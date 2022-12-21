Read full article on original website
Russia Ukraine news – live: Air raid alerts siren across Kyiv on Christmas morning
Air raid sirens wailed in Kyiv and across all Ukrainian regions on Christmas morning, officials have said.According to unconfirmed Ukrainian social media reports, the alert may have been declared after Russian jets took to the skies in Belarus. Reuters was unable to immediately verify that information.The festive season was brought in with more tragedy this weekend as at least 10 people were killed and 58 injured after Russian shelling in the recently liberated city of Kherson, described by Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky as an act of “terror”.“This is not a war according to the rules defined,” he wrote in...
Peace on Earth: Christmas 2022
This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Peace on Earth: Christmas 2022
HOLIDAY PEACE OFFERINGS: What would you gift a member of the opposite political party? Americans respond
Americans in the nation's capital revealed what gifts they would give to members of the opposite political party as peace offerings during the holiday season.
China’s foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended his country’s position on the war in Ukraine on Sunday and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year. Wang, speaking by video to a conference in the Chinese capital, also blamed America for the...
How to cook the perfect turkey for Christmas
Originally from America – where turkey remains synonymous with Thanksgiving – early European settlers incorrectly identified this big bird as guineafowl. We now know differently, of course, and turkey is one of the most nutritious meats to grace our dinner plates.While turkey meat is arguably more flavourful and healthier than chicken, it hasn’t captured the British public’s taste buds in quite the same way as it has in America, where it’s very popular. But substitute turkey for chicken in any chook recipe and you won’t be disappointed: Kiev, curry, sweet and sour, escalopes, stir-fries, and burgers.What to look for when...
Taliban use water cannon on women protesting education order in Afghanistan
A group of women took to the streets in the city of Herat in Afghanistan on Saturday, protesting against a Taliban order this week suspending all female students from attending university in the country.
‘Each day it is getting worse’: Fighting to save lives on Ukraine’s bloodiest battlefield
The moment the firefighters got the call that central Bakhmut had been hit by a massive Russian artillery strike, another rocket ripped open the sky, landing less than a metre from their station and trapping the only people who could help the frontline Ukrainian city.With the street ablaze outside, and the gates mangled shut, the first responders had to use their fire engines to ram through the metal shutters to get out.“The only way was to drive through fire to get to the other fire,” says Major Yuriy Galich, the 37-year-old department chief, intermittently interrupted by the sound of shelling....
