus delivered some warm holiday cheer. Packed in on the Grant Parish Sleigh, St. Nick made sure kids had gifts and a hot meal for the holidays. “It...
kalb.com
Audio is back following technical difficulties
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - KALB was experiencing technical difficulties during Jambalaya on Friday morning, leading to no audio on the broadcast. Our engineers were able to solve the problem and we are now broadcasting audio once again. Thank you for your patience!
Three die in house fires in Louisiana this week, how to keep family safe
The Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office is pleading with people to be aware of fire hazards, as temperatures continue to plunge.
kalb.com
MISSING PERSON: APD is searching for 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is searching for 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins, who went missing on Friday, Dec. 23. Bibbins was last seen leaving his home on Westwood Blvd in Alexandria around 5:30 p.m. Friday, wearing a black and yellow jacket, blue jeans, and brown shoes. Bibbins’ family...
kalb.com
City of Alexandria warns residents of freezing pipes
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria is warning residents about pipes bursting as a result of the freezing temperatures. The city is asking all residents to report water leaks to 318-473-1264 and to notify their neighbors in the area if a water leak is noticed. Additionally, if a...
kalb.com
Arctic blast causing delays, long waits at AEX ahead of holidays
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The closer it gets to Christmas, the more packed airports around the nation become. Unfortunately, if a busy airport was not enough of a nuisance, airports are prepared for the Arctic blast to be one, too. Every airport around the nation is expected to feel the...
KSLA
NPD investigate homicide in Hidden Hills trailer park on Christmas Eve; 1 dead, 1 critically injured
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred in a trailer park, early Christmas Eve that left one dead and another fighting for their life. On Dec. 24, around 12:17 a.m., NPD responded to a report of gunshots in the 200 block of...
kalb.com
Preparing for one of Cenla's coldest Christmases
A temporary 10-day restraining order has been granted by Judge Kelly Balfour in the 19th Judicial District Court to block Louisiana’s Office of Group Benefits from entering into a $2 billion pharmacy contract with CVS Caremark. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's...
kalb.com
UPDATE: Marksville PD has identified the victim of Friday’s fatal hit-and-run
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: The Marksville Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run that took place Friday, Dec. 23. The identity is not being released to the public at this time. Original story:. The Marksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a...
Louisiana man accused of timber theft, owes over $24,000
A Louisiana man was arrested after allegedly failing to pay for timber worth over $24,000.
Louisiana Woman Reported Missing on December 22 Found Safe
Update: On December 23, 2022, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that Shavone Skipper has been found safe. Louisiana – Previously, on December 22, 2022, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s assistance in locating missing person Shavone Skipper. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office also...
Water system in Eunice asking customers to conserve
Louisiana Water Company is asking customers in the City of Eunice service area conserve water as much as possible during the current freeze event.
kalb.com
330 children receives gifts from Grant Parish Sheriff's Office
APSO investigating after man allegedly stabbed his mother to death in Hessmer. According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man was arrested Thursday night after he allegedly stabbed his mother to death in Hessmer. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's...
theadvocate.com
Opelousas’ new police chief is stepping into the role with a focus on strengthening relationships
Graig “Twin” LeBlanc grew up just a few blocks from the Opelousas Police Department. On Jan. 1, he’ll walk through the station’s doors as the department’s new chief of police, with a focus on community policing, officer preparedness and combating violent crime in the city.
kalb.com
APD investigating early morning shooting on Turner Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning around 3:05 a.m. on Turner Street. APD said a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg. The victim claimed he was sitting in his vehicle under his carport when we heard several gunshots and felt a bullet strike his leg. He saw an unknown vehicle driving away from the front of his home. The victim was then transported to a local hospital for the non-life-threatening wound.
kalb.com
Temporary restraining order granted blocking Louisiana’s $2B pharmacy contract
For many residents in Cenla, it will likely be one of the coldest Christmas days on record, threatening the records set during the chilly Christmases of 1990 and 1983. Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Rapides High School - Laura Knowlton!. Arctic blast causing delays, long waits at AEX...
kalb.com
APSO investigating after man allegedly stabbed his mother to death in Hessmer
Christmas came a few days early for those in Grant Parish. With help from the sheriff's office, Santa made a quick stop in Louisiana to make sure it was a very Merry Christmas for hundreds of kids and their families!
Louisiana crash claims the life of 73-year-old woman
CALDWELL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 22, 2022, at approximately 2:50 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 165. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 73-year-old Sherry M. Bates. The investigation revealed that a 2013 Ford F250, driven by 30-year-old Cody Culpepper from Columbia, was driving […]
Comments / 0