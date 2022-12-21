ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County, GA

Man allegedly shot, killed friend during argument at a party in Georgia

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d2jBY_0jpZU7Qy00

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a friend during an argument at a party in Paulding County, Georgia.

Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said that on Saturday, Dane Michael Patrick Kellum reportedly went with friends to a house on Mill Point Drive, according to WSB-TV. The house belonged to David Ayers May, 47.

On Sunday just after 1 a.m. Kellum and May reportedly got into an argument after they spent the evening drinking, according to WSB-TV. Both men became increasingly heated during the argument, which is when May allegedly grabbed a pistol and shot Kellum. Kellum was shot in the head and died from his injuries.

PCSO said deputies quickly responded to the house following the shooting, according to WSB-TV. May came out of the house and was taken into custody.

May has been charged with felony murder and felony aggravated assault. He is being held without bail, according to WSB-TV.

No other injuries were reported. WSB-TV said it is not clear what the argument was about. No further information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the PCSO Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 770-443-3047.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

Woman dead, man injured in suspected murder-suicide attempt at hotel in Georgia

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A woman died, and a man was injured after a suspected murder-suicide attempt at a hotel in Brookhaven, Georgia. Brookhaven Police Department officers arrived at the Microtel Hotel on Corporate Boulevard around 9 p.m. Friday. According to WSB-TV, officers found a woman dead with a gunshot wound. A man was also found with a gunshot wound to the head.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing mother may be in Lawrenceville area, Brookhaven police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old South Carolina mother last seen in Brookhaven. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Nyzea Moea Grayton was last seen at a gas station along North Druid Hills Road near Interstate...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Man shot and killed at gas station in Southwest Atlanta

Atlanta Police are investigating the shooting death of a man at a gas station on Campbellton Road in Southwest Atlanta this morning. According to the police report, officers responded just before 4:30 a.m. to a person shot call at the BP gas station at 3550 Campbellton Road SW. Upon arrival, officers located a male with […] The post Man shot and killed at gas station in Southwest Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Sixth defendant in sweeping YSL indictment negotiates plea deal

ATLANTA — A sixth defendant charged in the sweeping gang indictment involving rapper Young Thug entered a negotiated guilty plea on Thursday. Antonio Sumlin, 32, who is also known as “Obama,” pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt organizations act, two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and participation in criminal street gang activity.
ATLANTA, GA
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
26K+
Followers
32K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy